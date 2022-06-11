Outdoor News Radio – June 11, 2022: Incredible fishing? It’s happening right now

Some pre-DNR Roundtable chatter kicks off this week’s broadcast with Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman, who also shares insight into his walleye stocking story this week titled “The Life of Fry.” Listen for a complete report on the event in next week’s show. Then Chris Granrud from RainyDaze Guide Service joins host Rob Drieslein to describe the record-breaking flooding on Rainy Lake this June. Tim Lesmeister stops by to help recap the legislative session, talk about the expanding range of black bears, and remind listeners about the incredible fishing happening right now.