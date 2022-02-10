Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – February 11, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 12: West Central Hunters for Habitat, 6-9:30 p.m., Kensington Bar & Ballroom, Kensington. For more info call

Dale Swanson, 320-965-2771.

Feb. 12: Sibley County Pheasants Forever is holding and event at Arlington Community Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. Call 507-380-9909 for more info.

Feb. 19: Isanti County Chapter of MDHA, 4:00 p.m., Cambridge Armed Forces Reserve Center, Cambridge. For more info call Brian at 651-428-6974

Feb. 19: Carver County Pheasants Forever, 5:00 p.m., Cologne Community Center, Cologne. For more info call Patrick Moore, 952-412-5534.

Feb. 19: WTU Central Minnesota Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, St. Cloud. For more info call Brian Kasper, 320-248-9990.

Feb. 19: WTU Western Minnesota Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Feb. 19: Des Moines Valley MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Windom Community Center. For more info call Denis Quarberg, 507-822-4395.

Feb. 19: Crow River Chapter of Delta Waterfowl is holding a banquet at the Spicer American Legion, doors open at 5 p.m. Call Shawn at 320-262-1588 for more info.

Feb. 24: Scott Co. Pheasants Forever Chapter #125, Doors open at 5:00 p.m., Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan. For more info call James Legg, 507-665-6300.

Feb. 26: Chisago County Chapter of Pheasants Forever, 4 p.m., Lent Town Hall, Stacy. For more info call Steve Zirkle, 651-341-7386.

Feb. 26: Douglas County Pheasants Forever, 4:30 p.m., Arrowwood Resort, Alexandria. For more info call Dean Krebs, 763-360-6777.

Feb. 26: MDHA State Meeting and Banquet, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eagles Club, Grand Rapids. Check MDHA website for more information. MDHA annual banquet will follow.

Feb. 26: WTU Wood City Chapter Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Buffalo House, Duluth. For more info call Greg Nimmo, 218-591-3500.

Feb. 26: Heartland-Faribault County PF Annual Banquet, Doors open at 5:00 pm., Golden Bubble, Wells. For more info call Jim More, 507-462-3469.

Feb. 26: Martin Co Conservation Club, 5 p.m., Martin Luther High School, Northrop. For more info call Justin Sommer, 507-236-8086.

Feb. 26: WTU Southwest Minnesota Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Worthington Elks Lodge. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 4: Tri-County DU, 5:00 p.m., Park Ballroom, New Prague. For more info call Steve Smisek at 952-403-1661

March 5: The Snake River MDHA Chapter is holding it’s 31st annual banquet at the Grand Event Center in Mora. The doors will open at 5 pm. For more information call Jason Thomson at 612-998-5269.

March 5: WTU Minnesota Northeast Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, Virginia. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

March 5: Stearns County Pheasants Forever is having its banquet at the Holdiay Inn in St. Cloud. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call 320-248-1116 for more info.

March 5: Pope County Pheasant Restoration, 5:00 p.m., Minnewaska House, Glenwood. For more info call Mike Nemmers, 320-424-0368.

March 11: Dakota Strutters, 6:00 p.m., Horse & Hunt Club, Prior Lake. For more info call Tamara Barum at 612-282-5100.

March 12: Wabasha County Pheasants Forever 5:00 p.m., Lake City Sportsmans Club, Lake City. For more info call Dan Meincke at 651-345-4116.

March 12: McLeod County Pheasants Forever 4:00 p.m., McLeod County Fairgrounds. For more info call Dr. Virgil Voigt at 320-583-0979.

March 12: Returning Our Youth Outdoors Inc., 5:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m., The Caboose, Tracy. For more info call Trent Fischer, 507-676-1242.

March 12: WTU Twin Cities Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Roseville. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 18: Ruffed Grouse Society Rum River Chapter, 5:00 p.m., Braham Event Center, Braham. For more info call James Govednik, 612-282-2349.

March 19: WTU Minnesota Lakes Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Broadway Ballroom, Alexandria. For more info call Steve Jorud, 320-491-7596.

March 19: PF Rum River Chapter 19 is having their banquet at Mr. Jims in Foley. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call Bernie Peterson a 320-761-3651 for more info.

March 19: Wright County Chapter 95 Pheasants Forever, 5:30 p.m., Monticello Community Center, Monticello. For more info call Eric, 763-807-8191.

March 19: Brown County Pheasants Forever is holding it’s banquet at New Ulm Event Center. Doors at 4:30. Call Tim Kraskey at 612-298-0909 for more info.

March 26: MDHA – Sherburne County Swampbucks Chapter, Doors open at 4:30 p.m., The Buff – Banquet Market Place, Big Lake. For more info call Larry Gerwing at 612-486-9836.

March 26: Marsh Madness Chapter of Delta Waterfowl, Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with dinner at 7:00 p.m., St. Michael Community Center, St. Michael, For more info call Lance Krupke, 612-760-6357.

March 26: White Tails Unlimited Metro Area Chapter 30th year, Doors open at 5:00 pm., St. Croix Event Center, Oak Park Heights. For more info call Lindell Blanchette, 651-774-4590 after 5pm.

March 26: WTU Minnesota South Central Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, Mankato. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 26: TALL PINE TOMS NWTF is having a banquet at the American Legion in Park Rapids. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call Armin Hawkins at 218-732-5182 for more info.

March 26: DU is holding their annul banquet at Community Hall downtown Sherburn. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call Doug Hartke at 507-236-1700 for more info.

March 26: Whitetails Unlimited Bemidji Chapter, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call Aaron Humeniuk, 218-766-6982.

April 1 & 2: SCI Lake Superior Chapter, Grand Casino, Hinckley. For more info visit www.sci-lakesuperior.org

April 2: Whitetails Unlimited North Woods Chapter, 5 pm AAD Shrine, Hermantown. For more info call Matt Erjavec, 218-464-8908.

April 2: WTU Bluff Country Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Rochester International Event Center. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

April 9: So. Central MN Gobblers-NWTF, 5:30 p.m. social, 7:30 p.m. meal., Best Western, Fairmont. For more info call Joe Dubke at 507-238-4959.

April 9: Whitetails Unlimited Lake of the Woods Chapter, 5 pm Moose Lodge in Abudette. Contact Scott Frisinger for more info at 218-395-0408.

April 30: Whitetails Unlimited Detroit Lakes Chapter is holding their banquet at the Holiday Inn at 5 pm. Contact Ray Priem at 218-849-1230 for more info.

May 7: Northern Tough Tom’s NWTF, 6:00 p.m., Braham Moose Lodge, Braham. For more info call Kevin Lindberg at 612-390-0159.

Shows

Feb. 10-13: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thur. 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., La Crosse Convention Center.

Feb. 17-20: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Thur. 3 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., & Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 17-20: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Thur. 3 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., & Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 25 & 26: Iron River Wis. Gun & Knife Show, Fri. 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Iron River Community Center.

March 11-13: Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic, Fri. 1 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Canterbury Park, Shakopee. For more info contact Eric Meyer, 612-723-7423, email: eric@outdoornews.com or visit www.mndeerclassic.com

March 11-13: National Pheasant Fest, Fri. 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska. For more info visit www.pheasantfest.org

March 12-13: Wells Sportsman Show, Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 8-4. U.S.C. Public School in Wells. Sponsored by Wells Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Call 507-995-1153 for more info.

March 18-20: Wisconsin Sport Show at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. Call Lisa Gill at 715-579-7127 for info.

March 30 – April 3: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Wed. & Thur. 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., & Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

April 3: Minnesota Sporting Collectibles LLC is having a show at Medina Entertainment Center. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Dale Eggert at 612-272-0536 for more details.

April 22-24: Ashland 3 Day Gun & Knife Show, Fri. 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 pm., Ashland Civic Center.

Education/Seminar

March 27: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 10 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

July 23: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 8:30 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato. For more info call Steven D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

July 23: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 1:30 p.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet. For more info call Steven D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Sept. 10: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 10:00 a.m., Ted Schotzko’s Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy. For more info call Steven D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Minnesota Steelheader Fishing Migratory Trout & Salmon on Minnesota’s North Shore: 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m., Summit Brewing Co Tap Room. For more info call Davin Brandt, 651-429-4332.

DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: Feb. 12, 2022, 8:30 a.m., Mankato Motor Sports. For more info call Steve D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: Feb. 12, 2022, 1:30 p.m., Lafayatte Community Center. For more info call Steve D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

March 3:: Johnnie Candle (Guide, Tournament Angler, Educator)

Apr. 7: Matt Klug (Guide and Educator)

May 5: Joel Nelson (Angler, Writer, Outdoor Enthusiast)

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron

SPECIAL EVENTS

Feb. 19: Palmer Lake VFW, 9:00 a.m., Disabled Veterans Rest Camp on Big Marine Lake, Marine on St. Croix. For more info call Dave Thompson, 612-240-5282.

Feb. 19: Garrison Wildlife Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Fishing for Ducks, Garrison Bay-Mille Lacs Lake. For more info call Scott H. Anderson, 218-330-2236.

April 29 & 30: 1st Annual Big Stone Lake Area Chamber Mega Bucks Walleye Tournament, Big Stone Lake. For more info call 605-881-8971 or visit www.artiesbait.com

TOURNAMENTS/CONTEST

Feb. 12: Ice Fishing Contest sponsored by New Richland Area Sportsmen’s Club, 2:00 p.m – 3:30 p.m., St. Olaf Lake. For more info call Lee Mendenhall, 507-475-1444.

Feb. 26: Women’s Ice Fishing Tournament sponsored by Women Anglers of Minnesota. Star Lake in Otter Tail County. Headquarters: Thumper Pond Resort. Register at www.womenanglersmn.com

Shooting/Archery

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Straight River Archery Club: Sat 8-3 p.m., Sun 8-2 p.m. Jan.15-16. Feb.19-20. March 19-20 For info call Mark Wannarka, 507-338-0045 or www.straighriverarcheryclub.org

Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

Meetings

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more info For more information

go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club: every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East: Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North: Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South: Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West: 2nd Tues. of the month, at Cabela’s, Rogers, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club.: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: 1st Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.