Wisconsin’s largest single-day archery shoot attracts record numbers

Wisconsin’s largest single-day ASA-style shoot took place April 16 at Horicon Marsh Bowmen’s archery club with 215 entries and was roughly double the size the event has ever been. The event drew local and national competitors.

Ryan Malliet, of Clintonville, was winner of the open class category. He bought his first bow in 2014 and started competing in 2015, first joining the hunting class for two years and then the open class in 2017.

“I initially got into competitive archery to become a more proficient hunter,” Malliet said. “The year I got my first bow, 2014, I missed a couple deer and it left a sour taste in my mouth. So, in January or February, after the season was over, I went down to my local archery shop to get some help and they introduced me to 3D targets and I was quickly hooked.”

Thanks to lots of practice, he won $575 for his efforts in the shoot-off where he won by one point.

“I shoot four to six days a week, depending on my tournament schedule,” he said. “The big thing with becoming a proficient archer is being repetitive. If you do something every day, all the little things become habit and you’ll get consistent arrow flight.”

Maddie Kruger, 18, of Madison, won the women’s division and her shoot-off when she nailed a 10 to secure a tight win and $200.

Kruger has shot competitive archery since she was 12 and loves shooting in general.

“I love shooting my bow and I happen to be good at it,” she said. “The money does help, as I’m a full-time college student.”

While she does practice, she doesn’t have it consume her entire life.

“I definitely don’t practice as much as I should or as much as I used to,” she said. “I try my best to shoot three times a week. I would really like to get back to five to six times a week.”

Kruger doesn’t hunt but did have some thoughts on people entering the sport.

“Don’t be afraid to try something new,” she said. “Don’t hesitate to ask someone for help. Everyone is willing to help,” she said.