Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 8, 2022

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Evan McDaniel reports seeing an increase of ATV activity on conservancy property. The public is reminded it is unlawful to ride motorized vehicles on conservancy property, and those there should obey signs and familiarize themselves with the rules.

Armstrong and Indiana counties Land Management Group Supervisor Zeb Campbell reports 67 acres of invasives were removed from State Game Land 105. The area will be sprayed next year with herbicide and replanted with warm-season grasses to make better small-game habitat.

Armstrong and Indiana counties Land Management Group Supervisor Zeb Campbell reports State Game Land 248 range road was recently repaired.

Fayette County Game Warden Zachery Hay reports six individuals were cited for multiple game-law violations. Violations included the disturbance of a black bear within a den, unlawful taking of a fisher out of season, chasing or pursuing a white-tailed deer with dogs, and unlawful taking of a coyote while in a den or place of refuge.

Greene County Game Warden Tanner Hazlett said charges were filed against a Waynesburg resident for unlawful taking of a squirrel and rabbit while shooting in a safety zone.

Greene County Game Warden Tanner Hazlett reports two individuals were charged for hunting turkeys through the use of bait. One individual was additionally charged for hunting without his license and riding a UTV on state game lands. Both individuals pleaded guilty to the charges.

Somerset County Game Warden Andy Harvey reports seeing numerous turkey poults and fawns this summer.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports filing charges against a Johnstown man for recklessly discharging an illegal firearm on state game lands.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Lycoming County Game Warden Harold Cole reports the season for young wildlife is in full swing. Young wildlife often is naïve and curious, which sometimes takes animals to places they should not be. Mom usually is not too far away and will be back to care for her young.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports bears are on the move. Take down birdfeeders and secure trash to avoid bear issues.

Tioga County Game Warden Thomas Nelson reports young wildlife is abundant this time of year. Leave wild animals alone and do not touch or handle them.

Union County Game Warden Dirk Remensnyder reports that his deputies investigated a case involving two individuals who shot a deer at night, in March, and got their vehicles stuck in a field while trying to retrieve the deer.

Tioga County Game Warden Richard C. Lee reminds that there are no state game lands in Tioga County open to ATV travel.

Lycoming County Game Warden Andrew Butler reports encountering many turkey hunters this spring. “Even though the turkey numbers appear to be lower, the hunters I talked to were seeing and hearing quite a few turkeys, especially jakes,” Butler said. “There were also reports of poults being seen before the end of the season.”

McKean County Game Warden Justin Slomian reports that several trash dump sites were discovered on Hunter Access property. Citations are being filed against those who were identified through evidence.

Centre County Game Warden Tyler Hegedus reports it’s always extraordinary to see a bald eagle, no matter how many times you see one. “One day while patrolling along a farmer’s field, I noticed one sitting in a tree. I slowed down to take a look and noticed another one sitting beside it. I thought that I was pretty lucky to see two bald eagles at once, but to my surprise, there were two more in the adjacent tree, making four in total,” Hegedus said.

Elk County Game Warden Kolton Mueller reports an individual was cited for riding a motorized vehicle on game lands and possession of a controlled substance.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Bedford County man has been found guilty for unlawfully attempting to kill a deer out of season while using a vehicle. He was sentenced to seven days in prison and remanded to pay fines in excess of $5,000.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports ATV traffic on state game lands has increased with the nice weather.

Snyder County Game Warden Austin Adams reports one person was charged for an unlawful deer, hunting over bait, and for unlawfully placing feed within a Chronic Wasting Disease Management Area.

York County Game Warden Cameron Murphy reports he recently encountered two individuals parked blocking a gate on state game lands. He approached and contacted the individuals in the car and detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle. After questioning the individuals about where the drugs were and who they belonged to, he seized several containers of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The individuals were cited for possession and use of the drugs on game lands, warned for several other offenses, and contacted others for rides home.

Cumberland County Game Warden Rebecca Wolfe reports she responded to two separate incidents involving injured birds suspended above a creek by fishing line. One, a cardinal did not survive. The other, a barred owl, was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center for treatment of wing injuries. Warden Wolfe reminds hunters and anglers to clean up after themselves and to leave no belongings behind.