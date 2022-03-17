Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 18, 2022

DISTRICT 1

COs Alex VanWagner and Phil Helminen observed a permanent ice shanty on a lake in Iron County with five tip-ups surrounding it. The COs approached the shanty and there was only one angler in it. The subject admitted all five tip-ups were his, and he was issued a citation for fishing with too many lines.

CO Anna Viau was dispatched to conduct a well-being check in Iron County. The man’s family members had not heard from him for several days and his neighbors had not seen him in about the same amount of time. CO Viau was unable to contact the man, and all doors and windows were locked. Based on the circumstances, CO Viau, and a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper forced entry into the home. Unfortunately, the man was found deceased.

CO Phil Helminen was checking anglers ice fishing on Lake Antoine in Dickinson County. CO Helminen observed two anglers passing a fishing rod back and forth over a hole in the ice. CO Helminen contacted the two anglers, whom had both recently had birthdays and turned 17. Both anglers stated that they had not purchased a license after turning 17 as they had never bought one before and were unsure on the age requirement. Both individuals purchased licenses on their phones and were given a warning for fishing without a license.

CO Cody Smith was starting his patrol when he was informed by Report All Poaching (RAP) dispatchers of an injured bald eagle. Upon arrival to the residence, CO Smith gathered the eagle from a dog crate the complainant had placed it in. The complainant stated that they found it laying on its back in their yard, which is on the shore of Lake Superior. CO Smith transported the juvenile eagle to U.P. Wildlife Rehabilitation for assessment and care. An exam was performed, and the eagle appears to have internal damage affecting one of its legs. Care will be provided by the rehab group and rehabilitation will be attempted if the injuries are non-life threatening. It is assumed the bird was disoriented in the high winds and blowing snow, and it struck a tree in the complainant’s yard.

DISTRICT 2

CO Colton Gelinas was patrolling western Mackinac County when he observed a truck with two occupants exiting state land after shooting hours. A traffic stop was made, and he observed four fresh quarters of a deer, two backstraps, two hearts, and another freshly killed doe with no tag on it in the bed of the truck. Ultimately, CO Gelinas is requesting charges for taking deer closed season, destroy the identity of sex of a deer, and failing to immediately attach/validate kill-tag. The quartered deer and rifle were seized.

COs Cole VanOosten, Justin Vinson, Michael Oleson, Brandon Maki, and Sgt. Calvin Smith performed a snowmobile patrol and sound meter testing in the Tahquamenon Falls area. The COs issued 10 citations for multiple violations consisting of exceeding noise level limits, operating a snowmobile with expired registration, and for failing to attach trail permits.

CO Andrea Dani and acting Sgt. Mark Zitnik interviewed a mother and her 34-year-old son regarding borrowing of deer licenses. It was discovered that the son borrowed a deer license from his mother, who admitted she has never killed a deer. The son confessed to the same and stated he used his mother’s tag on a 5-point buck and later used his own tag on a spike-horn. A report is being submitted to the Alger County Prosecutor’s Office for loaning/borrowing a deer license and taking an over-limit of antlered deer.

DISTRICT 3

CO Nathan Beelman was checking snowmobilers in Charlevoix County when he observed a snowmobile operating towards his location. CO Beelman observed that the trail permit was expired on the front of the snowmobile and signaled for the operator to stop. The snowmobile came to a stop and CO Beelman noticed that the registration on the snowmobile also was expired and what looked like an expired snowmobile trail permit was a fall turkey license from 2020. It was also discovered that the subject failed to transfer the snowmobile into his name after purchasing it more than a year ago. CO Beelman ticketed the subject for failing to obtain a snowmobile trail permit.

CO Tom Oberg conducted two separate interviews after inspecting deer and deer tags at a local processor. During the interviews, CO Oberg questioned the subjects about the date and time they shot the deer. It was found that both subjects shot a deer and then bought a deer license after the fact. CO Oberg seized evidence for both illegally taken deer, and reports were compiled and submitted to the Otsego County Prosecutor’s Office requesting charges.

CO Dan Liestenfeltz was conducting late night ice fishing checks on Fletchers Pond in Alpena County. Upon checking one of the groups, it was determined that two subjects did not have fishing licenses and one of the subjects was in possession of a 17-inch largemouth bass. Bass season is closed at this time. CO Liestenfeltz issued one of the subjects a ticket for fishing without a license and the other was issued a ticket for possessing the bass out of season.

DISTRICT 4

CO William Kinney responded to a complaint on Old Mission Peninsula in Grand Traverse County. The complainant had two bucks that were locked together by the antlers in a wood lot next to the house. At first, it was reported that the deer just appeared to be fighting. It was later discovered that the deer were locked together by the antlers with a bound-up piece of netting material. With the assistance from the Traverse City wildlife staff, the deer were able to be secured long enough for the material to be cut away. Both deer were set free and appeared fine.

CO Richard Stowe was following a vehicle through state land in Grand Traverse County when the vehicle became stuck in a deep water/mud hole. While trying to assist the subjects and positively identify them, the subjects fled the scene on foot. They continued in a direction of a county patrol unit that CO Stowe had requested and directed to the rural location. A female subject was taken into custody on a felony warrant and the male subject was pursued with the use of a police K-9 unit but was not apprehended. It was later found that the male subject had warrants as well.

While on patrol, CO Josiah Killingbeck observed a snowmobile operating at a high rate of speed in the center of the roadway through a residential area. CO Killingbeck attempted to catch up to the snowmobile and began thinking that the snowmobile may attempt to flee. Suddenly the operator of the snowmobile attempted to stop and turn onto another road and rolled the snowmobile. CO Killingbeck contacted the driver and checked for injuries. The driver and passenger denied any injuries and said they were just “out for a quick ride.” The subject admitted to operating at speeds over 70 mph on the roadway. The subject asked CO Killingbeck if a trail permit was needed to operate on the roadways. CO Killingbeck educated the subject on snowmobile regulations and the subject was cited for the violations.

DISTRICT 5

COs Tyler Sabuda and Jesse Grzechowski responded to a complaint of an individual possibly hunting after hours between Alcona and Iosco counties. The COs located a couple individuals in the woods tracking a deer. One of the individuals was known to have a warrant. Contact was made with the individuals after they were unable to recover the deer. The individual was arrested on the warrant and lodged in the Iosco County Jail.

COs James Garrett, Breanna Reed and Jeremy Cantrell responded to a snowmobile on fire complaint on Houghton Lake in Roscommon County. The snowmobile was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival. The COs located the owner of the snowmobile and ensured there was no medical attention needed. The COs assisted with transporting Lake Township firefighters out onto the lake to extinguish the fire.

DISTRICT 6

CO Adam Beuthin received a complaint of an individual hunting over bait in Midland County. When the CO arrived at the residence of the suspect, he walked behind the residence and was able to contact an individual hunting over a bait pile of corn with a crossbow. When asked about the baiting laws for deer, the individual told the CO he knew it was illegal to hunt deer over a bait pile this year. Enforcement action was taken, and the individual was issued a citation for hunting deer by the aid of bait.

CO Seth Rhodea patrolled the Shiawassee River State Game Area during the south zone waterfowl split season. During the patrol, most hunters were found to be legal with only a few minor violations located that were addressed with verbal warnings. One group of hunters that was contacted was found to have one or more violations from every member of the group. Two hunters were found to be using/possessing more than the allowed 25 rounds of ammunition, two hunters were unable to show CO Rhodea the proper hunting licenses when requested, and one hunter did not have a personal flotation device (PFD) with him on his canoe. Enforcement action was taken for the violations.

CO Joshua Wright received a complaint regarding a suspect shooting a deer in Tuscola County after deer season was closed. The complaint stated that the suspect was a convicted felon and shot the deer with a firearm. CO Wright confirmed the suspect was a convicted felon and with the assistance of the MSP contacted the suspect at his residence. When contact was made, the suspect was willing to show the officers around the residence to prove that there was not any deer there. CO Wright spent some time alone talking to the suspect. Eventually the suspect admitted that he had shot a doe after the season with a firearm and that the deer along with the firearm were at his dad’s house next door. Evidence was seized and charges will be requested through the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office.

DISTRICT 7

CO Anna Cullen was checking perch anglers along White Lake in Muskegon County. Before she contacted a group of anglers, she observed them with her binoculars from her patrol truck. CO Cullen noted the adults who were actively fishing. CO Cullen exited her patrol truck and entered the view of the anglers. Upon seeing her, one of the anglers grabbed their pole and put it in the back of their truck and returned to the group. CO Cullen began checking licenses and asked the angler for his. The fisherman advised they were just hanging out; they were not fishing. CO Cullen explained her observations and the fisherman admitted to fishing and could not provide a license. The same individual was given a warning the previous year for the same violation. As a result, a citation was issued for fishing without a license.

CO Casey Varriale received a complaint near Murry Lake in Kent County about a coyote hunter failing to utilize the safety zone while dispatching a coyote. During an investigation and interviews with witnesses, a hound chased a coyote through a residential community and pinned it against a fence. A hunter then walked up and shot the coyote after obtaining permission from the landowner the coyote was currently on. CO Varriale located the tracks from the chase and determined the hound chased the coyote through 11 separate properties. Due to several complaints in the past about coyote hunters in this area trespassing, CO Varriale surmised he did not have permission prior to releasing his dogs in the area to hunt coyotes, from every landowner. CO Varriale eventually located the hunter in a nearby field hunting. The hunter quickly admitted to shooting the coyote within the safety zone and stated he did not obtain permission from every landowner in the area his dogs were running on. In addition, photographs from the complainant showed he was not wearing hunter orange while he was hunting. Charges were submitted to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office for approval.

DISTRICT 8

COs Ed Rice and Chris Reynolds conducted a processor inspection and uncovered a suspicious deer license purchase. The COs interviewed the individual who confessed to taking a 7-point buck without purchasing a hunting license. A report will be submitted for charges for taking a deer without a valid license.

CO Jason McCullough and Probationary Conservation Officer (PCO) Jack Gorno conducted an interview related to a large amount of litter found at a boating access site in northern Calhoun County. The suspect admitted to being at the access site earlier in the month and dumping garbage out of a vehicle. The subject was cited for littering.

CO John Byars received a RAP complaint about a deer that had been shot possibly from the road. The complainant confirmed that the deer had been shot in the neck approximately 15 yards from the road. Later in the day, the complainant contacted CO Byars and stated the deer was now missing. CO Byars investigated and located the suspect who took the deer. The suspect stated he did not shoot the deer but trespassed on posted property without permission and took the deer and tagged it. The deer was seized and donated and a warrant for recreational trespass charges will be sought through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

COs Cullen Knoblauch and Tom Jaakkola contacted a trapper checking his trap line while carrying a firearm without wearing hunter orange. Further investigation determined that none of the subject’s traps were tagged. The subject was cited for wearing no hunter orange and given a verbal warning for untagged traps.

COs Cullen Knoblauch and Tom Jaakkola conducted a taxidermy inspection in Jackson County locating a possible unlawfully taken deer. A suspect was interviewed who admitted that he shot the deer but could not find it during the late evening on October 17th, 2019. The suspect stated he went out the next day and finally located the dead 8-point buck. The suspect realized he didn’t have a deer hunting license and purchased his license the next day. The 8-point shoulder mount was seized, and a report will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office in Livingston County for review.

DISTRICT 9

CO Keven Luther received an active hunting safety zone complaint. CO Luther responded to the complaint, investigated the violation, and determined that the hunters were in fact hunting within the safety zones of others. One safety zone citation was issued to the only hunter who discharged his firearm; one hunt without a federal duck stamp was also issued on scene.

CO Joseph Deppen got the ballistics report back regarding a bullet striking a house near a game area. The casing found at the scene is a match with the casings fired from the gun, but the bullet itself was inconclusive. The suspect is being charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, failure to wear hunter orange, and hunting without a base license. A court date is set for later this year.

COs Andrew Monnich and Eric Smither worked a patrol for coyote hunting activity in southern Lenawee County. The COs were able to watch a large group of hunters along U.S. 127. After watching for a few hours, the COs spotted a coyote running across a field along the interstate. The COs also observed a truck pull down the road the coyote was heading to. The COs were able to follow the truck and as the coyote ran across the road the driver stuck a shotgun out the window and fired two shots at the coyote. Contact was made with the driver who stated right away that he made a mistake, enforcement action was taken for discharging a firearm out of a vehicle and loaded/uncased firearm in a motor vehicle.