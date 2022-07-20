Maile named to head DNR’s Wetland Habitat Program

Glenwood, Minn. — John Maile, of the Minnesota DNR, has been hired as the agency’s Wetland Habitat Program supervisor, a position that oversees the management and restoration of small wetlands on state land.

The program, patterned after the DNR’s Shallow Lakes Program, was started in 2020 during the pandemic.

“It’s feels great and I’m really, really excited,” said Maile, 45, who joined the agency in 2015 and started the new position last week. “I’ve had a variety of jobs with the DNR, so it’s nice to settle into one position and to get to work on growing this program. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

An avid duck hunter who grew up in Cold Spring, Maile, who before joining the DNR worked as a natural resources manager at Camp Ripley for the Department of Military Affairs, said one his first orders of business is to hire three additional wetland specialists. Maile said he hopes to have all three hires in place at some point this fall. “That’s the goal,” he said.

Currently, the program is a two-person team of Maile and wetland specialist Adam Kleinschmidt, who works out of New London. The focus is to improve the health of small wetlands on state wildlife management areas in two areas: Glenwood and New London. The new hires, Maile said, will allow the program’s footprint to grow into the state’s prairie pothole region, an area historically rich in small wetlands. The new wetlands specialists will be assigned to offices in Glenwood, Fergus Falls, and Windom.

The program, according to Maile, targets habitat complexes that meet the specific criteria of at least 1,000 acres of public land within a four-square-mile area. The DNR assesses wetlands that are 50 acres or smaller, with most being 10 acres or less. Maile said the program is another tool in Minnesota’s Duck Action Plan to improve waterfowl habitat. The majority of funding comes from the state’s Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment’s Outdoor Heritage Fund. Roughly $1.8 million has been appropriated, which includes funding for the new wetland specialists.

Minnesota’s small wetlands – of which 90% have been drained and lost, according to state estimates – primarily are located in the state’s prairie-farmland region. Maile, along with state waterfowl biologists, say preserving and improving the productivity of these smaller basins is critical, because they’re the engines that drive state duck production.

“Certainly, these wetlands have immense value for migratory birds, but they also have other societal values that are extremely important,” said Maile, adding that healthy wetlands improve water quality, reduce flood risk, recharge water supplies, and provide recreational opportunities.

Like the Shallow Lakes Program before it, the new program targeting small wetlands on WMAs has plenty of work. That’s because most small wetlands have degraded over the years, filled with sediment and farm-nutrient runoff, among other problems. Many have been overrun by invasive hybrid cattails, which outcompete important native cattails and have formed what Maile describes as dense “monocultures in wetlands” that virtually eliminate open water.

Minnesota’s wetlands, Maile said, are now more than ever connected directly to lakes, rivers, and streams, which allows fish to readily move into these basins, causing unhealthy changes to aquatic vegetation and invertebrate populations, while keeping basins artificially full year-round over several years.

“That’s not how prairie wetlands have historically worked. They flourished because of drought, because drought improves their overall productivity,” Maile said. “Right now, the small wetlands we have are choked with cattails and provide very little value to migratory birds or hunters. The goal is to reverse those trends. It’s going to take some time. When we finally get our team in place, there’s going to be a substantial learning curve to get everyone trained and on the same page … but we’ll get there.”

This year, and in addition to other restoration projects under way, wild rice will be planted in wetlands in the Glenwood and New London areas. The total amount is 6,300 pounds, with 50 pounds planted per acre. The plantings will be done in the same areas for three consecutive years, which is recommended to get the popular duck food established.

“We’re planting four times more wild rice this year than we have previously,” said Kleinschmidt, the program’s wetland specialist who started in 2020, adding that planting could start as soon as the end of August or early September.

“When you get it established, not only is wild rice an important food source for waterfowl, but it also improves water quality and helps reduce wind erosion,” he said.

In addition, in his travels during this year’s field season, Kleinschmidt said he has observed improved water quality in permanent and semi-permanent basins throughout a large part of the state. Those basins were naturally drawn down last year because of the drought.

“It’s the first time in a decade or more that some of these wetlands in the New London area and in southern Minnesota have come down, a process that used to happen more frequently with prairie wetlands,” Kleinschmidt said. “The drought response has been great for water quality and helped increase native emergent vegetation like soft-stemmed bulrush … and wild rice.”

He said the combination of the drought and a long, cold winter helped promote fish kills in those basins, too.

“The improved water quality is very noticeable,” Kleinschmidt said. “This should help attract a lot of ducks this fall.”