Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 18, 2022

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports a Belle Vernon man was found guilty of using a rifle that discharges a centerfire bottle-necked cartridge in the Special Regulations Area of Allegheny County during the past deer season. Hunters are reminded that these types of firearms cannot be used for hunting game or wildlife in Special Regulations Areas.

Allegheny County Game Warden Madison Pugh reports she responded to an incident where an individual had placed a collar and leash on a yearling doe and the deer was wandering around various housing developments and being brought into houses. Warden Pugh was able to remove the collar and leash from the doe with hopes that the deer would transition into the wild. However, after several weeks, the doe failed to move on and had to be euthanized. The public is reminded that wildlife is meant to remain wild. Not only is possessing wildlife a crime, but it’s also not in the animal’s best interest.

Armstrong and Indiana counties Land Management Group Supervisor Zeb Campbell reports that, during a detail in Allegheny County, a hunter was observed dragging an untagged antlerless deer out of the woods, resulting in about $200 in fines and court costs.

Armstrong and Indiana counties Land Management Group Supervisor Zeb Campbell reports two individuals were checked at a state game lands range, and when asked if they had a hunting license, furtaker license or range permit – any of which is required to use a range – they produced a fishing license. “I explained maintenance of the range is provided from the Game Commission, not the Fish & Boat Commission,” Campbell said. The violation resulted in about $200 in fines, plus court costs.

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports a youth hunter pleaded guilty to charges of shooting a bobcat out of season. The incident was reported when alert social media users notified the Game Commission after seeing photos of the hunter posing with the bobcat. With parents present, the juvenile hunter was interviewed and admitted to the shooting and killing the bobcat.

Cambria County Game Warden April Whitsell said charges will be filed against an individual who broke through a state forest gate and drove into a mining filtration pond.

Fayette County Game Warden Bradley Hyde reports an individual has been cited for using lawfully harvested deer carcasses as above-ground bait for trapping. “This should be a reminder that bait visible from the air is not permitted when setting traps, regardless of origin,” Hyde said.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports two West Virginia residents were cited for operating dirt bikes on Hunter Access property.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports the State Game Land 223 shooting range is seeing an increase in use. Range checks have been increased, with several warnings being issued weekly. Shooters need to familiarize themselves with the range regulations before shooting.

Greene County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports all treestands on game lands should have been taken down within three weeks of the final deer season closing, and that treestands remaining on State Game Land 223 soon will be removed. A hunter finding a treestand missing can contact the Game Commission to see if it was removed.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Blair County man has been charged with hunting during a closed season, without the required license and hunting through the use of bait. He faces fines of $2,100 and loss of hunting privileges for three years.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports an increase in ATV and snowmobile traffic on state game lands. He would like to remind everyone that it is unlawful to ride ATVs on state game lands and snowmobiles are only permitted on roads designated for snowmobile traffic.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports a Hollidaysburg man was charged with taking three illegal deer, which could result in over $4,500 in fines if he’s found guilty.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda Isett reports an individual was cited for killing an antlered deer and not tagging it.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda Isett reports an individual was cited for dumping deer parts at an overlook and killing over his limit of deer.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold Malehorn reports he is still working on follow-up investigations from the firearms deer season, investigating a garbage-dumping case and conducting trapping enforcement.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold Malehorn reports that a hearing was held for an individual charged with seven violations of the Game and Wildlife Code. He was found guilty on all seven charges and ordered to pay $3,250 in fines.

York County Game Warden Cameron Murphy reports he recently cited an individual for hunting waterfowl without purchasing a federal duck stamp. The individual harvested a drake mallard that day. The duck was seized, and charges are pending.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bradford County Game Warden David Van Solkema encourages individuals to use game lands appropriately and partake only in lawful activities. Patrols will begin to ramp up on Bradford County’s game lands.

Luzerne County Game Warden Andrew Macko reports there has been an increase in dumping-related activities on state game lands parking lots. As a reminder, it is illegal to discard one’s personal belongings on game lands. Moving forward, there will be an increase in law-enforcement activities that focus on littering.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports filing charges against an individual who shot multiple deer at night with lights and bait.

Pike County Game Warden Alex Meyer reports filing charges against two individuals who failed to wear the proper amount of orange while hunting.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports investigating several beaver and otter trap lines.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Jonathan Bowman reports that an individual was found guilty of locating game or wildlife with a motorized vehicle and having a loaded firearm in the vehicle.