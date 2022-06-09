Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – June 10, 2022

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports an investigation is ongoing regarding several unlawful treestands that were left on Hunter Access property past the date they were required to be removed. The treestands also weren’t marked in a conspicuous manner with the hunter’s information.

Allegheny County Game Warden Madison Pugh reports resolution to a May 2021 case in which the defendant attempted to unlawfully take a turkey within an RIDC park, resulting in damage to a window at a business. The defendant pleaded guilty to three violations and agreed to make restitution for the broken window. The identification and successful prosecution would not have been possible without help from several concerned citizens.

Allegheny, Beaver, and Washington counties Land Management Group Supervisor Dan Puhala reports that initial managed dove field preparation and planting is underway for this upcoming season. “We are anticipating the Washington and Beaver County areas to have outstanding hunting opportunities this fall, as our habitat crews have been diligently working to make the best dove-attracting habitat possible,” Puhala said. Visit www.pgc.pa.gov for more information about field locations and dove seasons.

Armstrong County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports that charges have been filed against an individual for dumping a large boat on State Game Land 105.

Armstrong County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports numerous charges have been filed for operating motorized vehicles on Hunter Access properties across the county.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports success among spring turkey hunters. Many hunters reported gobblers were less vocal than in prior years, and several reported harvesting a gobbler that never gobbled once it was off the roost.

Cambria County Game Warden April Whitsell reports filing charges for marijuana use on Gallitzin State Forest.

Cambria County Game Warden April Whitsell reports she assisted in processing a 440-pound male black bear, trapped by Game Warden Ned Kimmel in Somerset County and released in Westmoreland County.

Fayette County Game Warden Bradley Hyde reports encountering a hunter on private property without permission. While the property was not posted, trespassing is never permitted, and it’s important hunters respect other’s lands and know where they are when hunting.

Greene County Game Warden Tanner Hazlett reports charges have been filed against four West Virginia residents for riding UTVs and a four-wheeler on Hunter Access property. Hazlett advises riders to always be sure they have permission to ride.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports he checked six father-son hunting teams during the youth turkey season. While none of the young hunters harvested a bird, they all said they had an enjoyable morning.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports an Ohio resident was cited for hunting without a valid license on the first day of spring turkey season. A Pennsylvania resident was cited later in the day for failing to tag a turkey he had shot more than 1½ hours earlier. Both hunters have pleaded guilty to charges.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports he attended a UKC youth hunt at Waynesburg Beagle Club. “Members of the beagle club donated their time and dogs,” Bonin said. “The youths and I had a good time and learned a lot about the art of beagles pursuing rabbits.”

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports spring gobbler season has been successful. Numerous birds have been field-checked and hunter participation has been abundant.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports incidents of trash and rubbish being scattered on remote roads is unfortunately being observed. “As a reminder it’s everyone’s responsibility to legally dispose of unwanted materials, and the areas where the illegal dumping is taking place will be investigated,” he said.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports numerous charges have been filed against individuals for riding motorized vehicles on state game lands and Hunter Access properties.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports an investigation is underway regarding an individual who allowed a dog to kill a big-game animal. The act was caught on a security camera.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Shawn Greevy reports an individual cited for unlawfully taking a turkey through the use of bait has pleaded guilty to all charges.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Clinton County Game Warden Kirk Miller reports multiple individuals were cited for damaging state game lands in Clinton County.

Potter County Game Warden Blaine Groshek reports that bears are waking up from winter hibernation and have been causing issues such as tearing down birdfeeders and making a mess of garbage that is left out. Birdfeeders should be taken down and garbage kept out of reach to prevent these problems.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports charges were filed against several Ohio residents for operating UTVs on Hunter Access land.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports a large scale cleanup of a longtime dump site on Hunter Access land is underway.

Lycoming County Game Warden Harold Cole reports trapping and relocating three beavers in five days after receiving a beaver complaint. Cole said beavers are great for creating habitat, but as they start to get established in an area, they can also cause issues. To help mitigate those issues, Cole suggests that trappers be used to help manage beaver numbers in areas.

McKean County Game Warden Justin Slomian reports encountering individuals using the state game lands parking lots for unintended purposes, which is unlawful. Warnings were issued.

Union County Game Warden Dirk Remensnyder reports that his deputies have been carrying out a variety of tasks, including handling small-animal complaints and bear complaints, conducting investigations, teaching Hunter-Trapper Education and presenting educational programs.

Tioga County Game Warden Richard C. Lee reminds the public that no state game lands are open to ATV travel.

Elk County Game Warden Kolton Mueller reports several individuals were warned for issues regarding licenses.

Elk County Game Warden Susan Edmiston reports that a Millstone Township resident left a cable restraint out after the close of season. The device, which was not tagged properly, caught a female bobcat, which had to be euthanized due to injuries. The individual pleaded guilty to the unlawful take of the bobcat, the take of a furbearer during a closed season, and allowing traps set after the close of season, resulting in fines and costs in the amount of $974.75.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports a Bedford County man was charged with fishing without a license.

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Blair County man was charged with possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia on state game lands, along with disorderly conduct.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports a Huntingdon County man was charged for unlawfully taking a red fox pup and disturbing game or wildlife. If found guilty, the man could face fines of more than $1,700.

York County Game Warden Cameron Murphy reports he recently encountered two individuals parked blocking a gate on state game lands. Detecting the odor of marijuana in the vehicle, he asked where the drugs were and who they belonged to, then seized several containers of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The individuals were cited for possession and use of the drugs on game lands, warned for several other offenses, and contacted others for rides home.

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Franklin County man was charged with operation a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Franklin County man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports an Adams County woman was charged with failing to wear a personal flotation device on a kayak during the cold weather period.

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Franklin County man was charged with having a loaded firearm in, on, or against a motorized vehicle.