Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – February 19, 2022

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports charges were filed against an Elizabeth man for archery hunting white-tailed deer with a Umarex AirSaber, in a cemetery and ultimately shooting an arrow into the yard of a nearby house. It is unlawful to hunt game or wildlife in a cemetery or burial ground, unlawful to shoot into a safety zone and the Umarex AirSaber is not an approved sporting arm, which does not meet the definition of a bow for hunting game or wildlife in Pennsylvania.

Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties LMGS Dan Puhala reports a local individual is facing charges for hunting during the extended WMU 2B antlerless deer season without a WMU 2B antlerless license. This individual illegally killed a deer and is now facing charges that could result in up to $1,300 in fines and possible loss of hunting privileges.

Armstrong County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports charges are being filed for dumping on State Game Land 105.

Armstrong County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports charges have been filed against a hunter who was hunting in a safety zone.

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports two individuals pleaded guilty to multiple charges that stemmed from an incident where an antlerless deer was shot from a vehicle on a public road. The driver permitted his passenger to sit on the open window of the passenger side door, lean across the roof and fire one shot across an active travel lane. Additionally, the vehicle was just over 20 yards from the nearest building and 70 yards from the nearest residence. Neither subject possessed a valid antlerless deer license for the area. The driver and passenger were together fined $3,300 and face a minimum three-year license revocation each.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports over 30 state game wardens from the western side of the state participated in a saturation detail in WMU 2B during the extended firearms deer season. The wardens patrolled all of WMU 2B and encountered violations that included loaded firearms in vehicles, untagged deer and hunting without the proper antlerless license. In addition, patrols occurred at the State Game Land 203 firearms ranges throughout the day.

Fayette County Game Warden Zachery Hay reports an individual in Luzerne Township pleaded guilty to the unlawful taking of an antlered whitetail through the use of bait. The individual received two citations for this incident and could receive hunting license revocation.

Indiana County Game Warden Ned Kimmel reports two individuals recently pleaded guilty to multiple road-hunting charges. After exiting a truck, one of the individuals shot an antlerless deer that had been located using the vehicle. A nearby landowner drove out to see what happened and the actors fled the scene and hid the rifle used underneath an abandoned couch along the roadway. After a series of interviews conducted with the help of two state troopers, the actors admitted to hunting violations.

Indiana County Game Warden Ned Kimmel reports that, after receiving numerous reports about a specific vehicle type and color being involved in multiple, separate road-hunting incidents, Indiana County officers set up a detail to apprehend the individuals on the last day of rifle deer season. After hours of work, the suspect vehicle finally drove by and was stopped. Two rifles were found in the vehicle and the occupants admitted to road-hunting in previous incidents and were charged accordingly. They recently pleaded guilty to all charges.

Somerset County Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Somerset man was found guilty of hunting deer without a license, not wearing fluorescent orange, and fleeing from game wardens. He was sentenced to pay $2,565.23 and will likely lose his hunting and trapping privileges five years.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports charges have been filed against an individual for shooting an antlerless deer without having an antlerless tag. Deputy Game Warden Clyde Gouker performed a field check in the woods as the hunter was field dressing the deer and when questioned about the tag, the individual stated his relative had shot the deer. After unsuccessful attempts in locating the relative, and upon further questioning, the hunter confessed to shooting it.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a Ligonier Township man has been charged for hunting under the influence of alcohol. The intoxicated male was identified during a license check as the group prepared to put a drive on for coyotes. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a St. Clair Township woman has been charged for littering along Fifth Street in Seward. This female pleaded guilty to the charge and has cleaned up her household trash.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Shawn Greevy served a search warrant regarding an individual who is being investigated for unlawfully taking three antlered deer this season.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Adams County Game Warden Darren David reports that on the first day of firearms deer season, while patrolling with Game Warden Cadet Brad Hyde, a man was apprehended for road-hunting while suspected to be under the influence of cocaine. Aside from a hunting rifle and scattered ammunition within his reach at the time, he also had an illegally concealed loaded handgun and a substantial amount of suspected cocaine and other illicit drugs. Multiple criminal charges, including felonies, are expected, pending crime lab and search warrant results.

Adams County Game Warden Darren David reports that, although reports of night poaching, safety zone violations and mistake kills were significantly lower than normal during the fall of 2021, baiting cases remained steady and illegally taken deer seemed to be on the rise.

Adams County Game Warden Taylor Knash reports that archery and muzzleloader hunting pressure was low.

Bedford County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Flintstone, Md., man was charged with possession of an unlawful deer.

Bedford County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Cumberland, Md., man was charged with two counts of possession of unlawful deer, and a count of failure to report the killing of a gray fox for agricultural protection.

Bedford County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Bedford County man was charged with unlawfully taking an antlerless deer during closed season, and possession of a loaded firearm on a motor vehicle.

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Blair County man pleaded guilty to killing a large rack buck from the road, out the window of his vehicle. Multiple citations are being filed, and fines will be in excess of $4,000.

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Blair County man has been charged with hunting during closed season, hunting through the use of bait, and feeding in the CWD Disease Management Area.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports most of the poaching cases for 2021 have been adjudicated, but some are still being investigated.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports an individual was shot and fatally wounded during a hunting related incident in Waynesboro, a 7-point buck was illegally taken in Montgomery Township, multiple bait sites were found on a large property in Fort Louden, and multiple Disease Management Area violations were encountered and addressed.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda Isett reports an individual was cited for killing an antlered deer and not tagging it.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold Malehorn reports he and Cadet Adams cited two individuals for having a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold Malehorn reports he and Cadet Adams cited an individual for hunting in a safety zone, shooting across a roadway, trespassing while hunting, hunting antlerless deer without the required antlerless license and attempting to take over the limit of deer. In a related matter, the man also was cited for possession of an 8-point buck and for shooting an antlered deer through the “red tag” program, in which only antlerless deer can be harvested.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold Malehorn reports he and Cadet Adams cited an individual for killing an antlerless deer without an antlerless deer license.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold Malehorn reports he and Cadet Adams cited two individuals for killing an antlerless deer at night and possessing a firearm with a silencer without the proper federal permit.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports an individual was arrested for shooting a doe with no valid antlerless deer tags. He was encountered as he was leaving the scene with the untagged doe in the bed of his truck.

York County Game Warden Cameron Murphy Reports he recently had an incident with an individual who was sitting in his truck with a loaded rifle. As Warden Murphy approached the vehicle, the individual accidentally discharged the rifle inside of the truck and the round went through the floor of the vehicle, striking the front passenger tire, causing it to burst.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports one individual is facing charges for unlawfully taking two antlered deer and one antlerless deer in York County.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Lackawanna Game Warden Eric Kelly reports three individuals were charged for the unlawful taking of two antlerless deer in Archbald Borough.

Montour and northern Northumberland counties Game Warden Jared Turner reports two individuals were apprehended for unlawfully killing an antlerless deer in West Chillisquaque Township in the area of Shakespeare Road, outside of Milton. Criminal charges are pending for possession of methamphetamine, hunting while on license revocation, and hunting without a license.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports investigating an incident off Norfolk Southern Property, north of Nicholson, where a pair of hunters shot a sub-legal buck, gutted it, then threw away the whole deer without using any part of it. Any information regarding this incident should be reported to the Game Commission at 570-675-1143.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County Game Warden Alex Murray reports a Union Township man was cited for hunting over bait during firearms deer season. He had placed the mineral block there months prior, and there was still a large amount of sweet-smelling peanut butter like substance on the ground adjacent to his treestand. Another hunter first found the site and reported it to the Game Commission.

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada filed charges against a Stouchsburg man for allowing a squirrel he trapped in his yard to die in the trap. He was charged for not releasing wildlife within 36 hours. In a separate case, Zawada filed charges against an individual for dumping a large trash bag on State Game Land 274. “I was able to link the individual to the garbage through a receipt, beer cans and cigarette cartons found at the scene,” Zawada said.

Bucks County Game Warden Hannah Robinson reports citing an individual who tagged a doe with last year’s tag. It is unlawful to carry expired licenses afield.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports that a common violation this firearms deer season was hunters in Special Regulations Areas using centerfire rifles with bottle-necked cartridges. Although straight-wall centerfire cartridges now are permitted for use in Special Regulations Areas, the bottle-necked cartridges remain unlawful.

Dauphin County Game Warden Russell Kreider reports that numerous individuals are being charged with Chronic Wasting Disease violations for removing high-risk deer parts from a Disease Management Area.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports that citations have been filed against numerous individuals for waterfowl violations detected during checks of the duck and goose blinds in the Controlled Hunting Area at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. Violations included unplugged shotguns, unsigned Federal Duck Stamps, over the limit of shells and the unlawful taking of a tundra swan.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek reports filing 27 citations for unlawfully transporting high-risk cervid parts out of CWD Disease Management Areas.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek cited an individual for unlawfully importing high-risk parts from five deer harvested in New York.

Lehigh County Game Warden Tyler Barnes reports citing an individual for an unlawful deer. The hunter had harvested a deer in WMU 4C, but used his antlerless tag for WMU 5C. The hunter has pleaded guilty to the charges and paid his fines.

Lebanon County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports the unlawful export of high-risk cervid parts from a CWD Disease Management Area.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden reports this past month has seen an increase in game lands violations, especially littering and dumping. Thanks to tips from the public, some of these violations were able to be solved and the perpetrators found guilty in court. “The game lands are not a place to put your trash,” Madden said.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual received a warning for having a loaded firearm on his tailgate in the State Game Land 329 parking lot.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual received a citation for a tagging violation relating to an antlerless deer.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports a woman from the Tower City area recently pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking game and operating an off-road vehicle on state game lands.