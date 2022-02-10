New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – February 11, 2022

More Than Just a Bait Pile

(Madison County)

On Jan. 11, a Kirkville man paid a $500 penalty in Town of Sullivan Court for the misdemeanor charge of unlawfully taking a white-tailed buck over bait on Nov. 29, 2021. ECOs Damrath, Thomas, and Foster were investigating another suspect accused of killing two bucks unlawfully when evidence and interviews led them to the Kirkville man. During their search for this new suspect, the Officers observed a bait pile near his home, as well as several untagged deer skulls nearby being “European mounted,” a term describing the process where a deer head is cleaned and left out in the elements until only the skull remains. The suspect eventually admitted to killing a buck over bait and further investigation showed he was processing deer heads for other hunters. Four other hunters were charged in this case and pleaded guilty to failing to tag their deer as required by law.

Disturbing the Peace

(Chautauqua County)

On Jan. 6, a Pennsylvania man paid a $700 penalty in the Town of Ripley Court for illegally taking a deer in a Chautauqua County neighborhood. On Nov. 22, 2021, ECO Kinney received a complaint from a resident who said he heard a shot close to his home the day before. When the complainant went outside to check things out, he observed a gray sedan quickly drive away. ECO Kinney learned the suspect was not from New York and contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission for assistance. ECO Kinney met with the hunter who admitted to illegally taking a deer, possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, and discharging a firearm from the roadway. The suspect is also facing additional charges in Pennsylvania for drug possession as the Warden observed illegal drugs in the residence while investigating the deer incident.

Illegal Trapping and Deer

(Ulster County)

On Jan. 10, ECO Johnson solved the case of an illegal deer taken in the town of Denning that resulted in several additional charges for the hunter. During the 2021 regular rifle season, ECO Johnson observed an untagged deer carcass behind the residence of a suspected baited property. The Officer also discovered a conibear trap set for fisher mounted on a tree. The ECO checked the property for several weeks but didn’t see anyone. In the Southern Zone, traps must be checked every 24 hours and labeled with the trapper’s information. The trap in question had incorrect information, but Officer Johnson eventually caught up with the responsible party. The suspect admitted to killing the deer behind the residence and received three summonses for failing to tag trap property, failing to check trap every 24 hours, and failing to report deer harvest within seven days.

New Ranger Headquarters

(North-South Lake – Greene County)

The DEC Operations team in Region 4 worked to repair the Forest Ranger headquarters and give it a much-needed facelift over the course of the last few months. Walls, gutters, and soffits were repaired, new siding installed, and heat and internet systems upgraded. This building is vitally important to the Forest Rangers as it serves as a central emergency equipment storage location for Region 4 Zone A and Greene County. Stokes baskets, rescue wheels, Skeds, rope rescue equipment, and a utility terrain vehicle with a slip-on unit for a water tank are all kept inside the building. The Ranger headquarters also houses a portable radio repeater to enhance communications around the Kaaterskill Falls area. The now-renovated building will serve the Rangers for many years to come.

One Man’s Trash…

(Westchester County)

On Jan. 3, while patrolling northern Westchester for fishing violations, ECO Franz observed several large garbage bags illegally dumped at a fishing access site. The ECO looked through the bags and found receipts, magazines, and other materials with the same name and address and conducted a visit. Officer Franz spoke to the man at the address who admitted to dumping the bags because he missed trash pickup day. ECO Franz issued two summonses to the violator and directed him to clean up his mess to avoid a bigger fine. The man complied and picked up all the trash.

NWTF Awards Banquet

(Onondaga County)

On Jan. 8, ECO Craig Tompkins had the distinct honor of joining the New York Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) at their annual award banquet where he was honored as the organization’s “ECO of the Year.” The award is given to an ECO who displays a significant effort to protect New York’s fish and wildlife resources. For 26 years, the New York NWTF chapter has awarded the honor to an ECO nominated by their peers and chosen by an awards committee. This year, Officer Tompkins was chosen based on a case involving the illegal take of a turkey from the road by an individual in Mamaroneck, Westchester County. Several other awards were given out to regional chapters for their efforts supporting habitat protection, encouraging young people to get outdoors, and helping those with limited access get outdoors.

Taxicab (Poaching) Confessions

Cortland County

In Cortland County, two hunters are facing numerous charges for illegally taking deer while driving around in a taxicab. ECO Burdick and Lieutenant Colesante were investigating a deer jacking incident in Cortlandville in early January when they found the two suspects. The men were pulled over by the Cortland County Sherriff’s Department while attempting to recover a deer shot almost 24 hours prior. After several interviews and multiple written statements, the men were each issued tickets for nine charges, including eight misdemeanors. The charges include criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a gun and a light in a motor vehicle, taking deer with the aid of artificial light, shooting from a public highway, shooting within 500 feet of an occupied dwelling, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, taking big game during closed season, taking illegal deer, and taking wildlife from a motor vehicle. The taxicab was used in both the shooting and the attempted recovery of the deer. The case will be handled in the Town of Cortlandville Court.

Flat Ice Rescue Training

(Putnam County)

On Jan. 14, Forest Rangers from Region 3, Zone B in Orange, Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester counties conducted a joint flat ice rescue training with the Westchester County Sheriff Department Aviation Unit. The Rangers practiced techniques including coached self-rescue, throw rope and reach pole usage, as well as donning exposure suits to enter the freezing water. Training with the Westchester County Aviation Unit provided Rangers with the opportunity to practice the rapid evacuation of a simulated hypothermic patient from a frozen and remote body of water. Rangers practiced transferring a training dummy to the running Bell 407 helicopter as the crew expertly rested the aircraft on the frozen surface. The Westchester County crew also honed their skills in approaching the frozen pond, retrieving the subject, and executing a patient transfer to emergency medical services. This joint training exercise fostered the productive relationship between the two agencies and provided additional rescue resources throughout the Lower Hudson Valley.