Canada set to reinstate remote border crossing

Ely, Minn. — For a while, many who had relied on Canada’s Remote Area Border Crossing permit program worried it wouldn’t be reinstated.

But word about the program – relied on heavily, for example, by folks with island cabins on the Canadian side of Lake Saganaga or by those wishing to enter Quetico Provincial Park – broke recently that it would be reinstated this month.

Quetico Provincial Park’s Facebook page posted June 30 that the Canada Border Service Agency would resume the program July 8. The CBSA page currently has a notice that reads: “The Remote Area Border Crossing program will resume in July 2022. The CBSA website will be updated once the program has resumed.”

Karine Martel, a spokesperson for CBSA, responded via email to a request for an interview.

“The temporary suspension of the RBAC program, announced May 12, 2020, will be lifted and service is expected to resume in July 2022. … Updates will be posted on the CBSA website once the reopening date has been confirmed.”

The program allows permit holders to cross into Canada at specified areas without reporting to a port of entry “as long as imported goods are declared.” It is valid from Pigeon River … and including Lake of the Woods, the Canadian shore of Lake Superior (as well as Cockburn Island east of the Upper Peninsula and at Sault Ste. Marie). Martel also pointed out that the program is valid at Minnesota’s Northwest Angle.

The program’s “temporary suspension” came when the U.S.-Canada border was closed to nonessential travelers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There was a lot of concern locally that the RBAC program may not reopen either for a long time or maybe even never,” said Jason Zabokrtsky, of Ely Outfitting Company. “We were really excited to hear they are going to reopen the program. We are going to start working with canoe parties that want to start exploring Quetico again.”

Zaborkstky’s customers made frequent use of the program until it was suspended more than two years ago. His customers, traveling largely by canoe through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, would typically travel up the Moose Chain of lakes and enter Canada at the Prairie Portage Ranger Station.

“That is the primary way, but that was impossible for the last two years,” he said.

While there doesn’t appear to be much for updated information on the CBSA’s RBAC web page, the page does allow users to download a copy of the application.

Zabokrtsky said he’s heard that those using the mail system to apply may have to wait six to eight weeks before getting their permits returned to them by the CBSA. But folks can also apply in person, by appointment only, at the Pigeon River Border Crossing on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No appointment is necessary at the Fort Frances border crossing on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While the program’s reinstatement appears to be under way, the exact date permits will be available is still unknown.

Ty Bestor, who owns an island cabin on Lake Saganaga at the southeastern side of Quetico, was one of a handful of island property owners finally able to visit remote cabins after border crossing restrictions were eased slightly last year. It still cost Bestor and others considerable extra time and money to legally access their cabins.

Bestor said he’d have his boat dropped off at a U.S.-based outfitter near the end of the 57-mile Gunflint Trail. That outfitter would meet him the next day at the border in the middle of the lake. Bestor would head back to Grand Marais, rent a hotel room, then cross the border at Grand Portage-Pigeon River in the morning, before a 70-mile drive to Northern Light Lake. Outfitters on Northern Light and the Canadian side of Saganaga helped him across the two large lakes, over a portage, and to meet up with his boat brought up by the U.S.-based outfitter. In all, it added about $1,500 in expenses, although Bestor made the most of those services, staying for up to month at a time at the cabin.

Under normal circumstances, using the RBAC permit, such property owners could launch their boats on the Seagull River and motor up to Saganaga and then to their cabins in Canadian waters.

“It sure will save us some expense,” Bestor said.

He said there are 54 properties on the Canadian side of the lake, and only about 14 or 15 families were able to visit their properties these past few years.

Bestor said he was thankful to be able to return to his property last fall.

“It was pretty emotional,” he recalled of his initial return. His father and grandfather started visiting the lake in 1958.

Dee Siliciano, who lives in the Twin Cities, said her family has not been able to visit the island cabin owned by her mother, Lenore Danielson, since the initial border closure.

Danielson, 87, is planning on visiting this year, as soon as she can get her permit.

“She has been going up to Sag for 72 years,” Siliciano said. “For many years, she and her husband spent their entire summers up there.”

Siliciano noted that some people were able to get to their cabins via snowmobiles and a 30-mile trail, and one party arrived by way of float plane.

She, and others, have credited the family that operates Sagonto Wilderness Resort of Red Pine Island. The two owners of the resort arrived at the property before the border was closed and have been helpful in watching over and conducting needed upkeep to safeguard private property.

The RBAC program was more complicated because of the rules put in place to safeguard citizens from the pandemic. When border restrictions were lifted, for example, travelers were required to get COVID tests just before their crossing.

“The two systems didn’t fit well together,” Zabokrtsky said. “The whole point of the process is to go in at some later time that is unspecified. Thankfully, they are allowing the system to continue.”