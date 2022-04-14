Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 15, 2022

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) investigated a calf depredation in the Greenbush area. Tip-up anglers were checked on Lake of the Woods, and work continues removing old frozen-in fishing shelters.

CO Corey Sura (Baudette) attended annual training at Camp Ripley. Time was spent on the Rainy River for what was an expected busy weekend. Enforcement action was taken for an insufficient number of life jackets on board watercraft, fishing without a valid license, and failure to renew watercraft registration.

CO Tony Elwell (Thief River Falls) monitored ATVing activity and prepared for the turkey season. Assistance was given to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in searching for a suspect who fled on foot from a deputy.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports working angling activity on area lakes as the panfish bite picked up with the warm weather. Regas cautions anglers venturing out on ice as conditions are deteriorating quickly and snow early in the week has hidden thin-ice hazards, There have been several reports of ATVs breaking through the ice on area lakes.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports speaking at firearms safety classes in Fisher and East Grand Forks this week. Time also was spent working on a fire case in the Fosston area. Anglers and ATV operators were checked, and various wildlife-related complaints were received.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week assisting with firearms safety classes and attending annual in-service training. Around 60 students are currently completing their firearms safety classes in the Detroit Lakes area.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sportfishing, spring goose hunting, and ATVing enforcement.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) monitored rivers and streams for fish run activity. Angling activity was worked, with ice conditions continuing to change daily.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking angling activity and following up on ongoing wetland cases. Calls from the public included questions about trout fishing, beaver trapping, and shed hunting. As the weather warms, parents of juveniles and operators of ATVs and dirt bikes are encouraged to look at the regulations book for information on where and how to legally operate them.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) reports that calls related to bird mortality and new fishing regulations were handled. Additional time was spent planning safety education classes and attending a Grant County Rural Safety Day committee meeting.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) attended annual training this week. Plautz monitored area ice anglers and ATV riders, and investigated litter that was dumped. Plautz is also investigating the illegal shooting of deer that occurred during the past month.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) reports terrible ice conditions around Douglas County have basically ended the ice-fishing season for most anglers. ATV riders were observed throughout the county as nicer weather arrived, and several operators were cited for expired registration and having juvenile passengers without helmets.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the week focused on angling and recreational vehicle enforcement. Fire enforcement also was worked. Water levels are still extremely high and temperatures are still low, resulting in poor angling success.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were focused on checking anglers, ATV operators, and spring beaver trappers.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports checking panfish anglers and monitoring ATVing activity. He received several calls about sick/injured wildlife. Enforcement action consisted of no license in possession and targeting game fish during the closed season.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass and Crow Wing counties for angling activity. He also assisted with patrolling the Rainy River.

CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for angling activity. He also answered calls regarding an incidentally trapped otter and nuisance-beaver issues. Baum wants to remind anglers to check ice conditions frequently if they’re heading out.

CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking late-ice anglers and ATV riders. She also took various phone calls, including an injured-animal complaint.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time at annual training and investigated deer-season violations. Calls were received regarding injured and sick animals.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls) reports spending the past week at training at Camp Ripley and working the Rainy River. Simonson would like to remind people to check boat registration before hitting the water for the first time this open-water season and make sure you have the proper number of PFDs and a Type IV throwable onboard your watercraft.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports fishing activity has turned to the Rainy River with large numbers of people arriving in the area to get some of the first open-water opportunities. Slatinski heard several reports about dogs running loose in the area.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes, public access sites, and local forest roads. Significant snow remains in the woods and sheltered areas. ATV use has been on roadways or lakes given the snow depth in the woods.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked ATVing enforcement and angling activity. Time also was spent attending training and organizing upcoming spring and summer events.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and ATVing activity. Ice is deteriorating slowly as temperatures remain low. ATV riders are reminded it is their responsibility to check trail status before operating on them. Broughten also fielded calls regarding trespass, ATVs on snowmobile trails, and goose hunting.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) reports more cool and wet weather made for slow angling activity for most of the week. ATV closures have taken effect on the Taconite and Prospector trails until May due to the seasonal thawing.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) spent time at Camp Ripley armoring the Enforcement Division’s handguns. He checked a few snowmobilers getting their last ride in, and a few shore anglers were checked along Lake Superior.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) helped out with annual training for conservation officers at Camp Ripley. Manning also attended the Career Expo at Cook County School and checked Lake Superior tributaries in search of steelhead anglers.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked area snowmobiling activity in the Finland area while also checking boaters and anglers on Lake Superior this week.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) monitored rivers and noticed accelerated melting, which only means tributary angling is right around the corner. Preparation was done for upcoming court testimony.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked ATV and littering complaints during the week. North Shore streams became ice-free over the weekend as warmer weather allowed swift water to pour into the streams.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers, patrolled for illegal birch pole cutting activity, and responded to wildlife-related calls.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, ATV riders, and small-game hunters. Numerous game- and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored trapping activity, and answered calls about feeding deer. Fairbanks and his K9 partner, Si, also met with area elementary school kids this week.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice-angling activity with ice conditions still holding on. Some holes have started to form on area lakes near landings so caution should be taken when venturing out.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked angling and ATVing activity throughout the week. Time also was spent following up on lake service provider AIS permitting. CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on sportfishing, ATVing, and commercial enforcement throughout the areas. Several nuisance-wildlife complaints were fielded and addressed.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) focused efforts on fishing and trapping activity. Ice conditions in the area remain good overall, but are beginning to deteriorate near shorelines. Please use caution if venturing out for late-season ice fishing.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) attended annual in-service training at Camp Ripley. He assisted with numerous nuisance-animal complaints and a trespassing complaint.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) attended the Enforcement Division spring in-service training at Camp Ripley. Field work around the Duluth area consisted of following up on a past hunting violation, checking shore anglers along the North Shore of Lake Superior, and checking area tributaries.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) attended annual in-service training and checked anglers along the North Shore. Two Harbors and the McQuade public accesses are open enough to launch small boats.

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked anglers and boaters as an access was finally cleared of its ice. A firearms safety class was taught, and seasonal maintenance items were handled. Enforcement action was taken for angling and boating violations.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) worked spring beaver-trapping activity and watched some turkey-scouting activities as well as late-ice angers.

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) worked area lakes and checked anglers. Ice conditions on area lakes are beginning to deteriorate and ice is starting to break away from the shorelines. Sullivan also checked open-water anglers on the Rainy River.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked at Camp Ripley this week, training fellow conservation officers. A permit for a road-killed grouse was issued.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ATV riders who were making use of mostly snow-free rights of way. Some beaver trappers were out making use of the ice-free inlets and outlets.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) checked angling and trapping activity around the area. ATV and off-highway motorcycle activity was monitored. Time also was spent answering questions regarding the spring turkey season.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to an ongoing complaint about burning prohibited materials. Another complaint was investigated in which it was reported that a resident was dumping sewage into a ravine. The complaint was unfounded.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) monitored trapping, ATV traffic, spring fishing, and state forest road use. Dead and sick birds are being reported. The cause of death is undetermined at this time.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) saw an increase in river fishing as rivers became ice-free and most lakes remained frozen. Burning complaints started to come in, with the melting of snow and property owners starting to do some spring cleanup and burning of prohibited materials.

CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sportfishing, trapping, and ATVing enforcement this week. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV violations. Calls were fielded regarding trapping complaints, incidentally trapped animals, a turkey-hunting complaint, a litter complaint, and taking rough fish.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) spent time checking river levels and ice conditions. Westby also attended annual in-service training in Camp Ripley.

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) spent time during the week assisting with in-service training at Camp Ripley. A call regarding dumped deer carcasses was fielded and investigated. Silgjord checked a late-night bowfishing crew coming off of an area lake. Their success was limited due to murky water and cold weather.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) observed anglers on the ice, shore, in boats, and bowfishing this week. Fish were seen spawning in shallow water and creeks.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) worked anglers, trappers, and ATVing activity. Training was attended at Camp Ripley. Ice angling in the Albany area is probably done for the year. Assistance was given to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office with a couple of incidents.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and patrolling for ATVing activity. Two anglers were found to be sharing more than just a fishing pole while angling for bass during the closed season. The first individual who was fishing when officers approached presented a valid fishing license to the officers. The second individual stated he had not been fishing, but when Krauel advised him that he had been observed angling, the second individual admitted to angling without a license. That individual then proceeded to give Krauel a false name and stated he didn’t have any identification. When that individual was advised of the law regarding giving a peace officer a false name, the first angler quickly admitted he was the one without the license and that when he took the fishing rod from the second individual, he also took the second individual’s license because he did not have one. Both individuals quickly produced valid IDs from the wallets in their pockets that officers had asked about earlier. Enforcement action was taken for fishing without a license, gross misdemeanor false name, targeting bass in a closed season, and for lending/borrowing a license.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) patrolled for anglers and ATV operators. Additional time was spent investigating a dumping complaint on an area WMA and presenting for a firearms safety class. Seamans participated in a detail focusing on illegal smallmouth bass angling along the Mississippi River.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) spent the week checking anglers and following up on complaints. Grewe also assisted with a work detail in St. Paul and Wright County.

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) assisted with Enforcement Division training. Fogarty also spent time at Camp Ripley assisting in the instruction of other COs during in-service training.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) patrolled Anoka County for angling activity. He also patrolled the Coon Rapids Dam and enforcement action was taken for angling without a license.

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) spent time patrolling the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers for anglers. Thomas also spoke with numerous lakeshore service providers in anticipation of the upcoming boating season to ensure permits and AIS training are completed. Multiple deer-feeding calls also were dealt with and training was completed.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) received calls regarding upcoming angling seasons and took injured-animal calls. He was requested to assist with a fire investigation that is ongoing.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Derek Daniels (Lake Benton) primarily worked angling enforcement this past week. All area lakes are clear of ice. Wildlife-related complaints were investigated, and assistance was given to local law enforcement with a vehicle rollover accident.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the week working fishing, ATVing, and wildlife management area and public water access enforcement. Most of the questions answered dealt with the upcoming spring turkey and stream trout openers. Presentations was made to three firearms safety classes. Two 40-year awards and one 30-year award were presented to dedicated volunteer instructors.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) spent time working angling activity. He also attended Enforcement Division training at Camp Ripley. Vernier also took calls about upcoming angling tournaments, AIS questions, and other area community events planned for this summer.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) continued looking at commercial records and checked two anglers who used a row boat to access the ice in order to continue their ice-fishing season a bit longer. Other time was spent checking on wetland complaints and taking calls from people with questions and complaints about various wildlife.

CO Brett Wiltrout (Hutchinson) spent time this week working spring trapping and ATVing activity. Investigations into big game also were conducted. Other activities included fielding phone calls about the winter fish kill in Otter Lake and Campbell Lake in Hutchinson. The DNR Hutchinson Fisheries office is aware of the situation and is monitoring other lakes.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) continued to follow up on numerous deer cases this week. Henke also spent time checking anglers. All area lakes are ice-free, but only a handful of boats have been observed.

CO Chris Howe (St. Peter) checked anglers and ATV operators this week. Some folks have been out scouting for turkey hunting spots on public land.

CO Meng Moua (Spring Valley) worked fishing, ATVing, and trapping activities. Hunters were seen scouting locations for the turkey hunt. Time also was spent following up on nuisance-animal calls and trapping complaints.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) reports lakes and rivers are nearly 100% open. A few boats have been seen on lakes. A reminder to check your boat’s safety equipment’s condition and update your registration if needed.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Joel Heyn (Plainview) continued to work on deer cases from last fall, going through newly acquired information.

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) reports working ATV areas and angling along the Mississippi River. Boyum returned multiple calls about the upcoming trout opener.

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester) spent time this week checking anglers. Kyllo also spent time checking on a wetlands complaint, dealing with nuisance-animal calls, and assisting with a firearms safety class.

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) checked walleye anglers on the Mississippi River. Schneider gave a law and ethics talk to a firearms safety class near Kenyon.

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) checked river anglers throughout the week. Several anglers were found to be fishing without licenses. A report was investigated of a culvert installed in a trout stream without a permit.