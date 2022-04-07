Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – April 8, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

APRIL 8: Tri-County DU, 5:00 p.m., Park Ballroom, New Prague. For more info call Ruth Hoefs, 612-756-1500.

APRIL 8: Minnesota Ducks Unlimited, Gene’s Bar, Roseau. For more info call Dave Dirks, 218-689-0675.

APRIL 8: Minnesota Pheasants, Inc., Doors open at 5 p.m. dinner at 7 p.m. Kato Ballroom, Mankato. For more info email contact@mnpheasants.com

APRIL 9: Pheasants Forever Kandiyohi County Chapter #2, 5:00 p.m., Willmar Conference Center, Willmar. For more info call Kevin L. Ochsendorf, 320-212-2412.

April 9: Otter Tail County Pheasants Forever, 4:30 p.m., Fergus Falls Eagles. For more info call Doug Wells, 218-731-5594.

April 9: So. Central MN Gobblers-NWTF, 5:30 p.m. social, 7:30 p.m. meal., Best Western, Fairmont. For more info call Joe Dubke at 507-238-4959.

April 9: Whitetails Unlimited Lake of the Woods Chapter, 5 pm Moose Lodge in Abudette. Contact Scott Frisinger for more info at 218-395-0408.

APRIL 9: Minnesota Ducks Unlimited, Windom Community Center. For more info call Jim Kloss, 507-830-0335.

APRIL 21: Zimmerman Ducks Unlimited, 4:30 p.m., Northern Lights Event Center, Pease. For more info call Barry Wendorf, 763-222-8587.

APRIL 22: Minnesota Ducks Unlimited, Stewartville Sportsman Club, Stewartville. For more info call Lynn Duncan, 507-280-6347.

APRIL 23: Muskies, Inc. Twin Cities Chapter, 5:00 p.m., Minnesota Valley Country Club, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

APRIL 23: Martin County Pheasants Forever, Martin County Arena, 4:00 p.m. Social, 6:00 p.m. Dinner, For more info call Troy Sunken, 507-236-9182.

April 23: MDHA Pomme de Terre Chapter, 5:00 p.m., American Legion, Morris. For more info call Rick, 320-424-3428.

APRIL 23: Whitetails Unlimited Finland Cabin Fever Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Clair Nelson Community Center, Finland. For more info call Dick Krech Jr., 218-226-8177.

APRIL 28: Washington County Pheasants Forever, 5:00 p.m., Tinucci’s, Newport. For more info call Jared Wiklund, 651-788-3038.

APRIL 28: Gustavus Adolphus College Ducks Unlimited, 5:00 p.m., Banquet Rooms at Gustavus Adolphus College, For more info call Sarah Pucel, 952-923-5677.

APRIL 29: Spring Valley Sportsmens Club Smelt Feed, 4:30 p.m., Spring Valley Community Center, Spring Valley. For more info call Neal, 507-251-5151.

APRIL 29: St. Louis/Carlton County Pheasants Forever, 5:00 p.m., Spirit Mountain Lodge, For more info call Matt Bremer, 218-349-6126.

April 30: Whitetails Unlimited Detroit Lakes Chapter is holding their banquet at the Holiday Inn at 5 pm. Contact Ray Priem at 218-849-1230 for more info.

APRIL 30: Minnesota Ducks Unlimited, Hadley Community Center, Hadley. For more info call Wendy Krueger, 507-220-3408.

MAY 7: Pine County PF – East Central Spurs, 12:00 p.m., Wings North, Pine City. For more info call Kenny Reed, 612-759-4709.

MAy 7: Northern Tough Tom’s NWTF, 6:00 p.m., Braham Moose Lodge, Braham. For more info call Kevin Lindberg at 612-390-0159.

May 21: MDHA North Suburban Chapter’s Spring Venison Brat and Polish Feed and Membership Drive, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Locke County Park, Fridley. For more info call Pat Bresnahan, 763-221-4717.

MAY 21: Support the Troops MN, 5th annual Cornhole Tournament and Silent Auction, American Legion, St. Francis. For more info call Nicole Giesie, 847-422-3640.

MAY 21: Osakis Lake Association, Spring Event, Community Center, Osakis. For more info call Doug Schmidt, 320-760-5424.

JUNE 9-12: North American Native Fishes Association, 10:00 a.m., June 11 main Conference, St. Mary’s University, Phil Cochran Auditorium, Winona. For more info call Raymond Katula, 608-385-5562.

JULY 30: Support the Troops MN, 16th annual Golf Tournament and Silent Auction, Majestic Oaks Golf Course, For more info call Nicole Giesie, 847-422-3640.

Shows

APRIL 22-24: Ashland 3 Day Gun & Knife Show, Fri. 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 pm., Ashland Civic Center.

Education/Seminar

DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: For more info call Steven D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

April 30: 10:00 a.m., Redwood River Sportsman Club, Marshall

May 1: 10:00 a.m., Tracy Area High School, Tracy

June 25: 10:00 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm

June 26: 10:00 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette

July 23: 8:30 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato

July 23: 1:30 p.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet

Aug. 6: 10:00 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm

Aug. 7: 10:00 a.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm

SEPT. 10: 10:00 a.m., Ted Schotzko’s Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

May 5: Joel Nelson (Angler, Writer, Outdoor Enthusiast)

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron

SPECIAL EVENTS

april 29 & 30: 1st Annual Big Stone Lake Area Chamber Mega Bucks Walleye Tournament, Big Stone Lake. For more info call 605-881-8971 or visit www.artiesbait.com

May 7: 2022 Minnesota Bound Crappie Contest, 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lord Fletchers, Lake Minnetonka. For more info go to mnbound.com

Shooting/Archery

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

Meetings

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information

go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club: every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East: Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North: Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South: Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West: 2nd Tues. of the month, at Cabela’s, Rogers, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club.: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: 1st Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.