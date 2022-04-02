Outdoor News Radio – April 2, 2022: Fishing, fishing, fishing – and Pheasants Forever newsflash

Top topics on this week’s Outdoor News Radio include the Minnesota DNR’s announcement of the 2022 open-water walleye fishing regulation on Lake Mille Lacs, plus host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss the resumption of the state waterfowl survey this spring and a big carp kill on Big Sauk Lake. Tim Lesmeister then joins Rob to cover a host of topics, including the status of the governor’s fishing opener and Rob’s story about his youngest son’s painful encounter with an Atlantic stingray during spring break in North Carolina. Finally, this week’s broadcast shares some late-breaking news from St. Paul-based Pheasants Forever.