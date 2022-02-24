New York Outdoor News Calendar – February 25, 2022

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regional regulations and Wildlife Management Units.

Feb. 25: Fox, raccoon, weasel, skunk, and opossum seasons close on Long Island. Mink and muskrat trapping season closes on Long Island.

Feb. 28: Roughed Grouse season closes. Bobwhite quail season closes (Orange and Putnam counties)

Fundraisers

MARch 4: WTU Central New York Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Ramada by Wyndham Syracuse/Liverpool, Liverpool. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304

MARch 5: WTU Broome County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Binghamton. For more info call 607-744-0112..

MARCH 26: WTU, Tobehanna Creek Chapter Banquet, Watkins Glen Community Center, Watkins Glen, N.Y. Info: 315-679-6336.

APRIL 9: WTU Illinois Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Pitsticks Pavillion, Ottawa. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

MAY 7: WTU, Western New York Deer Camp, Classics 5 Banquet & Conference Center, Amherst, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304, or email nh@whitetailsunlimited.com

MAY 14: New York Bowhunters 31st Annual Banquet and Rendezvous, Greeneville, N.Y. Info: newyorkbowhunters.com.

Education/Seminars

MARCH 5: New York State Outdoor Guides Association 2022 Winter Rendezvous, includes online examination. Register for guide training seven days prior. Hamilton, N.Y. Info: nysoga.org and dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

APRIL 8: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

May 7: Kids and Adult Fishing Clinic. Gowanda Volunteer Fire Company, Cattaraugus Creek, Gowanda, N.Y. Info: 716-532-3434.

MAY 13: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

JUNE 17: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

SEPT. 16: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

OCT. 14: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes: 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month, in Albany. Info: 518-456-6383.

Meetings

NYS Conservation Council spring meeting: April 9. Info: email nyscc@nyscc.com or call 315-894-3302

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg or on ZOOM. Info: buck@adkhunter.com or, 518-761-0447.

Tournaments

FEB. 25-26: Hague Fish and Game Club Fishing Tournament. Hague, N.Y. Info: 518-543-6401 or visit facebook.com/HFG12836.

FEB. 26: Caroga Lakeview Store, First Annual Ice Fishing Contest. Caroga Lake, N.Y. Info: 518-604-4088

THROUGH FEB. 27: Chautauqua Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Info: weloveoutdoors.org

MARCH 5-6: 30th Annual Schroon Lake Fish & Game Club Ice Fishing Derby. Info: schroonlakefishandgame.com/.

SPECIAL EVENTS

March 11-12: N.Y. Ducks Unlimited State Convention. Lakefront Hotel, Geneva N.Y. Info: ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com.

JULY 11: First Annual NYS Conservation Council Golf Championship. Info: email nyscc@nyscc.com or call 315-894-3302

Shows

FEB 24-26: New York Farm Show. NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: newyorkfarmshow.com.

FEb. 26-27: West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Dept. Spring Gun Show. Potsdam, N.Y. Info: 315-268-1000, or bkc@wpfd.info.

FEb. 26-27: Finger Lakes Trollers Association Sports Show. Watkins Glenn. Info: 607-426-5919, or reelstories@yahoo.com.

March 5-6: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc. Antique Arms & Militia Show. Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248 or visit: liahas.org

MARCH 5-6: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Knights Columbus Hall, Cheektowaga, NY N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

March 6: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 10-13: Western New York Sports Show, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: eriepromotions.com.

APRIL 1-3: Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show, Fri. 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center.

April 23-24: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 23-24: Sportsman’s Show, VFW Post. 1418, Champlain, N.Y. Info: 518 534-3486

April 24: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

APRIL 30-MAY 1: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

June 19: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

July 30-31: 1000 Islands Sportsman Show, Cerow Recreation Park, Clayton, N.Y. Info: 315-778-5800.

Aug. 14: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun & Knife Show, Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 17-18: New York State Arms Collectors Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 17-18: Sportsman’s Show, VFW Post. 1418, Champlain, N.Y. Info: 518 534-3486

SePT. 24-25: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc. Antique Arms & Militia Show. Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248 or visit: liahas.org.

Oct. 9: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 23: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

Nov. 6: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.