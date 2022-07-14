Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 15, 2022

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Rock Island County, CPO Priest was off duty and received a call about an individual in Carroll County threatening to shoot people in one of the state parks. CPO Priest responded with other officers. Officers were unable to locate the subject but made contact with him by phone.

In Rock Island County, CPO Priest received a complaint of someone using a cast net and keeping sport fish. The complainant also provided a vehicle description. CPO Priest was traveling to the location of the complaint when he located the subject’s vehicle in Milan traveling down the road. CPO Priest initiated a traffic stop on the car. CPO Priest made a passenger-side approach and talked with a male in the passenger seat. The male was holding a bucket with a catfish in it. The subject explained that he caught it with a cast net and he was taking it home. CPO Priest told the subject he couldn’t keep it and could only keep bait fish. The subject agreed and said he knew. CPO Priest asked the subject where the other fish where he caught with the net was. The subject said he threw the bass and crappie back after he was confronted for keeping them at the lock and dam. The subject received a citation and two warnings. The driver of the vehicle received two warnings. The fish was photographed and released.

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner and CPO Engledow, while patrolling rural Bureau County looking for turkey hunters, observed a suspicious white van slowly driving on rural roads. After the van stopped and turned around to go back in the opposite direction, CPOs conducted a stop due to their behavior. Both were turkey hunters who claimed to be out looking for turkeys after the morning hunt. Compliance inspections were conducted on the hunters and one was found to have an unplugged shotgun and neither had signed permits. Both were questioned about their suspicious behavior but claimed they were just looking and not road hunting. Since their guns were cased and unloaded there was no evidence for any further enforcement. Appropriate enforcement was taken for the unplugged shotgun and unsigned permits.

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner received a call from BueComm about a stranded boater and his family on the Illinois River west of Spring Valley. CPO was just north of town and proceeded to Barto Boat ramp and met up with a Bureau County Sheriff’s Deputy. The location of the boaters was not exact and a storm was getting ready to roll in. The CPO spoke with a fisherman coming off the water and asked if he had seen anything. He had not. The CPO informed him of the stranded family and he offered to take the CPO out on his boat. It was launched and the family was found approximately 1-2 miles downstream of the boat ramp. All family members were transported back to the boat ramp safely.

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner, while checking sport fishermen along the Illinois River, observed two individuals fishing near Barto Landing Boat Ramp. Upon approaching, one of the fishermen had changed shirts and pulled his poles from the water. When confronted by CPO Wagner about fishing and changing shirts he admitted he was fishing and thought he could get away with it. The fisherman was cited for no fishing license.

In LaSalle County, CPO Wagner arrested an individual while checking fisherman along the Illinois River. CPO Wagner asked the fisherman what he caught and was told drum and stripers. Upon investigation of the man’s fish basket, CPO discovered the man had kept a short walleye well under the legal limit. The individual was cited for the violation and the walleye was released.

In LaSalle County, CPO Wagner, while checking fisherman at Starved Rock near the seawall, observed an individual sitting on a picnic table who became noticeably nervous at the CPO’s presence. After a short conversation with the individual, he was found to be in possession of cannabis and was not of age. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Tazewell County, CPO Finn,

Region 1 District 7, was performing fishing compliance checks at Spring Lake SFWA when he encountered a fisherman fishing without a license. A records check showed the man did not have a current fishing license and was wanted on a warrant out of Peoria County. The fisherman received a warning for fishing without a license and was jailed at the Tazewell County Jail.

In Tazewell County, CPO Lazzell and CPO Finn cited the operator of a boat on the Illinois River for failure to secure children under the age of 13 in a lifejacket as required, and insufficient number of lifejackets on the vessel. Additionally, the boat operator was arrested and transported to jail on a failure to appear warrant out of Peoria County for fishing on the property without permission of the property owner.

Northeast Zone –

Captain Eric Schreiber

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber conducted sport fish enforcement along the Kankakee River in Kankakee. CPO Farber checked three men fishing near Alpiner Park and discovered that they did not possess valid 2022 sport fishing licenses. One of the men was found to be wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for driving while his license suspended and an Iroquois County warrant for burglary. The violator was issued a fish code citation and transported to the Kankakee County Jail.

In Kankakee County, CPO Elliot responded to a dumping call in northern Iroquois County. After a brief investigation, the dumped boat was removed and the violator was cited for dumping on private property.

In Kankakee County, CPO Elliot received a call from a private landowner about the continuous trespassing/fishing without permission on his private property. The violator was educated and cited for fishing without the landowner’s consent.

In Kankakee County, CPO Elliot responded to a dog biting another dog complaint at the Kankakee River State Park camping area. Neither dog was injured and the issue was resolved between the owners. All campers/park-goers are reminded to keep their dogs on a leash at all times while enjoying the park.

In Cook County, CPO Vik was patrolling near the Worth Water Reclamation District when he observed two bicycles parked near a hole in the fence surrounding the property next to a no trespassing sign. CPO Vik entered the property and discovered two minors fishing in the reclamation pond. CPO Vik escorted the minors off the property and released them after discussing the consequences of trespassing.

In Cook County, CPO Hopper issued a citation for illegal possession of two smallmouth bass during the closed season (spawning season) on Lake Michigan.

In Will County, while conducting a boat patrol on a river in western Will County, CPO Prasun and CPO Farber encountered an inoperable boat with two occupants on board, who were stranded. The boat was towed back to the boat ramp upstream where it was able to be loaded back onto a boat trailer and removed from the water.

In Kane County, CPO Reid and CPO Semenik were on a boat patrol on the Fox River at Boy Scout Island when they observed the operator of a boat disregard the posted “No Wake” area. After making contact with the operator, CPO Reid immediately noticed indicators of impairment. After performing FSTs, CPO Reid placed the operator under arrest for OUI: Alcohol. The operator later tested with a BAC of .221.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Adams County, During turkey season, CPO Wheatley was informed of mushroom hunters in Siloam Springs hitting the woods prior to the allowed time of 1 p.m. CPO Wheatley found multiple parties during his time on patrol in the park and handled the infractions as he saw fit. CPO Wheatley explained the reason for the time restriction and the parties in the wrong seemed to understand.

In Cass County, CPO Wahlbrink investigated a complaint of an individual trespassing after the individual was caught by a wireless trail camera. The identity of the individual was discovered by CPO Wahlbrink. During an interview, the individual admitted to mushroom hunting on the property. At the landowner’s request, the individual received a written warning for trespassing.

In Edgar County, CPO Hyatt investigated a report of a Brocton resident who had taken possession of an abandoned baby owl. The owl was kept overnight and relocated the next day when the resident had time.

In Moultrie County, CPO Moody cited a Chicago man on the Kaskaskia River in the Wildlife Management Area for an over-limit of crappies. CPO Moody also cited two other men present for fishing with no valid fishing license.

In Moultrie County, CPO Moody cited a Sullivan man for hunting turkeys from the roadway.

In Shelby County, CPO Moody responded to Wolf Creek State Park campgrounds for a disturbance. Upon arrival, CPO Moody located a heavily intoxicated man with a wound on his head laying in the parking area. Another intoxicated man was located as well. The man lying in the parking lot was transported to the hospital by paramedics for treatment. The second man was issued a citation for driving off the roadway and making ruts.

In DeWitt County, CPO Vaughan observed a boat approaching the Weldon Boat Ramp at Clinton Lake approximately 1 hour after sunset. The operator was navigating by the flashlight on their cellular phone with no other lights activated. A subsequent boat inspection found an inoperable fire extinguisher. A citation was issued for improper lighting after sunset and a warning was issued for the fire extinguisher.

In Macon County, CPO Willand seized an unlawfully taken bobcat skull from a taxidermist in Macon County. The skull was from a previous investigation in a separate county and no unlawful actions were done by the taxidermist.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In St. Clair County, CPO Wichern cited a Missouri turkey hunter for transporting a loaded & uncased shotgun on his boat and hunting with the aid of a conveyance on the Kaskaskia River after his unsuccessful hunt in Randolph County on the Kaskaskia Fish and Wildlife area.

In Franklin County, CPO Williams became aware of multiple vehicles having their windows broken at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park. The vehicles were parked at the Resort boat ramp and unoccupied. The investigation is ongoing and additional patrols are being conducted in hopes to reduce criminal activity.

In Perry County, CPO Williams observed two OHVs crossing IL-154 and continuing on the roadway. CPO Williams stopped the OHV’s. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were the operators. One was determined to not have insurance. Citations and warnings were issued and CPO Williams ensured both returned safely to their destination.

In Clay County, CPO Roper met with a subject associated with a bobcat investigation that had been initiated in April. It was discovered the Individual had fraudulently recorded the harvest of a bobcat on his bobcat permit for another individual who had harvested the bobcat unlawfully with no permit.

In Jasper County, CPO Hyatt checked a fisherman at Sam Parr State Park. The fisherman was in possession of undersized largemouth bass. The fisherman was issued a single citation for failure to release the short fish.

In Richland County, CPO Willand, along with CPO Roundcount, were conducting a boat patrol on East Fork Lake. CPO Willand and CPO Roundcount performed multiple fishing compliance checks as well as boat safety inspections. During one compliance check, CPO Willand discovered the fisherman to have unlawfully kept a short largemouth bass. CPO Willand was able to release the bass back to the lake and the fishermen were cited.

In Marion County, while patrolling Stephen Forbes State Park, CPO Swindle conducted a sport fish enforcement check. One of the subjects observed fishing did not possess a fishing license. A LEADS inquiry revealed the subject had active warrants in two counties for failure to appear on a DUI case and possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was subsequently arrested and jailed at the Marion County jail.

In Jackson County, CPO Anderson observed two boats at Burning Star without navigation lights after sunset. CPO Anderson conducted a check on both boats and discovered children under 13 without life jackets being worn. Both boat operators were cited for the violation.

In Williamson County, CPO Teas and CPO Wilkinson performed a boat patrol on the Lake of Egypt. Several boat stops were performed. Wilkinson issued four written warnings for various violations and arrested an individual for unlawful operation of a watercraft while under the influence of alcohol. The watercraft was stopped for operating at dark with no visible stern light and the operator showed multiple signs of impairment. Field sobriety confirmed he was under the influence and an arrest was made.