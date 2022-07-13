Another county puts hold on new deer farms

Cloquet, Minn. — Carlton County is the latest Minnesota county to decide a moratorium on new cervid (elk and deer) farms is necessary in the fight to prevent chronic wasting disease from spreading.

On Tuesday, the Carlton County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to pass a temporary ordinance stopping new farms from opening in the county for one year. The decision came two days before St. Louis County commissioners were to consider amendments to a similar ordinance passed in that northeastern county last September.

Carlton County held a hearing in June on the topic, again allowing members of the public to speak before it went ahead and unanimously passed the moratorium resolution.

Among those to speak against the ordinance were members of cervid-farming industry, including Steve Porter, Gary Olson, and Scott Salonek.

Salonek, who identified himself as a member of the Minnesota Deer Farmers Association board of directors and the North American Elk Breeders Association, said that CWD is more prevalent in the wild deer herd than the captive one. He said 26 states have documented the always-fatal disease in their wild herds, while only 18 states have documented CWD in farmed deer.

One person to speak in favor of the Carlton County ordinance was Craig Sterle, former president of the Minnesota Division of the Izaak Walton League of America.

“The industry has shown to bring CWD across different areas of the state and country,” Sterle said. “The fact that there has not been a lot of movement on CWD in the state Legislature in the last couple of years is a sign of politics. This should not be a political issue. There are deer hunters who are Democrats and there are deer hunters who are Republicans. We need to look at the biology and deal with that as a problem.”

Indeed, a purpose of the moratorium is for the county to take a closer look at the issue while taking a break from new cervid farms. That will allow for the county’s planning commission to make a report and recommendation on ordinance amendments that the county board can consider regarding cervid farms.

Greg Bernu, Carlton County land commissioner, in a phone interview prior to the vote, said the issue has been brewing for more than six months in the county.

The county held up taking action to see if the state would, but that didn’t materialize this past legislative session.

“So we are taking charge of our destiny,” Bernu said.

The issue is one that concerns many residents.

“Deer management is a very tender topic to bring up here,” Bernu said. “I have been to only two (such) meetings, with high emotions (noticeable). This was one of them. The other one was on emergency deer feeding. The populous was wound up.”

Bernu noted that one-third of the properties in the county are owned for the purpose of deer hunting.

“Those people are not going to come up here and buy land if they think our land is infected with CWD,” he said. “In the end, this county depends a lot on income from deer hunting. Nobody wants to jeopardize that. This moratorium is only for a year. Can we take a breath? Is this ounce of prevention better than a pound of cure?”

Bernu said there is only one registered cervid farm in the county, but a second farm is in the process of becoming registered with the state Board of Animal Health. That farm, allegedly, had a pair of elk escape, yet the BAH has not been forthcoming about the status of that farm, citing state statute that protects the identities of cervid farms.

“They said this is on a need-to-know basis, and … you do not need to know,” Bernu said. “There are a lot of people that are not happy with the board in this county.”

Bernu said the now-approved ordinance was modeled after the one St. Louis County (Ordinance 66) passed in September. The St. Louis Planning Commission planned a public hearing for Thursday, July 14, after the Outdoor News press deadline for this edition.

The commission was scheduled to consider comments on proposed amendments to the St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62. The ordinance also authorized a CWD planning study, where the St. Louis County Planning and Community Development Department “further educated themselves on the disease and reviewed current CWD data and resources. The planning study examined different reasons why proactively responding to the potential introduction of CWD in St. Louis County is so important, including the devastating health impacts to deer population within the county, the economic impact and the cultural significance of cervids, and the potential to effect public health.”

St. Louis County’s Planning Commission will next examine ordinance language to prohibit new or expansion of existing cervid farms in St. Louis County, according to the hearing notice.

Craig Engwall, executive director of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, said Itasca and Aitkin counties are among others that recently have considered similar moratoriums.

“I am not aware of any county board that has rejected the concept,” said Engwall, whose organization also has backed a buyout of existing cervid farms in the state.