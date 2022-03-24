Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – March 25, 2022

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

MARCH 13: 5th Annual Indoor Fishing Flea Market, 9 a.m. – Noon at the Plano American Legion. For information, call 815-286-7170.

April 23: The Whitetails Unlimited Beacoup Bottoms Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m. at KC Hall Columbian Club. For information, call 618-521-5280.

April 30: Tri County Gun Club’s Annual Open House/Fundraiser, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 30 and May 1, 3441 S Brookville Rd. in Polo. For information, call 815-625-7916.

Meetings

Arlington Anglers: 3rd Tues. of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. For more info call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 11 a.m., Dolton. For more info call Julie Osborne, 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. For more info call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Fri. 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more info call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more info call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Elgin. For more info call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every 4th Tues. of the Month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. For more info call Joe Waite,

847-867-6234.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more info call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more information, for more information, call Victor Bianchetta,

309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more info call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: meets 3rd Sun. 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more info call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. For more info call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more info call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more info call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. For more information, call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. For more info call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday, 7 p.m., Metamora. For more information call Candace Kleen,

309-696-0208.