MN-FISH receives $74,000 to improve boat accesses, fishing piers

“Fishing is one of the biggest draws to the Chippewa National Forest,” said Todd Tisler, Fish & Wildlife Service Manager for the US Forest Service. “We want all anglers to have a positive experience here. A big part of that is to provide well-maintained accesses and fishing piers.” Funding for the MN-FISH grant came from two sources, including the Forest Service’s Secure Rural Schools Title II program, which distributes a portion of Forest Service revenues generated through multi-use activities for special projects that include infrastructure maintenance and protection, restoration, and enhancement of fish and wildlife habitat. MN-FISH applied for and received a Title II grant. MN-Fish seeks greater state reinvestment into the state’s world class fisheries, which generate about $4.2 billion annually in economic impact to the Minnesota economy and supports more than 27,000 state jobs. “This partnership is a true collaboration between several stakeholders,” said Kacie Stanek, Area Supervisor-Grand Rapids for the Minnesota DNR. “We’re excited the be part of it.”