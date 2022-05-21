Outdoor News Radio – May 21, 2022: Walleyes and bass … and a wild game cook-off

This week’s edition of Outdoor News Radio begins with a post-Minnesota walleye fishing opener weekend report, plus an update on the spring turkey hunting season. Then Tom Peterson from Al’s Goldfish Lure Company joins the broadcast to talk about spring fishing for multiple species with his favorite lures. Greg and Pete Kvale call into the show to recount with host Rob Drieslein on whether or not they successfully defended their wild game cook-off title at the 2022 Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Rendezvous. (Hint: They did!) Finally, Tim Lesmeister jumps into the broadcast to offer some tactical advice for the May 28 largemouth and smallmouth bass opener in Minnesota.