The Illinois Deer Classic is back – and we are grateful

What a long, strange and winding trip the Illinois Deer Classic has been. Bloomington, Springfield, Peoria, Springfield, Bloomington . . . the show has moved from one central Illinois city to another over the past two decades.

After a few years off, the event returns to the Peoria Civic Center April 1-3.

As fans of deer and deer hunters, we are happy it’s back.

Illinois Outdoor News has a booth at this year’s classic, so make sure to stop by and say hello.

The show hours are 2 – 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 am – 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the show costs $10. Those age 10 to 15 can get in for $5 and those 9 and under will be admitted free. On Friday, women get in for $5. For more information on the Illinois Deer Classic go to https://illinoisdeerclassic.com/.