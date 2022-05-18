Outdoor News Wood Duck Challenge Announces 2022 Grand Prize Winner



(Plymouth, Minn.) — Since 1990, Outdoor News, Inc., publisher of locally written fishing and hunting outdoor newspapers in seven Great Lake states, has promoted an annual “Wood Duck Challenge” geared towards constructing and installing wood duck nesting boxes by youth. For more than 30 years, youth groups including 4-H, Scout troops, and school classes have been increasing the wood duck’s available nesting footprint in the Great Lakes region by participating in the challenge.

The 2022 program, which was supported by SportDOG® Brand, encouraged youth under the age of 18 to build a nesting box according to an approved plan, and then install the box by following directions found in recent pages of Outdoor News publications including issues for Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Illinois. As of the May 15 deadline, hundreds of youth had submitted a photo of their completed nesting box to be published in Outdoor News and to be entered into a drawing to win a SportDOG® Brand WetlandHunter® 425X.

With his eligible entry into the 2022 Challenge, Wyatt Judycki of Oriskany, New York was named as the Grand Prize winner, and he will enjoy the use of the lightest e-collar in the SportDOG® Brand lineup of sporting canine training collars. The WetlandHunter® 425X is designed for the waterfowl-hunting environment, where space is a premium and durability is a requirement. In addition to this prize, 42 other participants in the 2022 Challenge were awarded a SportDOG® Brand camo hat, and all entries received a SportDOG® Brand decal, an official Wood Duck Challenge decal and a waterfowl identification poster from Ducks Unlimited.

Support from SportDOG® Brand for the Wood Duck Challenge ties directly to the mission of the company’s Conservation Fund, a habitat support initiative that contributes to grassroots efforts at the national, state and local level. “We’re really thankful that our partner, Outdoor News, puts so much time and effort into projects like this,” said Gretchen Goodson, SportDOG® Brand Sr. Marketing Manager. “This is the kind of project we can really get behind because we share common goals: getting young people excited about conservation and the outdoor experience while also having a genuine effect on bird populations.”

Additional partnerships towards the Outdoor News Wood Duck Challenge include conservation organizations in various states including the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association and the Illinois Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, which provide additional resources for the youth such as junior memberships and waterfowl identification tools.

For more information on the Outdoor News Wood Duck Challenge and to find links to the supporting partners, visit www.outdoornews.com/Wood-Duck-Challenge