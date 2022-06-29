Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Championships Results

About high school trap shooting in Minnesota:

• There are about 307 high school teams in Minnesota, up from 300 a year ago. They range in size from about five members to teams with more than 90 shooters. The schools are assigned to nine classes and 43 conferences.

• At the Alexandria event, there were three classes – novice, junior varsity, and varsity – in both male and female individually. These were broken down by class, from 1A to 9A, with the smallest teams in 1A and the largest in 9A.

June 13, 1A

Individuals:

Novice, female: Teagan Maloney, Osseo High School, 84; novice, male: William Bleninger, Browerville High School, 93; junior varsity, female: Kennedy Panek, Goodridge High School, 90; junior varsity, male: Luke Paulson, Goodridge High School, 94; varsity, female: Paige Burns, Goodridge High School, 99; varsity, male: Charles Kleindl, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley High School, 98.

Teams:

Novice: Warren-Alvarado-Oslo High School, 384; junior varsity: Goodridge High School, 436; varsity: Cathedral High School, 472.

June 14, 2A

Individuals:

Novice, female: Shae Dart, Eagan High School, 88; novice, male: Brayton Hammer, Yellow Medicine East High School, 93; junior varsity, female: Addison Taylor, Hibbing High School, 87; junior varsity, male: Ethan Trenberth, Hibbing High School, 95; varsity, female: Ali-Jean Petersen, Alden-Conger High School, 93; varsity, male: Brady Gile, Rushford-Peterson High School, 100.

Teams:

Novice: Redwood Valley High School, 403; junior varsity: Providence Academy, 437; varsity: Wheaton High School, 481.

June 15, 3A

Individuals:

Novice, female: Ashley Sarvie, Hopkins High School, 84; novice, male: Hayden Rettke, Walker/Hackensack/Akeley High School, 88; junior varsity, female: Allison Plymate, Wayzata High School, 91; junior varsity, male: Cody Putnam, Wayzata High School, 97; varsity, female: Ashlyn Hammel, Spring Grove High School, 98; varsity, male: Davis Hay, Wayzata High School, 100.

Teams:

Novice: Cedar Mountain High School, 404; junior varsity: South St. Paul High School, 452; varsity: Wayzata High School, 492.

June 16, 4A

Individuals:

Novice, female: Anna Scillewaert, Monticello High School, 75; novice, male: Austin Pikula, Orono High School, 83; junior varsity, female: Olivia Saagge, 86; junior varsity, male: Hunter Case, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop High School, 94; varsity, female: Jazmine Dirks, Roseau High School, 88; varsity, male: Beau Keagle, Roseau High School, 96.

Teams:

Novice: Orono High School, 386; junior varsity: Roseau High School, 430; varsity: Roseau High School, 449.

June 17, 5A

Individuals:

Novice, female: Taylor Knutsen, Northern Freeze Trap Team, 83; novice, male: Owen Campanario, Esko High School, 88; junior varsity, female: Havanna Frazer, Northern Freeze Trap Team, 92; junior varsity, male: Jaren Palm, Warroad High School, 94; varsity, female: Myah Doyea, Fertile-Beltrami High School, 96; varsity, male: Zale Bushlack, United South Central High School, 99.

Teams:

Novice: Northern Freeze Trap Team, 388; junior varsity, Northern Freeze Trap Team, 451; varsity: United South Central High School, 486.

June 18, 6A

Individuals:

Novice, female: Natalie Trutwin, Anoka High School, 80; novice, male: Cole Hofstad, Royalton High School, 90; junior varsity, female: Brooklyn Wahl, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River High School, 93; junior varsity, male: Domonic Neville, MacCray High School, 93; varsity, female: Heather Kaup, Forest Lake High School, 97; varsity, male: Dylan Vonende, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River High School, 100.

Teams:

Novice: Willmar High School, 398; junior varsity, MacCray High School, 451; varsity: Forest Lake High School, 477.

June 19, 7A

Individuals:

Novice, female: Ellie Reirmann, Hill-Murray School, 79; novice, male: Nelson Ryzen, Montevideo High School, 92; junior varsity, female: Emma Rowen, Stewartville High School, 89; junior varsity, male: Spencer Peterson, Buffalo High School, 97; varsity, female: Korin Kostreba, Holdingford High School, 94; varsity, male: Colby Vroman, Perham High School, 99.

Teams:

Novice: Dawson-Boyd High School, 415; junior varsity, Dawson-Boyd High School, 440; varsity: Alexandria High School, 477.

June 20, 8A

Individuals:

Novice, female: Isabelle Cook, McGregor-Aitkin-Cromwell High School, 82; novice, male: Dan Frericks, Melrose High School, 91; junior varsity, female: Kendra Merseth, Bemidji High School, 95; junior varsity, male: Blake Swanson, Andover High School, 98; varsity, female: Rhiannon Staples, Stillwater High School, 95; varsity, male: Drew Frantesl, Princeton High School, 100.

Teams:

Novice: Lakeview High School, 405; junior varsity: Bemidji High School, 459; varsity: Bemidji High School, 485.

June 21, 9A

Individuals:

Novice, female: Isabella Blaz, Rosemount High School, 80; novice, male: Sawyer Berle, Nicollet High School, 85; junior varsity, female: Lauren Dubej, Hastings High School, 91; junior varsity, male: Jack Winkelman, Nicollet High School, 94; varsity, female: Delayna Rife, Foley High School, 96; varsity, male: Caden Perlbachs, Norwood-Young America High School, 97.

Teams:

Novice: Nicollet High School, 399; junior varsity: Nicollet High School, 448; varsity: Prior Lake High School, 481.