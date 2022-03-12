Outdoor News Radio – March 12, 2022: Turkey talk … and an angry moose

Top topics on this week’s Outdoor News Radio include increasing winter severity index readings across the northern portion of Minnesota and its ramifications for the state deer herd. Host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman also talk about an angry moose that attacked some vehicles in northeastern Minnesota. Tony Peterson drops in to talk pre-season turkey hunting season preparation, then Aaron Hebeisen joins Drieslein to talk about his new post as the western Great Lakes director for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. Federal Cartridge’s massive ammunition donation to the Ukrainian Armed Forces dominates chatter with Tim Lesmeister (along with more trumpeter swan talk) as well as a piece by Lee Clancy on Mississippi River fishing in this week’s print version of Outdoor News.