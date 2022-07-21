Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 22, 2022

DISTRICT 1

CO Alex VanWagner, along with an Iron County deputy and a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper, responded to an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash. Dispatch advised that subject had crashed and had a possible broken leg, chest pain, and difficulty breathing. The subject was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services (EMS) and the incident was turned over to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

CO Jared Ferguson assisted the sheriff’s department and the MSP with a 911 call from a subject stating he was going to cut off his arm. Upon arrival, the officers determined that the subject was to be taken into protective custody and transported for evaluation from a medical professional.

CO Cody Smith was on patrol in Baraga County when a call was received about a person that had flipped their canoe and was floating in the middle of a remote lake. CO Smith and Michigamme first responders headed to the area to assist the individual. The subject was contacted by first responders and found to be safely floating in a personal flotation device (PFD). CO Smith helped return the overturned canoe to shore and gathered items that had drifted away for the man. This situation could have turned out much different had the individual not been wearing a PFD.

DISTRICT 2

While on patrol in Munising Bay, COs Brandon Maki and Andrea Dani observed a boat trolling with 10 lines out. The COs contacted the boat and observed two anglers on board, making for a legal line limit of six. CO Maki issued the operator a citation for the overlimit of lines.

COs Brandon Maki and Andrea Dani and a USFS officer responded to a report of a missing hiker in Alger County. The officers located the subject who informed them she had neurological issues and requested EMS. The officers waited with the subject until EMS could arrive.

COs Steven Butzin, Michael Evink, and Corporal Michael Hammill conducted a marine patrol of salmon anglers in Lake Michigan south of the Port of Manistique. Fishing was still slow, but the COs issued two tickets. The first was for fishing with too many lines. The second was a Wisconsin angler fishing more than a mile into Michigan waters; he was issued a ticket for fishing without a license.

DISTRICT 3

CO Chad Baldwin responded to a call about a fawn being trapped in an old house foundation. The fawn had fallen into the foundation that was about seven feet deep. The fawn proved to be very elusive, and CO Baldwin repeatedly tried to corner the animal and wrap it up in a sheet. Finally, CO Baldwin was able to tackle the lively deer and secure it in his arms while the homeowner provided a ladder to climb out. CO Baldwin and the homeowner took the fawn on a golf cart ride to the back of the property where the suspected mother had been hanging out for several days. CO Baldwin released the fawn and watched it run for cover, unharmed.

COs Tim Rosochacki and Matt Theunick and PCO Logan Turner responded to a wildfire in the Pigeon River Country. The fire was caused by a downed powerline and was approximately 20 acres in size.

CO Matt Theunick attended a workshop about food plots on private land. There were about 50 people at the event.

CO Sidney Collins attended a kid’s fishing tournament in Cheboygan County. CO Collins assisted the kids with casting and taking fish off the hook as well as educating them on proper techniques and different fish species.

CO Sidney Collins was patrolling Cheboygan County when she was passed by a vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle almost hit another vehicle head-on while passing another vehicle. CO Collins attempted a traffic stop but the driver of the vehicle would not stop. CO Collins continued to follow the vehicle and it eventually stopped. CO Collins approached the vehicle and had the driver step out. The driver of the vehicle appeared intoxicated and was run through a sobriety test. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI).

COs Sidney Collins and Dan Liestenfeltz worked a Sunday evening checking anglers on Montmorency County lakes. The COs checked a pair of anglers who had their limit of panfish. The anglers counted their panfish, to which they were legal. However, two short bass were found at the bottom of the cooler. The COs issued citations for the short bass.

COs Paul Fox and Dan Liestenfeltz were patrolling Ossineke State Forest Campground in Alpena County on a busy weekend evening when they observed a suspicious vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle did not have a valid license plate or insurance. The driver and passenger were contacted. The driver of the vehicle was ticketed for multiple violations for no driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle. The passenger was found to have several outstanding warrants out of Alpena County. The passenger was arrested and lodged at the Alpena County Jail.

DISTRICT 4

CO Kyle Publiski and PCO Olivia Moeller conducted a marine patrol on the Pere Marquette River. The COs issued citations for smoking marijuana in public and no PFDs. While writing a subject for no PFD, a LEIN return came back with two warrants. The suspect was arrested on the warrants and lodged in the Mason County Jail.

CO Kyle Publiski and PCO Olivia Moeller conducted a marine patrol on Hamlin Lake. While on patrol, the COs observed a boat with an expired registration and two individuals fishing. The vessel’s owner had a fishing license, but her son did not. Both argued that the son was 15 years old and therefore did not need a fishing license. After further discussion, the son admitted to actually being 19 years old. The son was issued a citation for no fishing license, and the vessel’s owner was issued a citation for failing to provide enough PFDs.

COs Patrick McManus and Jack Gorno were conducting a marine patrol in West Grand Traverse Bay near Traverse City when they heard a distress call over the emergency channel. The nature of the emergency was that the vessel had not only lost power and steering but was adrift in a high traffic area while wind and weather conditions continued to worsen. Thankfully, the COs were nearby and able to contact the distressed vessel and its occupants and assisted them until their issues were remedied. Minutes after this incident, Grand Traverse Central Dispatch called for a second vessel in distress near Clinch Park that had also lost power and was drifting toward a large break wall. The COs quickly responded to the area and resolved the situation.

CO Tim Barboza responded to the call of a possible stabbing, along with the Fremont Police Department, MSP, and the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department. While en route to the scene, information was still coming in and it was now a shooting with one victim shot in the stomach. CO Barboza arrived on scene and assisted in securing and setting up a perimeter to preserve the crime scene. The suspected shooter was taken into custody by the Fremont Police Department.

DISTRICT 5

CO Matt Zultak concluded a bobcat case from last year. COs Zultak and Marc Mankowski responded to a complaint of a bobcat that had been trapped out of season in Roscommon County. CO James Garrett remembered the last name of a subject he had checked predator hunting in that area earlier in the year that matched the suspect description. CO Zultak used the last name to identify the possible violator. CO Dave Schaumburger conducted an interview with the suspect in Wayne County and gained a confession. A report was submitted to the Roscommon County prosecutor, and then the subject pleaded guilty to taking a bobcat out of season.

COs Breanna Reed, Charlie Jones, and Jacob Hamilton were patrolling Lake Skegemog in Kalkaska County for marine activity when they noticed a person being towed behind a boat with no PFD. The COs contacted the boaters to address the violation. The subject stated he did not have a PFD on because he did not have one that fit him, and he wanted to show off for the kids. The COs addressed the violations and issued a citation for person being towed without a PFD. The COs gave the boaters a marine safety handbook to help better educate them on the laws of boating.

DISTRICT 6

PCO Marissa Hassevoort and CO Mike Haas were patrolling in southern Montcalm County when they received a shooting complaint at the Flat River State Game Area (SGA) shooting range. The complainant had stated that there were multiple people using the range and they were not following the range rules. The COs arrived at the range and observed a group violating the single shot and rapid-fire regulations. Citations were issued addressing the violations, and they were advised to read the large sign explaining the range rules prior to shooting again.

PCO Marissa Hassevoort and CO Mike Haas received a complaint from the DNR Report All Poaching (RAP) hotline. A complainant stated that there was a large group of people camping in the Flat River SGA in a location closed to camping. The COs located the camp and contacted the group. The group was advised of the camping rules on state game area land, were instructed to secure their large dogs on leashes, and pick up all their litter. Various members of the group received citations for their illegal campsite and one individual was advised and released for an outstanding arrest warrant out of Ionia County.

DISTRICT 7

CO Carter Woodwyk was on stationary patrol at the Duck Lake boating access site in Allegan County checking vessels pulling out and launching for violations of the transgenic and nonnative organisms laws. The CO observed a vehicle with a watercraft and trailer come into the launch with what appeared to be an entire weed bed attached to the watercraft trailer. The CO stopped the subject from launching his vessel and thoroughly educated him on the laws surrounding aquatic invasive species (AIS). The CO also discovered the vessel was purchased over a year ago and the title was never transferred into the new owner’s name. Additionally, the CO learned the subject did not have any type of PFD on board. The CO required the boater to clean the aquatic vegetation off the trailer and to head home to get a PFD before launching.

While patrolling Spring Lake in Ottawa County, COs Rob Slick and Justin Ulberg approached two anglers fishing from a boat, who started motoring away from the COs and throwing fish back into the water. A check of the live well revealed the anglers were 10 bass and seven panfish over their legal limit. Of the 20 bass in the angler’s possession, 12 of them were undersized. Further investigation revealed only one of the anglers had a valid 2022 fishing license. The COs seized 15 bass and 32 panfish. A report will be submitted to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office for charges.

CO Casey Varriale received a complaint that an individual was spearing snapping turtles on Pine Lake in Kent County. CO Varriale went to the location and located a dead snapping turtle on shore with a head wound. In the water, CO Varriale located another snapping turtle with a spear still stuck in its head and neck. CO Varriale removed the spear, confiscated the evidence, and went to the suspect’s home. During an interview, it was determined the suspect killed a total of three snapping turtles. Charges were filed and the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office charged the suspect with fishing without a license and using an illegal method to harvest snapping turtles.

DISTRICT 8

CO John Byars responded to a fatal personal injury accident on US 127 and Highway 96 interchange. US 127 had to be completely closed for several hours. CO Byars blocked the on-ramp to US 127 from Holt Road to prevent any vehicle from entering the highway until MDOT arrived and put-up barriers.

CO John Byars responded to a house fire in Bunker Hill Township. The house was abandoned, and Ingham Fire requested police to close off the roadway to traffic. CO Byars was the closest unit as Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched elsewhere.

CO Lisa Taube responded to Onondaga Township in Ingham County for a report of an abandoned boat in the Grand River. CO Taube found the vessel half-submerged in the river. The vessel was completely gutted, did not have a motor, and appeared to be dumped intentionally. Investigation of the maritime commission and hull ID numbers, as well as additional contact with the Secretary of State, did not produce any ownership info.

CO Marc Mankowski was patrolling Crandell Lake when an angler notified him of an individual keeping fish in violation of the catch and immediate release rules for the lake. CO Mankowski contacted the individual who was in the water with a speargun. The angler admitted to spearing three largemouth bass. The bass were seized, and a citation was issued for possessing fish illegally taken.

DISTRICT 9

CO David Schaumburger attended court proceedings for a suspect who killed 30 squirrels in his subdivision backyard. The individual pleaded guilty to the violation, paid fines totaling nearly $500, and forfeited his pellet gun to the DNR.

During a patrol focusing on AIS, CO Ariel Young checked a local spot that previously has been known to have multiple anglers using invasive gobies to fish with. During the first contact of the patrol, CO Young observed a minnow bucket full of gobies. While checking the minnow bucket, CO Young also observed a stringer with smallmouth bass on it that were too short. After talking with the angler, it was determined that he was in possession of 23 live gobies and three undersize smallmouth bass. CO Young issued citations for both infractions.

CO Justin Muehlhauser closed out several complaints including a complaint about a man who received the wrong coyote from a taxidermist. The man provided photos of the coyotes, but the CO explained that mix-ups happen and the coyotes in the photos have remarkably similar markings. CO Muehlhauser explained that there is no violation of any criminal law. He would have to pursue civil litigation. The complainant was not happy with that response.

Over the course of the past three years, CO Brad Silorey has been working each spring and early summer to crack a case of a turtle egg poacher. Numerous complaints were taken regarding an individual who was targeting a certain area where turtles were nesting. CO Silorey conducted surveillance over the past two years but was not able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together as to whom or why this suspect was digging up and stealing turtle eggs. After gathering enough intel and obtaining probable cause, a search warrant was obtained, and the suspect’s residence was searched. COs Silorey, Dave Schaumburger, and Sgt. Seth Rhodea conducted the search and discovered dozens of eggs incubating at the residence, along with numerous hatchlings, and some state threatened species. The case is still under investigation and charges are being sought.