Clean your boots – and other tips to avoid transporting invasives

(U.S. Forest Service)

The warmer spring days are bringing outdoor enthusiasts out in droves to hike, bike, camp, fish – you name it! As more and more people take to the forests and the fields, we must look at our everyday practices in the outdoors. We need to all get in the habit of using some caution to avoid inadvertently transporting and spreading invasive species.

The boating and hunting communities have long been aware of the incidental spread of invasive species. The Be a Hero Transport Zero campaign played no small part in that education, but what about terrestrial invasives? What about other outdoor enthusiasts?

I often wonder how many outdoor enthusiasts are even aware that they may inadvertently transport invasive species? Invasive species are far more than just an annoyance; they threaten our natural resources, the ecology of local systems, and the economy of our state. It’s sad to say, but humans are a primary vector for introducing invasive species into an area. We know from numerous studies that many outdoor enthusiasts unknowingly carry tiny seeds from one place to another.

In response to this, the PlayCleanGo campaign, a branded, patented outreach campaign powered by the North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA), was developed with significant support from the USDA – Forest Service.

The PlayCleanGo website is a wealth of information that will enable everyday outdoor enthusiasts to help stop the spread of invasive species.

Here are some suggested actions that every outdoor enthusiast can take to prevent the further spread of invasive species.

Clean your hiking boots before and after trips. Non-native seeds are excellent “hitchhikers.” They quickly get in the small crevices on your hiking boots. Before hitting the trail, clean your boots, clothes, and other gear. Invest in a boot brush to keep in your vehicle and use it. These are not expensive, and you can find suitable brushes at the local dollar and discount stores. Give your boots a good brushing and cleaning before entering a new area. Give your footwear that same good cleaning when you leave a site after completing your visit. Ensure you get all mud, dirt, and seeds off your footwear. Give your pant legs a once over too!

Check all your gear. Boots aren’t the only place the invaders will attach themselves. Non-native seeds will also stick to the bottom of your pack, hiking poles, tent poles, bottom edges of tents, to name a few. Check any gear that’s been out on the trail with you. Please get in the habit of doing a quick check as you repack your equipment in the car to make sure it is free of invasive hitchhikers. If you go afield with a canine companion, make sure to check their fur and paws as well, and give them a quick brushing out before hopping in the car.

Stay on designated trails. This is a biggie – trekking off-trail can easily transport seeds from infested to another section free of invaders. You may be carrying seeds that may start a new plant infestation that will be difficult to detect. That new infestation may spread unnoticed as few visitors or staff see it compared to regularly hiked and maintained trails.

Educate yourself. Learn about the problem species in areas you live in and plan to visit. Did you know that about half of all invasive, noxious weeds are escapees from gardens? Be thoughtful about what plants you use around your home, yard, and garden. Utilize native species as much as possible. These are great places to start learning about the most problematic invasives in your area. The Illinois DNR website is a great place to learn about invasive and exotic species in Illinois.

Get involved. Be on the lookout for programs and activities in your area or areas you frequently visit. Many conservation organizations host educational events, both virtual and hands-on, and provide opportunities for volunteer work in the removal of invasive species.

Spring is a beautiful time to get out there and resume your favorite warm-weather activity. Just remember to do your part to help stop the spread of invasive species.