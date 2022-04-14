Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 15, 2022

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports an individual from Forward Township received a warning for operating a gasoline powered, motorized moped on the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail for a short distance. The public is reminded that the use of motorized vehicles is unlawful on the bike trail, outside of strict policy which allows some E-bikes to be used as mobility devices. That policy is available from the Regional Trail Council website.

Allegheny County Game Warden Madison Pugh reports charges were filed against several different groups of individuals who were using social media platforms, such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok to record themselves using State Game Land 203 ranges. In these videos, the individuals were captured using the ranges without a hunting license, furtaker license or range permit, discharging more than six rounds multiple times, and using firearms in an unsafe manner.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports the active bald eagle nests in the county all show signs adults are incubating eggs. “This is exciting news, especially for the birdwatchers and eagle enthusiasts of the county,” Kramer said.

Cambria County Game Warden April Whitsell reports investigating a report of littering and damage to trees related to a treestand unlawfully left on state forest property.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin still is receiving complaints of off-road vehicles operating on Hunter Access properties. An individual recently received his fourth citation for riding on the same property in the past two years.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports several warnings have been given at the State Game Land 223 shooting range. Common violations are shooting before noon on Sundays, loading excessive rounds into a firearm, shooters not utilizing backboards, and failure to have a hunting license, furtaker license or range permit.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Shawn Greevy reports a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for one of two individuals responsible for the unlawful taking of three antlered deer and one antlerless deer.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports a poaching incident led to a steep penalty for a Bedford County man, who was found guilty of using a vehicle to locate game, taking a deer unlawfully during a closed season, and a number of other offenses. He was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay $11,470 in fines.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports a Blair County man was cited for allowing his dogs to chase deer. He faces fines ranging from $250 to $500.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda Isett reports an individual was warned for not removing his treestand from DCNR property after the hunting season.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold Malehorn reports he is investigating the dumping of at least nine harvested coyotes at the Hoover’s Island boat launch. If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact the Southcentral Region Office at 814-643-1831.

York County Game Warden Cameron Murphy reports there has been increased dumping and illegal activity on game lands in York County. “Do your part to keep PA’s public lands clean and preserved for those who utilize these areas for legal recreation,” Murphy said. “Report any suspicious or illegal activity to the district wardens or dispatch line.”

Cumberland County Game Warden Rebecca Wolfe responded to a seagull that had a large plastic fishing lure hooked on its beak. Warden Wolfe reminds individuals to clean up after themselves and to remove any substances that may cause pollution to the environment or harm to wildlife.

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Franklin County man was arrested for drug possession and operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

Franklin County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports two Franklin County men were charged with squirrel hunting without wearing the required 250 square inches of daylight fluorescent orange colored material on the head, chest and back combined, visible in a 360-degree arc.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Northumberland County Game Warden Michael Workman encourages hunters to wear orange when moving in and out of the woods this spring turkey season and to check the regulations for any questions they might have.

Pike County Game Warden Alex Meyer reports shooters unlawfully are using bird shot at the State Game Land 183 range, which is damaging the target backers.