Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 22, 2022

SOUTHEAST REGION

Sheboygan, Fond du Lac Team/March

Warden Josh Wiedenhoeft, of Sheboygan County, was working in the Kettle Moraine State Forest-Northern Unit when he heard the Waldo State Bank had just been robbed. The suspect’s vehicle was traveling toward Wiedenhoeft’s location. Wiedenhoeft was requested by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department dispatch to assist the county. Wiedenhoeft and two Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department deputies maneuvered to arrest the suspect.

Warden William Hankee, of Fond du Lac County, assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department with the Wisconsin State Patrol and city of North Fond du Lac in a manhunt for two individuals who led Fond du Lac County on a pursuit into the frozen Eldorado Marsh, crashing their vehicle more than a half-mile off the road into the marsh and fleeing on foot. Hankee used a DNR ATV and assisted in the arrests of the suspects.

Racine, Kenosha Team/March

Warden Mike Hirschboeck, of Racine County, responded to a complaint of a set foot-hold trap at an overpass on Muskego Creek during the closed season. Hirschboeck located the trap and the trapper. Law enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, and Taylor Meinholz, of Union Grove, report two cases they handled have been adjudicated in the circuit courts of Racine and Walworth counties. The first case ended with the individual being found guilty of hunting during the closed season, illegal baiting, waste of a natural resource, and failure to register deer, along with three other warnings from two illegal deer shot during the 2020 and 2021 hunting seasons. The second case involved an individual who was found guilty of illegal baiting in 2020 and 2021, along with three additional warnings, stemming from four illegal deer shot during the past two hunting seasons. In total, both individuals received one-year revocations of all DNR hunting, fishing, and trapping license privileges.

Wardens Smith, Bob Miller and Taylor Meinholz took enforcement action against an individual who burned his ice shanty on Center Lake and failed to clean up the debris. Due to deteriorating ice conditions, the wardens cleaned the area to prevent further lake contamination.

Wardens Smith and Miller investigated two persons for knowingly hunting deer without a license during the 2021 gun-deer season. A third person was found to have harvested a deer with a firearm during the archery season and without having a valid harvest authorization. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Smith responded to a complaint of a Jeep truck stuck on a closed service road at Richard Bong State Recreation Area. The operator drove past a “foot travel only” sign, buried the truck up to the frame, and pulled out a couple of park signs in an attempt to free his truck. The person also did not have a park vehicle admission sticker. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Alex Basting and Taylor Meinholz responded to a semi-truck that had its diesel tank punctured by a large piece of metal on I-94 at Somers. The truck leaked around 65 gallons of diesel fuel before the hole was able to be plugged.

The Somers Fire Department and the Kenosha County Highway Department cleaned the spill before it reached any water sources.

NORTHEAST REGION

Peshtigo Team/March

Warden Mark Schraufnagel, of Shawano County, was on general patrol in rural Shawano County and located a reported stolen vehicle from a Fox Crossing business. Schraufnagel assisted the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department with checking the vehicle and determined it had been abandoned.

Warden Tim Werner, of Crivitz, was the first law enforcement officer to arrive on the scene of a bomb threat at the Crivitz High School. Werner checked the area, and it was determined the threat to be a false threat. Warden Dale Romback, of Wausaukee, also responded and assisted with the securing the school.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Black River Falls Team/March

Warden Matt Modjeski, of Sparta, coordinated with a Minnesota conservation warden to contact a Minnesota resident who had purchased a nonresident Wisconsin gun deer hunting license after harvesting a buck and an antlerless deer in Wisconsin. The investigation determined the 10-point buck and an antlerless deer had been harvested on private property near Cataract in Monroe County without the individual having a deer hunting license, as required. Modjeski took enforcement action.

Warden Michael Weber, of Mauston, investigated a complaint of an abandoned boat illegally dumped on private property north of Mauston. Weber located the last known owner of the boat, with assistance from the Mauston Police Department, that identified a potential suspect’s vehicle from Weber’s description. Enforcement action was taken, and Weber coordinated arrangements for the removal of the boat between the boat owner and the property owner.