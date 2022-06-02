Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – June 2, 2022

Banquets/Fundraiser

aug. 23: Whitetails Unlimited Great Northwoods Chapter, 5:30 p.m., Great Northern Hotel, 5070 North Hwy. 51, Mercer, Eric Behnke, www.whitetailsunlimited.com, 715-604-2253.

Aug. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Grant County Chapter, 5:30 p.m., J&J’s Sandbar, 1110 E. Amelia Street, Cassville, Jenny Potter,

608-725-5055, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Aug. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Rapids Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ridges Golf Course and Banquet Hall, 2311 Griffith Avenue, Wisconsin Rapids, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Aug. 30: Whitetails Unlimited Ripon/Green Lake Area Chapter,

5:30 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive, Ripon, call Josh Nigbor,

920-896-1033, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Sept. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Crivitz-High Falls Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rene’s Dining Room, W11590 Hwy. X, Crivitz, Justin Kroll, www.whitetailsunlimited.com, 715-572-6363.

Sept. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Columbus Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Savanna Oaks Community Center, 100 Savanna Road, Fall River, Greg Tiedt, 920-626-2426, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Sept. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Stevens Point Chapter, 5 p.m., Blackhawk Archers, 7840 Hwy. Z, Custer, Marc Stalter, 715-572-6363, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Oct. 6: Whitetails Unlimited Winnegamie Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., La Sure’s Hall, 3125 S. Washburn Street, Oshkosh, Jodi Vandermolen, www.whitetailsunlimited.com, 920-235-2962.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

June 4: Friends of Sandhill Wildlife Area walking stick workshop, 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Sandhill Wildlife Area, 1715 Hwy. X, Babcock, call Vicki Palen to register, 715-652-3131, fee $5, walking sticks and supplies provided.

June 13-17: The No Name Gang Wisconsin youth trapping camp, Wichman Farms, Marion, Steven O’Mary, 715 927-0204.

June 25: Friends of Sandhill Wildlife Area dragonfly I.D. workshop and field trip, 10 a.m., Sandhill Wildlife Area, 1715 Hwy. X, Babcock, call Clara Kubisiak to register, 715-423-4876, fee $10, register by June 10. There will be a classroom presentation followed by a BYO lunch, then a field trip. Rain could cancel or shorten the field trip.

July 9: Sandhill Wildlife Area to host pollinator session from an ecosystem standpoint. Also learn about citizen science and pollinator I.D. Presented by Allison Jonjak, cranberry outreach specialist, UW-Madison Extension. This workshop will begin in the Outdoor Skills Center at 10 a.m. and will include a classroom presentation and outdoor instruction. Bring a lunch and insect repellant. Fee: $10. Register by July 2, 714-884-2054, https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Lands/WildlifeAreas/sandhill.

Shooting/Archery

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715-386-1217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to

5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Delton Sportsmen Club: June 26, sporting clay shoot, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 9602 Berry Lane, Wisconsin Dells, eight stand, 50-bird course, Charles Hudzinski, 608-393-5300, deltonsportsmenclub.org.

Hartford Conservation & Gun Club: Sunday, July 31, registration 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hartford Conservation & Gun Club, 6000 Hwy. 60 East, Hartford, call Bradlee Koch, 262-224-4545.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920-323-4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: Open 3-D shoots Aug. 27-28; July 23-24, traditional only 3-D shoot. All shoots Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike,

715-308-5437, or Steve, 715-505-8627.

Northwoods Archers: 3-D 25- and 50-target shoots at the clubhouse, June 25-26 and Aug. 20-21, shooting 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays for both events, N2314 Pirus Drive, Withee.

Oakland Conservation Club: 10-week outdoor archery league will begin July 8. Call 608-444-3885.

Outagamie Conservation Club, Inc: Archery shoot, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. June 25, shoot runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Couples league (Saturdays, TBD); summer leagues, outdoor mixed tip league (contact club); indoor spot league, call Ron Hoppe, 715-573-9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com. Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715-347-6211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920-284-6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Sporting clays summer league, open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608-669-0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): Thursday night outdoor target league, runs 11 weeks, starts early May, 5 p.m. All events at 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call club house and leave message, 262-835-4714, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

June 5: WAB open NFAA field shoot, Sunday, June 5, registration 8-9 a.m., shotgun start at 9 a.m., non-member adult $12, youth $10, call Mark, 262-989-0064.

June 9: WAB Thursday night kids outdoor target league starts June 9 and runs for six weeks, 6 p.m. first night, after that 6:30 p.m. start, register by calling Greg at 414-412-7886, non-member $18.

June 18-19: WAB to host Great Lakes outdoor sectionals target shoot June 18-19, Saturday is the field round, Sunday the hunter round, call John at 414-614-9146.

Wisconsin Waterfowl Association eighth annual Ozaukee Shoot: July 10, Ozaukee County Fish & Game Association, 5123 Hwy. Y, Fredonia, registration at 8:30 a.m., shooting 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., entry fee includes rounds of clays, entry into grand door prize drawing and a one-year WWA membership, plenty of other raffles.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715-424-1011.

Shows

Northwoods Wildlife and Wetland Club’s 30th annual gun show: July 31. Manitowish Waters Community Center (airport), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., two buildings with tables, Bruce Bacon, 715-476-0016.

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows: Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. Call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

AUG. 19-21: Ashland Civic Center

SEPT. 9 & 10: Shell Lake Arts Center

SEPT. 30 & OCT. 1: Iron River Community Center

SPECIAL EVENTS

June 4: Wisconsin Trappers District 9 rendezvous, 8 a.m., vendors, Reedsburg Outdoor Club, 217 Clark Street, Reedsburg, Dennis Knuth, 608-495-2752.

June 10-11: L’Anse, Mich., one of U.P.’s biggest fishing tournaments, 6 p.m., June 10, Medowbrook Ice Rink, 204 Division Street, L’Anse, 906-370-9034.

June 10-11: Wisconsin Trappers Association – District 2 rendezvous, June 10, 12-7 p.m. and June 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Auburn Community Park, no charge, call Ron Kwasny, 715-296-2356.

June 11: Wisconsin Trappers Association District 7 rendezvous, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., demonstrations all day, vendors, Isaac Walton League, N6491 Hwy. K, Fond du Lac, Brian Riske, 920-538-4008.

July 9: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service outdoor day with more than 35 exhibitors and experts from federal, state and local agencies, as well as local businesses and environmental clubs. Kids will have the opportunity to go fishing, shoot a bow/BB gun, paddle a kayak or canoe, cast a fly rod, touch a fish, learn how to identify furs/fish/birds, play games and much more, all in one day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pettibone Park, La Crosse, contact Heidi Keuler, 608-783-8417.

July 23: Wisconsin Trappers Association District 4 rendezvous, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mountain Community Center, 13412 Hwy. 32/64 Mountain, call Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Meetings

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday, 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Badger Fly Fishers: Fourth Monday of each month through May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. Call Bob Harrison,

608-233-7480.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. For more info, call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. Call Lyle Peshkar for more info,

920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414-771-0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m.

Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info, call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. For info, call Bill, 920-921-4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of month, 8 p.m. For more info, call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414-213-8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414-350-1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info, call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608-421-2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: Call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For more info, call Chris Gasser,

920-994-9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For more info, call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt,

920-766-0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info, call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info, call Gary Kurtz,

414-899-7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. For info, call Betty Brochert,

920-688-3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to public. For more info, call Richard Feustel, 920-948-2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info, call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. Call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club,: Second Wednesday of month, 7 p.m. For more info, call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.