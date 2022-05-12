Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 13, 2022

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked turkey hunters in Roseau and Marshall counties and northern pike anglers on Lake of the Woods. Enforcement contacts included angling during a closed season, operating an unregistered ATV, and possessing a spear on Minnesota waters after sunset.

CO Ryan Brown (Karlstad) continued to monitor turkey-hunting and fishing activity in the area. He received numerous calls regarding deer stands/fish houses floating in the flooded areas by rivers in the area. People should attempt to secure their property to ensure it does not float away into neighboring yards.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) responded to calls about angling with extra lines and recreational trespass while hunting. He also issued nuisance-beaver permits and investigated a complaint of a dog caught in a beaver trap.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports monitoring spring fish run activity and seasonal recreational trail closures. Time was spent assisting with training the Officer Water Survival team and handling reports of incidental catches during spring beaver trapping.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck) reports a busy spring with ATVing and fish activity. Time was spent working AIS and fishing. Prachar also assisted the State Patrol with a crash near Waskish and Beltrami County officials with a house fire near Blackduck.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) monitored spring fish run activity. He also worked a detail on the Rainy River during the weekend and patrolled area trails for ATVing activity. He assisted county officials with a personal-injury accident in which a vehicle rolled.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports assisting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with evidence of illegal trapping on area property, patrolling for ATVing activity, and monitoring the spring fish run. Ice is gone from area lakes and people are beginning to move boats around. A TIP call was taken regarding a person picking up a young fox kit. People should leave wild animals in the wild.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week at training, completing the NASBLA Officer Water Survival Course and the “train the trainer” portion of the course. Swedberg will now be able to instruct future DNR academies in water survival tactics.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on angling and fish run activity. She patrolled wildlife management areas and waterfowl production areas for activity. Calls about nuisance-bear activity were worked with DNR Wildlife personnel. An open trespass case was worked. Warren also assisted Becker County deputies and White Earth police with an ATV crash.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent time checking anglers and inspecting shoreline and public waters violations with the local hydrologist. I

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) reports speaking at a handful of events about firearms safety, fishing and hunting outlooks, and other hot topics. Additional time was spent handling wildlife-related and incidentally-taken-furbearer calls.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked fish spawn activity in streams, along with shore anglers and boaters. ATV and off-highway motorcycle enforcement was conducted in Douglas, Otter Tail, and Pope counties.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) reports numerous calls for service were handled, from submerged watercrafts to fishing within a posted spawning area, to targeting walleyes/bass out of season. Burning restrictions are place due to conditions, resulting in a citation for one area landowner who burned a large pile of brush and wood.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) attended the Alexandria Safety Day Camp to talk to kids about firearms safety. Investigations into a possible fish overlimit and the killing of a pelican were conducted.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers and boaters and monitoring AIS law compliance. Additional time was spent checking turkey hunters and ATV operators. Baumbarger also set up a firearms safety class and handled calls about nuisance beavers and injured animals.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for angling and ATVing activity. He reminds ATV riders to ensure the trails are open by visiting the DNR website and keeping an eye out for “closed road” postings.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) reports most lakes are now open in the area. She responded to multiple incidentally taken otters and received many calls from people with questions related to wild animals.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily worked angling and recreational vehicle enforcement. The ice went off many area lakes this past weekend. There are a few patches left on large lakes that will likely be gone by fishing opener. Mathy worked a fishing TIP call, issued a nuisance-beaver permit, and looked into a wetland-filling complaint. Some time was spent working a deer season-related case and readying patrol boats for the season.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls) reports spending time this week working the Rainy River, checking sturgeon anglers. Simonson also responded to a ditch fire and visited a local school this past week.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area forest roads and public access sites. Wolf problems at cattle operations were addressed.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) primarily worked angling and ATVing enforcement. Larson also spent time working the active fish run around his station. He addressed violations such as taking walleyes out of season, attempting to take trout out of season, angling without a license, operating an ATV on a highway, spearing a walleye, possessing a spear during closed hours, failure to have a state park permit, allowing youth to violate fish and game laws, and burning violations.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) spent time with the DNR Aviation Unit, partaking in a flight over the Hibbing station and portions of Lake Vermilion.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time giving a talk about laws and ethics for a local firearms safety class. He also spent time on the Rainy River checking sturgeon anglers during the week.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, trapping, and ATVing activity. Broughten fielded calls regarding nuisance bears, trapping regulations, and fishing regulations. Broughten also investigated a grass fire and assisted with a firearms safety class.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) reports ATVing activity was high on the Echo Trail on Saturday with clear skies and a high near 74 degrees. Lake conditions varied but several smaller lakes around the Ely area are now ice-free. Some of the larger lakes have begun to break up.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) checked anglers along the North Shore and Lake Superior tributaries. He issued wildlife-possession permits, monitored trapping activity, and checked ATV riders.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) attended an Honor Guard meeting at Camp Ripley to plan for National Police Week events. She also checked steelhead anglers and answered questions about boating safety and required equipment. Manning investigated a report of a dead eagle that appeared to have been hit by a motor vehicle, followed up on storage of watercraft at an area boat access, and checked a few ATV operators.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) finished an investigation into illegal birch pole cutting. Confiscated equipment was turned in for auction.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports that warmer weather is forecast, but do not be surprised if ice is still present on the fishing opener. Don’t be afraid to try steelhead angling if your favorite opening-day lake is unfishable. The majority of the backroads are impassable, and Hill found numerous vehicles buried up to the frame in snow.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) monitored trapping activity and checked beaver trappers. A beaver trapper reported one of his traps stolen.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, ATV riders, and small-game hunters. Numerous game- and fish-related questions were answered.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) investigated several wildfires during the week. Time also was spent on animal complaints and checking trappers.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on angling, ATVing, AIS, and boating activities. Most of the lakes in the area are completely open now.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) attended an Honor Guard meeting in preparation for Police Week in Washington, D.C., in honor of CO Sarah Grell.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) took complaints about wolf depredation, trapping concerns, and a dead deer found hanging on private property. Humphrey continued to patrol closed forest roads and trails in state forests.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) attended Officer Water Survival school during the week. Hard lessons were learned about the necessity of always wearing a PFD even if you are a strong swimmer. Boating fatalities and drownings are on the rise, and all users of our waters need to take the extra step to protect themselves and their families.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) patrolled for angling and prohibited-burning activity. An unpermitted burn was located, and a male was attempting to put it out with a low-volume garden hose. Fire units were called out, and the fire eventually was extinguished. Enforcement action was taken for no burning permit, and the responsible party will be subjected to fees and restitution for the responding wildland fire crew. G

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reports checking anglers and ATV riders in the area. Injured-animal calls were handled. Law and safety talks were given at several youth ATV safety classes. Benkofske also helped monitor sturgeon anglers on the Rainy River.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked angling, trapping, and ATVing activity in the Isle area. A wolf complaint was investigated. Time was spent this week visiting with shore owners on Lake Mille Lacs while addressing the issue of litter washing up on shore from the ice season. Wetland violations also were investigated.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) followed up on public waters and wetland violations. She also checked shore anglers, answered turkey-hunting questions, and issued nuisance-beaver permits.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) finished a dog-chasing-deer case in which the dog owner was cited. He also monitored the fish run, turkey season, and ATV traffic. There appears to be some confusion about sucker spearing, because numerous individuals were spearing at night. Violations for night spearing and no licenses were found.

CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sportfishing, ATV/OHM, trapping, fire, and turkey-hunting activity this past week. People harvesting rough fish are advised to review the fishing regulations handbook for current regulations and open hours. Additionally, rough fish are not to be disposed of on the shoreline or littered elsewhere.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) spent the majority of the week assisting with water survival instructor training. A cease and desist order was issued for a waters violation on Sauk Lake.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) took calls concerning rough fish being dumped. He also worked angling activity in the area as well as bowfishing activity.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) worked anglers, turkey hunters, and ATVing activity. A ride-along was provided to a local student interested in the DNR.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) monitored anglers and turkey hunters. Time was spent investigating a wetland and public waters complaint. A deer-possession permit was issued. A presentation about trapping and furs was conducted at the Wright County Environmental Day.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) patrolled area lakes for people testing their boats. Some minor equipment violations were detected, along with some major violations.

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week working a crappie bite. Anglers were finding a good bite on area lakes, and numerous complaints of taking overlimits were investigated.

CO Blong Lor (Center City) spent the week working anglers and turkey hunters. Time also was spent investigating wetland violations.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) patrolled for anglers, turkey hunters, and ATV operators. Additional time was spent talking to a local high school bass team and presenting for fifth-grade students at an environmental education event.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) patrolled the metro area for AIS and fishing and Fort Snelling State Park for park usage. He assisted with a work detail in District 5, where the primary focus was fishing and boating activities.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) is seeking any information about the shooting of geese within the city limits of Watertown with a small-caliber rifle. Discharging a firearm, let alone a rifle, in a city development is extremely dangerous, especially into water where bullets can ricochet in unpredictable directions. Contact the TIP line if you have information that could lead to the identity of the responsible person or people.

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) spent the week training new instructors in water survival. Seven new officers went through the NASBLA training.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Joe Kulhanek (Hastings) spent the week monitoring anglers on the St. Croix and Mississippi rivers. He also investigated a dumped boat at a landing and spoke at a water safety class.

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) patrolled Anoka County for angling activity. Salzer also dealt with a nuisance-turkey problem and responded to an angling TIP in Maplewood. Salzer also spent time assisting the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office with a couple of calls.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week working an enforcement detail focusing on boat and water safety. He also dealt with nuisance-bear calls, a trespassing complaint, and fielded calls about accessing water bodies from the road right of way. Arntzen also spent time patrolling the area WMAs and checking turkey hunters.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) checked anglers in the area and assisted with several fire investigations. There is a current burning ban in place if conditions remain dry, even after a rainfall.

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) spent time checking anglers and attempting to track down the owner of an abandoned boat dumped at the Minnesota River access under the Cedar Avenue Bridge. Anyone with information is encouraged to call TIP.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Derek Daniels (Lake Benton) primarily worked angling and boating enforcement this past week. A wetlands violation was investigated.

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week checking anglers and boat operators. ATV activity remains high. Spring tillage and planting are ramping up.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the week working fishing, ATVing, turkey-hunting, and boating enforcement. Many families were seen fishing during the weekend while taking advantage of Take a Mom Fishing Weekend and celebrating Mother’s Day.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) spent the week checking anglers and working AIS enforcement and boating safety. Multiple anglers were contacted while fishing, and several were fishing without licenses.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) is advising recreational users of the Summit Lake public access to contact him with any information related to the ongoing littering/vandalism. With the ongoing issues, conversations have begun about closing the public access because of the abuse to the location. Miller taught the law and ethics portion of an ATV safety class and assisted with a firearms safety field day. A big thank you goes out to all of the volunteer instructors for the hard work and dedication in teaching the DNR safety programs. Anyone interested in becoming an instructor is encouraged to reach out to their local CO for more information.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) taught the rules and regulations portion of the Fairmont firearms safety class to nine students. Anglers were checked, and some anglers were reminded that licenses need to be purchased before angling in Minnesota. Public accesses were patrolled, and wildlife-related complaints were answered regarding dead birds and possible avian influenza.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) spent much of the week working angling enforcement. Snagging and keeping fish out of season continue to be problems in the area. Thank you to all the anglers who took time to call the TIP line and report violations they observed.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) assisted CO Jamie VanThuyne in locating a waterfowl blind built on an area WMA. Several items, including decoys, chairs, and an abundance of trash, were removed. The case remains ongoing.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) spent the week checking anglers and turkey hunters. Two anglers were observed fishing below a local dam. When checked, the anglers told Ramaker they were not fishing but just testing out their equipment to make sure it still works. They said they were going to truly go fishing the next day after they had purchased their fishing licenses. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) handled a trespass complaint and a dispute over a beaver dam that was causing water to back up onto a neighboring property.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports spending most of the week on the river checking fishing and boating. He experienced a first in his career when he was checking a bank angler on a sunny spring afternoon who told Hemker that he was carrying a personal-protection sidearm and was wearing body armor. He said there are a lot of bad people in the world. Hemker also assisted a boater who was fishing at a river spillway by towing them back into a landing after finding he didn’t have any PFDs and the motor would not start.