Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 11, 2022

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers and snowmobiles on Lake of the Woods. Despite slow fishing, several overlimits of walleyes and sauger were found. Other violations included angling with extra lines, operating unregistered snowmobiles, and no shelter license on a non-portable ice shelter.

CO Tony Elwell (Thief River Falls) investigated a wolf mortality, conducted snowmobile patrols, and monitored ice shelter removal this week. Call were taken about incidentally-trapped animals.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports checking anglers and snowmobile operators this week. Time also was spent following up on several open wetland cases.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) monitored area lakes and snowmobile trails. Several fish houses were marked on area lakes as the deadline for removal approaches. He also worked a detail on Lake of the Woods with CO Huener.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports completing background investigations for potential new conservation officers and patrolling area lakes for fish house removal. Most lakes had been cleared of fish houses before the pending removal date.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) worked area snowmobile trails and fishing activity. Fishing was poor throughout most of the county, with most anglers reporting that they were struggling to get a single bite.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking angling and snowmobiling activity in the Pelican Rapids station. Anglers are eagerly awaiting some warmer weather to settle lake snow, as travel is still difficult. Anglers are reminded to purchase new angling licenses and that fish houses may not be stored at public access sites.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) checked anglers, coyote hunters, and snowmobilers during the week. The majority of fish houses were removed from lakes during the weekend without issue. Additional time was spent investigating a report of illegal dumping of carcasses and planning upcoming firearms safety classes. Goodman assisted with a deer vs. vehicle crash involving a group of anglers down on their luck during their annual fishing adventure. A second contact with the group later that evening revealed determination and camaraderie provided the anglers with good spirits and fish in the bucket.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) worked area snowmobile trails and monitored fish houses on lakes with the removal date approaching. Plautz checked some anglers and took several calls about injured deer and a dead hawk. Nuisance-deer and -turkey complaints continue to come in, with the animals eating a large supply of farmers’ hay and grains.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers, snowmobile riders, coyote hunters, and fish houses. Most fish houses were removed during the weekend, but a few are still left on area lakes with one day until the removal deadline.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) spent the week monitoring fish-house removal activity. Shacks that hadn’t been visited by owners for some time needed to be plowed and chipped out in order to get off the ice. One angler was cited for possessing an illegal-length northern pike during the closed season. Complaints about illegal deer feeding have been coming in steadily. A meeting with Alexandria city leaders on a proposed city-wide archery deer hunt was attended.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for snowmobiling and ice angling activity. He observed decreased angling activity on area lakes. Baum took enforcement action for various snowmobile violations.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and snowmobiling activity. Several lakes in the area have lowered sunfish and/or crappie limits on March 1. Be sure to check for changes before continuing fishing. Hughes also responded to a snowmobile crash.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports that snow and ice conditions are still favorable but suggests closely monitoring ice conditions because some lakes are becoming slushy. Calls included complaints about nuisance animals, an injured eagle, an abandoned snowmobile, snowmobile trespass, and possible shoreline/public waters violations. He would like to remind anglers to leave no trace and to adhere to the shelter removal deadline/rules.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) found limited angling activity during the week, with most houses off of lakes prior to the shelter-removal deadline. Snowmobile trails were patrolled. Enforcement action was taken for a variety of fishing and snowmobile-related violations as well as taking firewood from a state forest without a permit.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports snowmobiling and ice-fishing continue to be the main areas of enforcement activities. Several animal-related complaints were handled throughout the week.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports snowmobiling activity continues to be steady on weekends, although there have been several groups contacted that have decided during the week is a better time to ride area trails because there is less traffic. The CO also attended training at Camp Ripley and completed equipment maintenance.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports snowmobiling activity and angling activity continue to be monitored. Wolves killing deer continues; a research deer was taken by wolves during the week.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily angling and snowmobiling enforcement. After the close of many of the fishing seasons, most of the fish houses have been removed from the lakes. Please remember to remove all blocking and debris when removing fish houses.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling activity and snowmobiling enforcement. In addition, time was spent following up on current investigations and presenting at a snowmobile safety class in Chisholm.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time tracking down a sick moose in coordination with the DNR’s Wildlife Section during the week. The event started with a complaint about a “stand-offish” moose challenging a vehicle while the driver was commuting during the early morning hours. A day later, Zavodnik received another complaint in the general vicinity of a logger returning to his personal truck in the afternoon, only to find it heavily damaged by a moose. DNR Wildlife officials and a neighboring CO were able to locate the sick animal, euthanize it, and obtain samples for the DNR Wildlife Health Program to study the cause for its abnormal behavior.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO John Velsvaag (Ely) checked anglers and snowmobile riders this past week. Most of the fish houses have been removed from lakes, and slush continues to be a problem in some areas.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports another busy snowmobiling week in Cook County. Hill also took part in Exploratory Day for Cook County Middle School students. Hill watched a group of avid young anglers try their luck at catching rainbow trout on a local lake.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) monitored snowmobiling activity, checked anglers, and answered fishing-related questions. An angler on Lake Winnibigoshish was found fishing for walleyes after the season for walleyes closed. His fish was seized, and enforcement action was taken.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, snowmobiling activity, and small-game hunters. Numerous game- and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints and assisted other agencies.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice-angling activity during the past week with many people venturing out on area lakes. The ice is as thick as it has been all winter, but now contains mass amounts of slush in some areas, making movement tough for even full-sized trucks.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on angling and snowmobiling activities. Snowmobile activity remains high in the area. People are reminded the shelter-removal date for the northern inland waters is March 21. Enforcement action was taken for several angling and snowmobiling violations.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spoke with several people who were battling slush while trying to remove their fish shelters before the upcoming deadline. Snowmobile trails remain in good condition but are starting to show wear in some spots.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) fielded calls regarding snowmobiler trespass. Trespass and loud mufflers continue to be the biggest complaints and the most frequent causes for trail closures.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) worked area snowmobile trails, focusing on careless operation, speed, trail passes, and altered exhausts. Anglers were checked on area lakes and also on Lake Superior. The most common violation was anglers not having the new 2022 fishing licenses that went into effect March 1.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) worked snowmobile trail enforcement and checked area lakes for angling activity, litter, and fish house removal.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked ice anglers as a shelf of ice has remained on the Minnesota side of Lake Superior. Miller took enforcement action for angling and snowmobile violations.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reports checking ice anglers and snowmobilers. Conditions for winter activities continue to be favorable. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, an overlimit of walleyes, no snowmobile registration, and no snowmobile trail pass for out-of-state snowmobiles.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) worked a snowmobile detail in the Finland area. Most fish houses are off the lakes for the season. Slush made it difficult for many people to remove them.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) reports activity on snowmobile trails remained steady through the week. Trail conditions are deteriorating with the warmer weather. Griffith would like to remind anglers to pick up their 2022 fishing license.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) investigated a littering complaint in the Denham area. The responsible person was interviewed, and the incident seems to be accidental. The litter will be cleaned up. Speldrich also checked area lakes for fishing shelters that may be left after the deadline.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) finished a background investigation and worked ice anglers and snowmobiling activity. Fish houses were checked and marked for the upcoming removal deadline. Starr also visited with kids at a local youth fishing event and tried to assist them in their efforts.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) started to see most of the permanent fish shelters getting removed from lakes with the closing of the walleye and pike seasons and the approaching removal deadline. Deep snow created problems for some shelter owners to get their fish houses pulled off the lakes.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) talked to the 6th-grade class at Pierz Pioneer Elementary about ice and water safety and spent time on Platte Lake with the kids during their ice-fishing field trip. Unfortunately, no one caught a fish, but everyone enjoyed plenty of hot dogs and hot chocolate along with the prizes that were given out to the kids. A special thanks to the Harding Sportsman’s Club for making the day a success.

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) spent time during the week checking anglers. Silgjord also assisted with a youth fishing event for Sauk Centre 6th-graders. Attendees were given the opportunity to try their luck for panfish on an area lake with assistance from mentors.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) monitored area lakes for fish house deadline issues. Angling activity was slow. Reports of injured and sick deer have been handled.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) worked angling activity on area lakes. Some public accesses are starting to become slushy with shorelines deteriorating.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent the week working fish house-removal deadline issues. Enforcement action was taken for license and registration violations.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and patrolling for snowmobiling activity. Trail use has been heavy since the last snow, with numerous snowmobilers out enjoying the fresh snow. Krauel also worked on preparing for the fish house removal deadline by documenting trash and other items frozen into the ice near fish houses.

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Buffalo) spent the week checking anglers and monitoring snowmobiling activity. Time also was spent responding to complaints about injured deer. Enforcement action was taken for unattended and extra lines, driving after suspension, no shelter license, possession of marijuana, and expired snowmobile registration.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) patrolled for anglers and snowmobile operators. Additional time was spent following up on deer-related investigations. Seamans also attended a work detail on Lake of the Woods.

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) fielded calls for service about the new sunfish regulations. Hanna reminded anglers that every lake has potential for special regulations and to look for yellow signs posted at major access points.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) patrolled the metro area for fishing and ATVing activities and Fort Snelling State Park for park usage. He also attended annual training at Camp Ripley. He encountered violations of no vehicle permit and trespassing in restricted areas.

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) spent time checking anglers and monitoring fish houses as the removal date approached. Time also was spent in training and assisting another agency.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) reports spending extra time checking on fish houses that appeared to be frozen in and used sparingly. Recent rain and snowfall could make house removal difficult. Additionally, many anglers were found to be fishing without a current license due to the recent expiration of 2021 licenses.

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) checked anglers on local lakes. With rain and warmer weather, most ice shelter owners had removed their houses. Fogarty took complaints about litter and abandoned ice shelters on multiple lakes. Fogarty also followed up on deer feeding in the CWD zone.

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Mound) focused on angling activity during the week. Warm weather and rain greatly deteriorated the ice in channels on Lake Minnetonka, but many area lakes still had between 18 and 29 inches of ice during the weekend. In addition to checking area lakes, Kpachavi also responded to an injury crash.

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) spent the week checking anglers and following up on complaints. Violations this week included feeding during a deer-feeding ban and failure to register a deer.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week doing recreational vehicle enforcement and monitoring ice shelter removal. He also attended training at Camp Ripley and started an investigation of a big-game case.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) focused on angling enforcement and monitored area lakes and rivers for ice shelters that may not be removed prior to the deadline. Two or three bodies of water still had permanent shelters on them, which will be followed up on this week.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Derek Daniels (Lake Benton) spent the week primarily working angling and coyote-hunting enforcement. Aeration and commercial inspections were completed.

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week checking predator hunters and panfish anglers. Firearms safety was taught at Fulda. An ice storm hampered the weekend’s outdoor activities.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the week working ice fishing, fish house, snowmobiling, and ATVing enforcement. Extra time was spent focusing on possible fish house issues leading up to the March 7 removal deadline.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Cassie Block (Willmar) spent time this week checking anglers on area lakes. With the shelter removal date upon us, Block encourages anglers to help keep the lakes clean and remove any rubbish.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) followed up on a shining complaint. Time also was spent on a complaint about deer stands left in a waterfowl production area, as well as ATV tracks going through the WPA. Other time was spent checking anglers during the week, along with ATV and snowmobile riders who were out on the ice.

CO Brett Wiltrout (Hutchinson) spent time this week monitoring local lakes and ice shelters for the upcoming shelter removal deadline. Investigations into big- and small-game violations continue.

CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) received calls from people requesting information concerning dog training on state lands. He spent time working fishing, hunting, and ATV and snowmobile enforcement activities. Nelson reminds anglers and small-game hunters that 2021 angling and small-game hunting licenses expired in February.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) reports TIP calls were fielded and investigations are ongoing regarding illegal raccoon hunting, trespass, and deer cases.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Chris Howe (St. Peter) worked angling and ATVing activity this week. Howe also monitored fish house removal and recorded a radio interview regarding fish house removal.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) spent time on the lakes, checking anglers and ATVing activity. Several conversations about cleaning up the ice were had.

CO Meng Moua (Spring Valley) focused on angling and trapping activities. Moua also spent time following up on water-use complaints, ongoing easement violations, and deer-feeding complaints.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester) spent time this week checking anglers. Kyllo also responded to multiple injured-animal calls and completed online training.

CO Kevin Prodzinski (Wabasha) reports working another busy week of fishing enforcement on the Mississippi River and its backwaters. Fishing pressure continues to be high.

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) reports speaking at a firearms safety class at the Winona Sportsman’s Club. Antler hunters have been out in force. Turkeys are starting to strut and gobble, and questions about the upcoming season have begun to arrive.