Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 1, 2022

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) assisted in getting a young great horned owl to a raptor rehabber and investigated two calf depredations. Anglers were checked on Lake of the Woods, with enforcement action taken for people angling without a license, allowing the illegal operation of a PWC by a juvenile, and a group of clients and their fishing guide found in possession of too many walleyes.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) reports that while checking anglers in Thief River Falls, he noted two juvenile females joy-riding on a department store-type electric scooter. When they saw him, they jumped from the machine and started to walk away. Finding this odd, Woinarowicz pretended to leave the area and returned shortly to find them back on the machine. This time, they jumped from the scooter and hid in some trees. Woinarowicz contacted the hiding juveniles and learned they had stolen the scooter from a local grocery store. Local authorities were contacted, and loss-prevention personnel arrived to retrieve the stolen scooter.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports working angling and boating activity this past week. The wind continued to challenge anglers. Time was spent investigating a complaint regarding removal of aquatic vegetation without a permit and issuing wildlife-possession permits.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) monitored angling and boating activity on area lakes. Time was spent working Lake Mille Lacs and Upper Red Lake. Numerous nuisance-bear complaints were taken.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports focusing on boating and AIS enforcement. Area lakes were patrolled, and public water access inspections for AIS were conducted. Vinton reports assisting local law enforcement during the aftermath of several severe-weather events. Extensive tree damage and power outages were the result of 80-mile-an-hour winds and possible tornadoes.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) assisted at the CO Academy, handled a call about a problem bear, and worked ongoing cases.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week following up with ongoing and new wetland and shoreline violations. As boaters prepare for the Fourth of July, Landmark would like to remind them to make sure they have enough life jackets onboard and a sober driver for the weekend.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) reports assisting with a firearms safety field day in the Fergus Falls area during the weekend, in addition to working angling activity. Complaints about litter and requests for increased patrol on the Otter Tail River were monitored.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) hosted an ATV safety class during the weekend, certifying several youth in ATV safety. Plautz also issued nuisance-beaver permits and worked boating, fishing, and invasive species enforcement. A call was received about an eagle’s nest that had blown down on an island of a lake.

CO Ryan Brown (Elbow Lake) reports working angling, boating, and ATVing activity throughout the week. Several abandoned-animal calls were handled. Brown urges everyone to leave wildlife where they find them.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) spent most of the week patrolling area lakes for fishing and boating activity. Alcohol-enforcement efforts resulted in multiple citations for underage consumption. A lakeshore owner was issued a citation for using a hydro-jet device to clear the lake bottom of weeds while also causing some excavation as well.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking fishermen, boaters, and ATV operators. Additional time was spent following up on complaints about lakeshore alterations and illegal OHM operation.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled for boating and angling activity throughout the week. Assistance was provided in the Randall area, where flooding occurred.

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked primarily in the enforcement of angling, boating, and off-highway vehicles. Cross also attended training at Camp Ripley. Additionally, he took calls about an injured eagle, nuisance bears, and in reference to a timber wolf.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) received multiple nuisance-bear reports. She also investigated a shoreline violation and attended a youth fishing tournament.

CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for angling, boating, and recreational vehicle activity. He observed various violations and took enforcement action.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and recreational vehicles. Mathy investigated a report that an ATV was being operated on a paved, non-motorized trail and had been driven over freshly poured concrete, causing rutting and damage. Nuisance-bear complaints were received.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls) reports spending time this past week working at the Port of Entry in International Falls, patrolling area forest roads for ATVing activity, working AIS enforcement, and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) spent time patrolling in remote areas of the BWCAW. Activity for this time of the year seems to be down, likely due to a multitude of factors. He followed up on campground and garbage-dumping complaints. He also checked on a watercraft that was found to be on the wrong side of a navigational buoy and ended up on a rock. All parties were found to be safe, and the vessel was still operable.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports bears have emerged and have started causing problems. Beaver-related problems have remained constant.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating, and ATVing activity. Broughten also fielded calls regarding nuisance animals and license questions.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) reports that ATVing activity continued to be high during the week. Boating and angling activity was nearly nonexistent during the weekend with cool weather, strong winds, and rain. There were several emergency calls in the BWCAW, as at least four canoes had capsized in the extreme wind.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) assisted with firearms and taser training for new officers at the current CO Academy. She also took calls about a nuisance-beaver and two road-killed moose on the Gunflint Trail.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a busy week of ATVing, boating, and angling enforcement. A detail was worked at the International Falls Port of Entry with CO Simonson. Plenty of enforcement action to report, including no PFDs, an unregistered boat, possession of fish unlawfully taken or possessed in Canada (including several overlimits), AIS violations, an ATV passenger under 18 without a helmet, litter, and blocking a public access.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) patrolled area lakes, checked anglers and boaters, and responded to wildlife-related calls. A large Norway pine tree containing an eagle nest was downed in a storm, resulting in an eaglet becoming trapped and abandoned. The eaglet was freed from the branches it was trapped behind and was transported to a wildlife rehab facility.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) worked boat and water safety, checked anglers, and monitored OHV activity. Many complaints have been taken for boaters not complying with the no-wake zones.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) patrolled recreational vehicle trails and checked anglers during the week. Time also was spent monitoring AIS compliance in the area. Holt took nuisance-bear complaints and checked special-regulation lakes.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) took several nuisance-animal and -wildlife complaints. It is the time of year when people are starting to come across what appear to be abandoned fawn deer. Please remember that a majority of the time these fawns are not truly abandoned.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) fielded regulatory and TIP calls during the week. Ongoing cases were also followed up on. A reported wetland violation was investigated with photos sent to the soil and water conservation district.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) checked anglers on area lakes and rivers. ATV complaints regarding trespassing, operating on closed trails, and illegal use along roads were handled.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) followed up on trespass complaints. Both complaints were on private property that was not legally posted, so enforcement action was not taken.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked anglers and boaters on Lake Superior. Commercial net-marking issues were handled. Multiple nuisance-wildlife calls were handled in the Duluth area.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) patrolled for angling and all-terrain vehicle activity. Guida assisted with the DNR Academy at Camp Ripley and responded to flooding in the area. The area was saturated from recent rain events and received 4 to 6 inches of rain overnight. Area ATV trails and numerous gravel roads were underwater and washed out, requiring repair and maintenance. Operators should use caution and avoid these areas until repairs are completed and water levels drop.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent the week on ATVing, boating, and fishing activities. Complaints about aquatic vegetation cutting were also handled. This was the worst weekend of the summer so far for the amount of garbage left behind at dispersed campsites in the state forest. Pack out what you take in.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where aquatic vegetation growth becomes more of a transportation issue every week. Verkuilen also assisted with equipment maintenance, investigated a trespassing complaint, and issued a nuisance-beaver permit.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing, boating, and ATVing activities. Nuisance-animal calls continue. A wolf-depredation case was investigated in which a beef calf was killed just north of Milaca.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent a majority of the week patrolling lakes and rivers. Violations found included boaters not having enough life jackets in the boat and anglers fishing with too many lines. Time also was spent handling trespass complaints and looking into possible wetland violations.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) patrolled public water accesses, checked anglers, conducted routine equipment maintenance, and attended online training.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) reports activity in the area remained busy with fishing and boating. He also assisted neighboring officers with flash-flooding concerns.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) checked anglers and followed up on invasive species violations. Enforcement action for the week included transporting invasive species without a permit.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) followed up with miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints and water resource violations. He contacted a boat operator with registration from 2017. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Buffalo) spent the week checking anglers. Additionally, time was spent conducting a deer farm inspection. Enforcement action was taken for fishing without a license and various boating safety equipment issues.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) focused enforcement efforts on anglers and boaters. Additional time was spent patrolling state lands and presenting at an ATV safety class.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) reports investigating the illegal dumping of a boat into the water at a local public access spot. Elsewhere in the station, a report of a Class 2 ATV stuck in the Crow River was investigated.

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) spent the week checking anglers and following up on complaints. Grewe also assisted a local business owner with a deer trapped in a fenced-in parking lot.

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) patrolled the metro area for boating and fishing and Fort Snelling State Park for park usage. He took enforcement action for no fishing license, no fishing license in possession, illegally parking in a closed area, releasing a wild animal in a state park, and no vehicle permit. He responded to TIP calls and assisted state park employees with their ranger certifications.

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Mound) focused on boat and water safety and angling activity during the week. In addition to working area lakes, he worked on planning for Operation Dry Water and the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week patrolling area lakes and checking anglers and boaters. He handled several nuisance-animal complaints and investigated a public waters violation. Arntzen also did AIS enforcement and patrolled William O’Brien Park and area wildlife management areas.

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) patrolled Anoka County for angling and boating activity. He also dealt with some equipment issues and wildlife-related calls. Salzer assisted CO Arntzen with a stranded boater on Forest Lake.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) took several nuisance-wildlife calls and fielded general DNR questions. Anglers and boaters on area lakes and rivers were monitored. He also assisted at a firearms safety class.

CO Joe Kulhanek (Hastings) spent the week monitoring boaters and anglers on waterways in the area. Enforcement action for the week included expired registration, slow/no-wake violations, and illegal-length fish.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the week working fishing, boating, AIS, ATV, and personal watercraft activity. Hot weather conditions have started to slow the walleye and crappie bites. Assistance was given with a boat and water detail in the Wilmar area. Northern pike anglers are reminded there is a 22- to 26-inch protected slot in the north-central northern pike zone.

CO Derek Daniels (Lake Benton) spent the week primarily working angling, ATVing, and boat and water safety enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for failing to use navigation lights past sunset, unlawful operation of a PWC, failure to display valid watercraft registration, no angling license in possession, possession of a slot northern pike, and PFD violations.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Redwood Falls) spent time working angling activity on the Minnesota River. Time was spent speaking to a few novice anglers. Information was discussed regarding fishing techniques as well as the inland waters rules and regulations. Gutzwiller also responded to a medical situation with local law enforcement and EMS.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Cassie Block (Willmar) spent time this week checking anglers on area lakes. Block also spent time following up on reported AIS violations.

CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) received calls regarding commercial bait harvest and fishing regulations. He spent time working fishing, boating, invasive species, and off-highway vehicle enforcement activity.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) fielded numerous calls again during the past week related to newborn wildlife being taken in by people. Please leave all young-of-the-year wildlife alone. A public waters and wetland investigation is under way.

CO Mike Gruhlke (Jackson) worked angling enforcement, aquatic invasive species enforcement, boat and water safety, and ATVing enforcement.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Chris Howe (St. Peter) worked boating, angling, and ATVing activity this week. Howe also spoke to an ATV safety class, patrolled state parks and public lands, and assisted local agencies with a traffic crash.

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) spent time checking area anglers and ATV riders. Numerous CWD deer-feeding ban violation complaints were received and handled this week. A reminder that placing grains or other feed on the ground or in a bird feeder less than 6 feet off the ground is a violation unless you have a device that is arranged to exclude the feed from deer.

CO Meng Moua (Spring Valley) focused on fishing, boating, and ATVing activities. Canoers and kayakers have continued to paddle down the Root River, and life jacket compliance has been high, which is great to see. Time also was spent working on the Mississippi River.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) spent the week assisting with CO Academy training at Camp Ripley.

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked anglers, boaters, and ATV operators during the week. Davis also patrolled wildlife management areas, state parks, public water access sites, and waterfowl production areas.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) spent the week instructing defensive tactics and firearms training at the current CO Academy.

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester) contacted an individual this week who had all the drain plugs still in the boat as he drove down the road. There was enough water in the boat that every time the individual accelerated, a significant amount of water would shoot out of the bilge outlet hose. The trailer also had a brake light out, one transom strap was completely missing, and the other was held together with a single knot. The individual admitted he was aware of the issues, but he’d been fishing in a tournament all weekend, so he hadn’t taken the time to address any of the issues. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) reports working the Mississippi River. Time also was spent working ATV state trails. The nicer weather made activity high, and compliance was high as well.

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) investigated a wildlife violation and checked anglers. Two angling easement conflicts were looked into and resolved.

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) assisted with a youth fishing event at Evert’s Resort. Time was spent checking boaters, anglers, and ATV operators.