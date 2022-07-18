Northern Saskatchewan Bound: Sometimes fried. Sometimes baked

The Tazin Lake experience is more than fishing. It’s the people you meet, the food you eat, the breathtaking scenery, sunsets that last for hours, the fish you catch, like this lake trout Dena Vick caught, and the giants that might get away.

By Dena Vick

Contributing Writer

Tazin Lake Lodge sits tucked back in a sandy-shored bay on Tazin Lake in northwestern Saskatawan. Accessible only by float plane, it definitely is not an accidental destination.

Why do people journey here? For world record-class fishing: Massive lake trout and northern pike are caught in the lake every year. The lodge, however, also packs visitors’ itineraries with unique experiences including epic shore lunches.

Tazin Lake, once a natural glacial lake, was converted into an impoundment when a dam was constructed in 1958. This water generates electricity at hydroelectric stations on the Garry/Charlot river system on the north side of Lake Athabaskan. The lake is protected against commercial fishing and gill netting. That, combined with its remote location, provides protection against heavy fishing pressure.

Some of the sites have a makeshift table made from wood found on the island. If one doesn't exist, the guide will use a cutting board. The lunch shore tub placed on the boat each morning includes red potatoes, cooking oil, seasoned salt, a bag of seasoned flour, foil, utensils, paper plates, a couple of cans of beans (or whatever Chef Steve has added to the tub) and matches or a striker, and a large frying pan with about a two-foot long handle. A wood fire is built on the island. Usually there is a metal grill or something similar to place over the fire. Kindling is cut and a striker or lighter is used to start the fire.

On this day, the sun emerged just as we finished eating so we quickly cleaned up, doused the fire, and set out to catch a trophy laker. After launching the boat, we made a quick pass into the inlet next to the boat. After a couple of casts, we looked up on the bluff and saw two bears. The sow, a very large black bear was right by the cabin and her cub, a cinnamon-colored black bear was further down the shoreline. Mesmerized by their beauty and the happiness of finally seeing a bear had me lost in awe. It was a couple of seconds before my heart fell into my stomach and the fearful reality set in. They probably smelled our lunch and either had just arrived, or were watching and waiting on us to leave so they could eat our leftovers. Mental note: Just because there aren't snakes or ticks in this region doesn't mean that there isn't something else I need to keep my eye out for on the islands.

We'd kept a couple of nice pike measuring less than 30 inches. We split up duties between cutting potatoes, cleaning the fish, gathering wood and building the fire.

Tazin Lake Lodge has several guides on staff. One of them is Kent Kulrich. He loves to guide clients and put them on trophy-sized fish, but he also enjoys cooking. "I like to mix things up and try new recipes," he said. "Each evening, I ask my guests if they want me to pack sandwiches or if they want a shore lunch. If it's a shore lunch, I ask them if they want a traditional shore lunch or if they want one of my baked recipes." Luckily, his guests, Ed and Fred opted for a "Kent Special," and I convinced him to give me the recipe. This baked trout recipe is simple and delicious. It requires one 20- to 25-inch trout, gutted and sliced every one-inch on the body. This helps the trout cook evenly and allows for the flavor to permeate the meat. Sprinkle lemon pepper and salt in each of the cuts on both sides. Coat the fish is sweet chili sauce, lime juice and sprinkle with fresh parsley. Wrap the fish in parchment paper and then tin foil. The parchment keeps the fish from sticking and keeps the juices inside. Cook over the fire for 10 to 15 minutes.

The lake and its landmass consists of granite boulders and ledges, islands covered with a canopy of birch, jack pine, white spruce and beautiful evergreens. Underfoot is a carpet of lichen ordained with tiny wild flowers and wild roses. Shorelines vary between rocky drops and sandy beaches. Each island and peninsula offers unique rock features and locations for a scenic outdoor dining.

Tazin Lake Lodge, owned and operated by Barry Prall and Trevor Montgomery, is the only lodging facility on the lake. Every day, guides ask their guests if they’d like a sandwich or shore lunch. The sandwiches are made by Chef Steve Driver and are at treat but the shore lunch can’t be beat. This angler always selected the shore lunch.

Always? One might ask if that would get old. Never! Each experience is uniquely wonderful. The staff has found some of the most beautiful places on the lake to host shore lunches. A different location is chosen each day based on where parties are fishing.

Some of the sites have rock structures that serve as chairs, others are located on a gravel or sandy beach, another offers a view of a five-foot waterfall located across the lake, and even another is on the site of an old trappers’ cabin. On one afternoon, a chilly shower turned in to an all out rainstorm. We hit the cabin that day.

The rain was just letting up when we arrived. The cabin is located on a bluff overlooking the lake.

Peeking into the cabin, I felt as if time simply had stopped. It included two bunkbeds minus their mattresses (bed springs were still there), a wood burning stove minus the chimney – the stove pipe lay in pieces inside and outside the cabin, broken chairs, pots and pans littered the floor.

A walk around the site uncovered a dump site of old cans and mason jars. Traveling further behind the cabin lay an esker left by the glacier that carved the lake and surrounding terrain. Like the other shore lunch sites, it was beautiful. I view the spot as a fascinating history lesson.

Losing myself in the tiny wildflowers and rock formations around the structure, I almost forgot why we were there in the first place. We even found an old petrified caribou jaw, then it was time to prepare lunch. See captions for more details on the lunch cooking.