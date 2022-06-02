Outdoor News Father’s Day gift guide – video

When it comes to your outdoor-loving father, Outdoor News has a quick list of some Father’s Day gift ideas. From a new rain suit from Rapala that will keep him dry and comfortable out on the water, to getting him set up with a membership account to ON X, these are gifts he may not have considered for himself.

For the shooting-sport enthusiast, how about a gun cleaning kit from Remington. If your dad wants to be stylin’ and environmentally friendly, how about a pair of Costa Del Mar sunglasses made from recycled materials – they have sunglasses built for day fishing, boating, exploring, and everyday outdoor lifestyle.

Plus, the Father’s Day gift guide that you’ll find in your favorite edition of Outdoor News has dog training collars from SportDOG Brand, trail cams, fishing lures and so much more for enjoying the great outdoors. And don’t forget, a subscription to Outdoor News makes a great gift any day of the year.