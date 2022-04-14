Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 15, 2022

DISTRICT 1

Conservation officers (COs) Shannon Kritz and Jeremy Sergey represented the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement Division at a career fair held at the National Guard Armory in Ishpeming where they spoke to military service men and women about the conservation officer career.

COs Phil Helminen and Jared Ferguson were checking anglers ice fishing in Dickinson County. The COs contacted a group ice fishing. One individual stated he did not have his license with him but was sure he had one as he was ice fishing last year. A license check on the individual showed that he did not have a current year fishing license, nor did he ever purchase a fishing license in Michigan. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Alex VanWagner responded to a medical call with emergency medical services (EMS) and a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper in Caspian for a report of a male subject on the floor of his residence with chest pains. The subject was evaluated on scene and transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

CO Jared Ferguson received a call from a local MSP trooper asking him for assistance with a string of breaking and entering of camps in the area. The trooper requested CO Ferguson bring his snowmobile to help locate a stolen ORV and trailer, which he believed would be stashed somewhere in the area. CO Ferguson patrolled the two tracks on his snowmobile, where motor vehicle operation was impossible, to assist the trooper. Towards the end of the day, CO Ferguson and the trooper located the stolen trailer, dragged it out the woods, and placed it in CO Ferguson’s truck for transport. The investigation is ongoing.

DISTRICT 2

CO Cole VanOosten and PCO Marissa Hassevoort assisted on a two-vehicle personal injury accident in Mackinac County. The COs assisted with traffic in what was later determined to be a fatal accident.

CO Cole VanOosten and PCO Marissa Hassevoort were on patrol of Big Manistique Lake when they encountered an ice angler with five tip-ups out. As the COs approached, the fisherman began reeling up an additional fishing pole in his hand. The COs contacted the individual, and he attempted to say that three of the tip-ups were his dad’s, who was approximately 300 yards away. The only tracks in the snow were from the one fisherman. The man admitted that he was the one that set up and tended to all the tip-ups. Additionally, none of the man’s tip-ups had proper identification on them. A citation was issued for fishing with more than three lines and a verbal warning was given for no name and address on his tip-ups.

CO Colton Gelinas was checking an ice fisherman on an inland lake in Mackinac County when he came across a fisherman who was having good luck on perch. When asked how many perch he had, the fisherman was unsure. After counting the bucket of perch, it was determined that he had 40 perch in possession; the legal limit is 25. CO Gelinas issued a citation for overlimit of perch.

CO Mike Olesen assisted the MSP and Whitefish Township EMS with a snowmobile accident north of Paradise. CO Olesen assisted at the scene of the accident and assisted with transporting EMS members in and out of the area.

COs Robert Freeborn and Michael Evink assisted Ohio game wardens in an illegal deer investigation involving a local subject. The COs located the subject and after an interview, it was determined the suspect had shot a deer in Ohio this past fall without a license. A report will be completed and turned over to the Ohio game wardens for their investigation.

DISTRICT 3

CO Duane Budreau followed up on a complaint of a subject living on state land. After investigating further, CO Budreau discovered the subject had constructed a small cabin-type structure consisting of a wood stove, a log bed, and a food pantry. The exterior of the shelter was log construction with camouflage tarping and netting over the roof. The shelter was enclosed inside of a high woven wire fence. After contacting the subject, CO Budreau discovered the man to be homeless. CO Budreau reached out to Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency Housing Resource Specialist. An outreach worker was soon assigned to the case. CO Budreau and the outreach worker later tracked down the homeless man in the public library. The man was provided housing at an area shelter until further accommodations can be made.

CO Tom Oberg served three misdemeanor warrants regarding three separate illegal deer cases from the 2021 deer season. Two instances involved subjects buying their deer license after taking a deer during the firearm deer season and one case involved a subject shooting a deer during the archery deer season and failed to tag the deer.

CO Paul Fox and PCO Lisa Taube followed up on a complaint near Rogers City regarding a subject who took a large buck without a deer tag during the firearm season. After several interviews, phone searches, hunting license record checks, and social media investigations, it was determined that the individual shot the deer and purchased a deer tag after the fact. The suspect was interviewed and subsequently confessed to shooting the deer without a license. The antlers were seized, and a report will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office for review.

DISTRICT 4

CO William Kinney received an anonymous complaint of an angler with a vehicle out on Lake Mitchell in Wexford County in the act of using an overlimit of tip-ups. CO Kinney was able to locate the vehicle in question from shore. It also was observed that more than three tip-ups were placed near the vehicle. With no good location to access the suspect, CO Kinney parked his patrol truck at Mitchell State Park and proceeded out on foot. CO Kinney walked just under a mile to the suspect’s vehicle to check for a violation. During the walk, CO Kinney was only able to observe one individual in the vehicle who appeared to be tending to five tip-ups. Contact was made, and a confession was obtained for the over-limit of fishing lines. In addition, an undersized walleye was seized that was kept by the angler. The angler was cited for the overlimit of fishing lines.

While patrolling Hamlin Lake for ice anglers, CO Kyle Publiski and PCO Elisabeth Killingbeck came across three subjects fishing. While talking to the subjects about how their season was going, the subject started showing pictures of large perch and walleye they had been catching on the east side of the state. After looking at the pictures, PCO Killingbeck asked the three subjects for their licenses. Only one of the subjects was able to produce a fishing license, while the other two stated their licenses were back at the cabin. PCO Killingbeck checked to verify the subjects had fishing licenses and it was determined that neither one of the other two subjects had purchased fishing licenses this year. One subject not only didn’t purchase a fishing license this year but had not purchased a fishing license since 2018. The two subjects were cited for fishing without fishing licenses.

DISTRICT 5

COs Kyle Bader and Brad Bellville, along with PCOs Olivia Moeller and Logan Turner, conducted a taxidermy inspection in Ogemaw County. PCO Moeller located a set of antlers that were not tagged properly. PCO Moeller and CO Bader followed up with the hunter who harvested the deer. He told the COs he got excited when he saw the buck on his trail camera regularly for a few days, and he went out and killed it during his first hunt in the 2021 firearm deer season. He admitted he had not yet purchased a deer license at the time he killed the deer. Charges are being sought through the Ogemaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

CO Jeff Goss was contacted by a Kansas game warden to help with investigating a deer case where a buck was illegally taken from Kansas. COs Goss and Ryan Weakman conducted multiple taxidermy inspections to try to locate evidence for the investigation. After sharing the information found during the taxidermy inspections, CO Goss was contacted by a second Kansas game warden. The information shared from the first case spurred a second investigation into a separate case. After discussing the case with the Kansas warden, COs Goss and Craig Neal interviewed two men who were suspected of killing deer in Kansas without licenses and then borrowing them from Kansas landowners to tag their deer. When first contacted, the two men told the COs they were down in Kansas coyote hunting. They further stated that the Kansas landowners asked them to bring the deer back to Michigan to get them mounted for them at a taxidermy shop. Eventually a full confession was obtained, and the men confessed to killing the two bucks in Kansas without tags and then purchasing Kansas landowner tags to tag their deer. Charges will be sought by the Kansas game wardens for the deer that were illegally taken.

DISTRICT 6

CO Joshua Wright and PCO Jacob Daniel spotted a waterfowl blind in Bay County on the Saginaw Bay that was left out after season. While looking into the matter the suspect approached and admitted to it being his blind. A report was submitted to the prosecutor requesting charges.

CO Joshua Wright and PCO Jacob Daniel were out checking beaver and otter traps near Fish Point in Tuscola County. During this patrol, 20 snares were found on public land. A fox and a raccoon were discovered in snares along with evidence of three other animals. Most snares were without the proper identification; contact was made with a suspect from information that was available. During an interview, the suspect admitted to setting the snares on public land and identified the animal parts as two raccoons and a coyote. Charges are being requested through the prosecutor’s office.

While checking activity on the Saginaw River, CO Mike Haas and PCO Jacob Hamilton contacted an angler who was unable to find his fishing license. The man was in his 50s and stated he must have misplaced or forgotten to buy his license this year. A check of the man’s purchase history revealed that he had never purchased a Michigan fishing license in his life. A citation was issued to address the violation.

DISTRICT 7

CO James Nason received multiple complaints of snowmobilers trespassing onto private property to access the Kal-Haven Trail in Alamo Township, Kalamazoo County. CO Nason responded to the area and sat stationary until he witnessed a snowmobile trespassing. He then followed the snowmobile and witnessed it operating on multiple people’s properties in a manner that was hazardous to others and their personal property. CO Nason initiated his emergency lights and stopped the operator on the side of the road. Upon further contact and investigation, CO Nason issued a citation for careless operation on a snowmobile and a written warning for trespass.

CO Sam Schluckbier completed a trespass investigation from the fall of 2021 that took place in Allegan County. A property owner came upon a deer hunter walking on his property while tracking a wounded deer. The hunter did not have permission to track the deer on this land. The deer was located but left by the hunter as coyotes had already eaten part of it. The property owner wished to pursue charges. An incident report was submitted to the Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

CO Casey Varriale was checking ice anglers on Camp Lake in Kent County when he encountered an ice angler with a bucket of fish. CO Varriale asked to count the fish, and the angler said there was 25. A quick count revealed the angler had 26 panfish. The angler claimed he miscounted, and CO Varriale took one fish and gave it to another angler who had zero fish. The angler was issued a verbal warning for the one fish over-limit.

DISTRICT 8

CO Ed Rice conducted an ice fishing check in Hillsdale County and encountered an angler who had an over-limit of sunfish, as well as an unlicensed ORV. The subject had hidden several fish knowing he was over the lawful limit. CO Rice issued the man a citation for possess over-limit of sunfish and a verbal warning for failing to attach ORV decal.

CO Thomas Jaakkola assisted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in locating a lost hiker on the Dahlem Center hiking trails. The female subject stated she had been out hiking for over an hour, became disoriented on the trails, and couldn’t find her way back to her vehicle. Dispatch advised that the hiker stated she could see a white barn. CO Jaakkola drove toward the barn and turned on the sirens so the subject could walk toward the sound. The subject made her way out and CO Jaakkola gave her a ride back to her vehicle about half a mile away. There were no health concerns or injuries.

CO Thomas Jaakkola was on patrol when he came across a Chevrolet pickup truck that had left the roadway and hit a tree head-on. CO Jaakkola heard Napoleon Township Police and Fire being dispatched to the location for an unknown accident. CO Jaakkola contacted multiple people outside the truck along with the driver who had minor injuries. The Napoleon Police Department arrived on scene and started an OWI investigation. The subject was transported by JCA Ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance due to injuries. CO Jaakkola assisted with traffic control until the accident was cleaned up.

DISTRICT 9

CO Luke Robare was patrolling Thetford Township when he came across a snowmobile driving on the wrong side of the road. The snowmobiler was not wearing a helmet and did not have a current registration or a valid snowmobile trail permit sticker. CO Robare educated the individual on operating along the road and issued him a citation for not having a trail permit.

COs from Monroe, Macomb, Lapeer, St. Clair, and Genesee Counties conducted a group patrol on Lake St. Clair near Anchor Bay, organized by local CO Bob Watson. The COs focused their efforts on ORV and snowmobile violations due to the number of complaints that have been received on activity in the area. The COs contacted several hundred individuals, issuing 10 citations and giving out dozens of verbal warnings. Citations were issued for registration and permit violations as well as equipment violations. During the patrol, the COs also cited two individuals for fishing without a license.

COs Eric Smither and Andrew Monnich were checking coyote hunters in southern Lenawee County when they observed three individuals walking a field with firearms with no hunter orange on. Enforcement action was taken, and citations were issued for afield with no hunter orange.

CO Nicholas Ingersoll and PCO Mark Reffitt followed up on a complaint from Jackson County COs regarding an individual from Monroe County who dropped off three bucks at a processor facility in Jackson County. The COs interviewed the suspect at his home. After initial questioning, he admitted to killing two out of the three bucks while hunting in Washtenaw County and purchasing tags for the deer after taking the deer. The COs are submitting charges for taking two deer without a license through the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.