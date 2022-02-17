Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – February 18, 2022

DISTRICT 1

COs John Kamps and Jeremy Sergey responded to a complaint of an individual who had an untagged deer laying on his front porch. The COs arrived at the residence to find the suspect fully dressed in hunting gear and preparing to go out hunting. The COs observed an untagged 10-pointer laying on the front porch covered in snow. When questioned about the deer the suspect stated that he shot the 10-point buck several days ago but due to various reasons, had not tagged it yet. The suspect had an unvalidated kill-tag for the deer on the kitchen counter and handed it to the COs. It was also determined that the suspect shot a 6-point deer and had it laying behind the house. The COs inspected the 6-point and determined that deer to be tagged, but it was also unvalidated. After additional questioning, the suspect admitted that he had gone out to his deer blind and hunted after shooting both of his deer. The COs seized the 10-point deer, and two citations were issued for failing to affix and validate a kill-tag to each deer.

CO Cody Smith was working a snowmobile trail after a big snowstorm when a snowmobile approached. The rider was disoriented and had stated they were trying to find their way to work after leaving their residence two hours prior. They called their boss and told them they were going to be late. CO Smith assisted the rider with directions so they could safely continue to work on their sled without being any later for work.

COs John Kamps and Alex VanWagner teamed up to work an illegal deer case across Dickinson and Marquette county lines. Contact was made with both suspects at their camp and residence. After a brief interview with both suspects, a full confession was obtained for loan and borrow a deer kill-tag. The son of the suspect shot the deer who did not have a valid tag in his possession at the time of kill. After the deer was shot, the father went to purchase a tag for the deer. The suspects were charged with failing to affix and loan/borrow a deer kill-tag.

DISTRICT 2

COs Rob Freeborn and Brandon Maki responded to an individual with a hunter harassment complaint. The complainant stated that he heard loud revving of a truck and cursing coming from where he parked. The complainant then walked out of the woods to avoid a confrontation. When he went to retrieve his truck later, he found that his truck was dragged several feet away from where it was parked. A report will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office after the investigation is completed.

COs Rob Freeborn, and Brandon Maki assisted local law enforcement and tow companies with a plethora of vehicles in the ditch.

COs Todd Sumbera, Mike Olesen, Cole VanOosten, and Sgt. Calvin Smith attended the Wolf Advisory Council meeting in St. Ignace. The meeting had a good turnout with a lot of good public interactions.

DISTRICT 3

CO Chad Baldwin received a complaint from his local dispatch center about a peacock running loose in Charlevoix. The peacock had been observed running around town over the last few weeks. CO Baldwin enlisted the help of a Charlevoix City Police Department officer to help corner and capture the bird. CO Baldwin used a fishing net to trap the bird and the CO and officer were able to secure it in a dog crate. The bird was dropped off at the Charlevoix City Police Department where an authorized individual was contacted to care for the peacock.

CO Adam LeClerc was working the late elk hunt along the Cheboygan and Otsego County line. While observing a group of snowmobiles at an intersection, he witnessed the trailing snowmobile almost rear end the snowmobile in front of them at the stop sign. A ticket was issued for careless operation of a snowmobile.

CO Sidney Collins submitted a complaint and warrant on a local elk guide. The guide had a pending charge of recreational trespass in Montmorency County. The elk guide received 20 hours of community service with a deferred sentencing.

CO Sidney Collins was working an elk patrol in Montmorency County when she came upon a group of hunters. CO Collins had heard a few shots in the area just before. COs Collins and Paul Fox met with two groups of hunters who shot the same cow elk. The first hunter shot the elk and wounded it. As the first hunters were tracking the elk, they heard a shot close by. Just over the ridge, another hunter shot the same elk and killed it. The second hunter, who made the actual killing shot, was entitled to the elk.

COs Sidney Collins, Paul Fox, and Sgt. Mike Mshar responded to a dead elk complaint in Montmorency County. Upon further investigation, it was determined that a second bull elk had been mistakenly shot by an elk hunter. Statements were taken and the additional elk was necropsied and donated to a local food pantry in Atlanta. A report will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office for review and charges.

DISTRICT 4

CO William Kinney wrapped up a long investigation of an over-limit of bucks harvested in Grand Traverse County. With the assistance from CO Amanda Weaver, two white-tailed deer racks and a crossbow were seized. The suspect admitted to harvesting three bucks this season. Two of which were tagged with his wife’s hunting license. Charges will be sought through the local prosecutor’s office.

COs Patrick McManus and Jack Gorno were on patrol in Leelanau County when they encountered a deer hunter exiting the woods dragging a deer behind him. When the COs contacted the hunter, they noticed the deer already was field dressed and was currently untagged. Upon questioning the hunter on not tagging the deer with a validated kill-tag, he stated that he didn’t have any means to do so at his disposal. The COs made note of the large amount of paracord he was using to drag the deer out of the woods, as well as a knife in his pocket, to properly validate/attach the tag immediately per state conservation law. The hunter agreed with the COs and received a citation for failing to immediately validate/attach deer kill-tag.

CO Josiah Killingbeck, while off duty, was contacted in the middle of the night regarding a complaint where a gunshot was heard close to a residence and then someone was walking on the complainant’s property. CO Killingbeck responded to the area and contacted the suspect, who denied shooting a firearm. The subject admitted to trespassing on his neighbor’s property but would not give a reason. CO Killingbeck was not able to locate any blood near the residence but did find a bait pile behind the residence outside a window. The subject told CO Killingbeck that the sugar beets and corn had fallen out of a “squirrel feeder.” CO Killingbeck did not observe any “squirrel feeders” in the area and advised the subject that he did not see any squirrel tracks but that there was a lot of deer tracks at the bait pile. The subject was cited for feeding deer when prohibited.

DISTRICT 5

CO Charlie Jones was on patrol in Kalkaska County when he observed a snowmobiler operating on the shoulder of M-72 without a helmet. CO Jones conducted a stop on the snowmobile. After further investigation, it was determined the snowmobiler also had an expired registration, had failed to transfer ownership, was operating on a public highway, and had no helmet. The laws and safety concerns were explained in detail. The operator was issued a citation for operating a snowmobile without a helmet and given warnings on the other violations.

COs Kyle Bader and Zack Walters followed up on an ice fishing complaint. The COs located three anglers in the location indicated by the complainant, and one citation was issued for possessing over the legal limit of crappies.

CO Kyle Bader saw three people with flashlights, not far off the road, while patrolling for hunting activity in Ogemaw County. CO Bader contacted the three individuals who asked for help locating their 12-year-old daughter, who was missing. They suspected she ran away, and they were following her tracks in the snow. CO Bader told them to go check for her at friends’ and family houses while he followed the tracks. CO Bader tracked her into a residential area for over a mile until her family called Ogemaw County Central Dispatch and advised she had been located and was safe. The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office followed up with the family.

DISTRICT 6

CO Dan Robinson was called to a self-reported hunting violation in Montcalm County. After speaking with the caller, it was discovered that his son, who is a juvenile hunter, had shot an antlered deer and he did not have an antlered deer tag left. CO Robinson talked to the father briefly who turned the interview over to his son. CO Robinson talked to the young hunter about being sure of the game he is hunting before pulling the trigger and investigated the blind location and the deer carcass. The deer was seized and donated to a family in need with no charges issued.

CO Dan Robinson reports that a subject was found guilty on several charges between two counties. The subject was found with an untagged deer by a Gratiot County deputy in 2020. The deputy passed along the information and assisted in gathering evidence. While investigating that complaint and subsequent search warrant, CO Robinson realized the subject was also a suspect in an open trespassing case involving a possible poaching scenario. The subject had warrants for both charges and was eventually arrested. The subject pleaded guilty to all charges and was charged $5,000 reimbursement for the illegal deer in his possession and loss of hunting privileges for five years. In the second case he was charged for recreational trespass and assessed almost $400 in fines and costs.

DISTRICT 7

While patrolling the Portland SGA in Ionia County, CO Jeremy Beavers conducted a foot patrol along a popular trail. Walking north along a roadway, he saw an approaching vehicle. CO Beavers could see at least three subjects in the truck, all wearing camouflage and hunter orange. As the vehicle neared, CO Beavers could see three uncased shotguns in the back, behind the driver’s seat. The driver of the vehicle was instructed to park his vehicle next to CO Beavers patrol truck. CO Beavers then obtained identification and hunting licenses for all subjects and removed the firearms from the vehicle. All firearms were fully loaded with a round in the chamber. CO Beavers was well acquainted with two of the subjects and had cited the subjects on two different occasions at the same location earlier in the year for hunting violations. The subjects denied hunting from the vehicle and stated they were just moving locations. CO Beavers did not discover additional violations and the subjects were cited for having loaded/uncased firearms in a motor vehicle.

CO Travis Dragomer checked a waterfowl hunter at a river access site. It was found that the hunter was hunting waterfowl without a valid federal duck stamp. The hunter also operated his vessel on the river while in possession of a loaded firearm. One citation was written for hunting waterfowl without having a federal duck stamp and a warning was given for the firearms violation.

DISTRICT 8

CO John Byars responded to a large-scale accident in which a train traveling through Michigan State University and East Lansing caught a downed cable during a windstorm. The train dragged the cable breaking several poles and damaging other structures. CO Byars assisted in directing traffic away from the debris and downed powerlines.

CO Pete Purdy received a deer carcass dumping complaint with a kill-tag still attached to one of the carcasses. Upon contacting the owner of the tag, the individual advised they paid a subject $60 to process the deer. CO Purdy contacted the unlicensed deer processor who confessed he butchered four deer this year for $60 each. He failed to maintain any records of the deer brought to him and confessed he became impatient waiting for roadside garbage pickup, so he drove the four carcasses to a rural dirt road and dumped them in the ditch. The subject was issued a citation for littering and warned for violating multiple deer processing regulations. He volunteered to pick up the carcasses and properly dispose of them.

CO Thomas Jaakkola received information from CO Ed Rice about a subject in Jackson County that CO Rice had already written a couple tickets to earlier in the season still hunting without a valid hunting license. CO Jaakkola checked the location and observed the subject hunting in a ladder stand with a long gun. When contacted and checked for a valid hunting license, the subject admitted to hunting and not having a license. The subject was cited again for hunting without a license.

DISTRICT 9

CO Tom Peterson received a complaint of a local trapper failing to check his foot hold traps every 24 hours. CO Peterson checked the trapper’s line multiple times within a 72-hour period and located multiple animals that had failed to be removed and one was deceased. CO Peterson released the animals that could be released and seized the traps. The CO then contacted the trapper who failed to comment on the consistency of when he checked his traps. CO Peterson will be submitting charges to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

CO Luke Robare was patrolling in Burton and noticed two males about to load a deer into the bed of a truck on the side of the road. CO Robare stopped and talked to the two individuals and determined that the deer was shot the day before, but it was gut shot and had run about half a mile before it died. CO Robare noticed that the suspect who stated that they had been the one who shot it had not tagged the deer yet. CO Robare identified the suspect and realized that it was the owner of a property who had been known to bait in the past. CO Robare went to the hunting site with the suspect and found about 50 pounds of carrots in front of the subject’s blind. CO Robare seized the deer and will be pursuing charges for baiting, illegal take of a deer, and failing to immediately tag the deer.

Sgt. Jason Becker responded to a RAP complaint that a duck was caught in something along the shoreline of an Oakland County Lake. Sgt. Becker responded to the location to find a foot-hold trap that had been sprung and multiple others set near the water’s edge. They had been set around a tree that had been chewed by beavers. None of the traps were tagged with the owner’s name. Sgt. Becker contacted the homeowner who stated that he was trying to catch nuisance beavers. A license check revealed that he did not have a fur harvester license. Sgt. Becker issued the subject a citation for untagged traps and the subject agreed to remove all the traps.

COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey responded to a safety zone complaint in Macomb County. The COs arrived on scene to find two duck hunters shooting ducks within the safety zone. Both hunters were written citations for hunting within the safety zone.