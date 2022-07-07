Fuss over New York handguns is just beginning

(Photo courtesy of National Shooting Sports Foundation)

When the Supreme Court of the United States ruled on June 23 that New York’s “may issue” scheme for concealed carry handgun permits was unconstitutional, something told us this was just the beginning of a tumultuous period. And that certainly appears to be the case.

The SCOTUS ruling in the New York Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen case, should be considered a victory for those of us who are law-abiding, New York handgun owners. However, Gov. Kathy Hochul and other New York anti-gun politicians are doing their best to thwart any gains made in the SCOTUS ruling, passing legislation last week that seeks to limit how, where and when one might carry concealed; even going as far as addressing storage for all firearms and blanketing the ability to carry concealed in the first place.

I don’t doubt a few of these politicians desires to lower crime, but I do doubt their knowledge of firearms and their judgement of the majority of people who own them. Sadly, it’s a valid question that they’re doing more to help the bad guys than the good guys and in this writer’s opinion are overreacting. Also, keep in mind that this is an election year.

We’ll be going into a little more detail on this in the next issue (July 15) of New York Outdoor News, but my main question is if these politicians, or anyone opposed to the Bruen case decision, actually know what an average New York citizen has traditionally gone through to obtain a “restricted” permit that grants them use of a handgun for target shooting and sporting purposes.

Well, it involves a NICS check, registering your handgun(s), having your fingerprints registered with the FBI, supplying viable references, fees, in most counties some form of training class, and, thanks to the NY SAFE Act, re-certifying every five years, including another round that begins in 2023. After all, the SCOTUS decision does not change any of that. Apparently, this is all not enough.

As for the tumultuousness, just as firm as the Hochul administration is on adding restrictions, the gun rights groups and their lawyers, are ready to counter and more litigation can be expected. The SCOTUS decision does leave some scrutiny up to the states, but also says that it must not be overzealous, and one could argue that Hochul’s latest batch of gun laws is just that. It obviously comes off as an attempt to punish both SCOTUS and gun owners, and remains questionable it will actually counter crime. It certainly makes many of us feel like second class citizens, which the SCOTUS ruling decries.

So saddle up folks, as this is only the beginning and it’s going to be an interesting ride between now, November, and long likely beyond.