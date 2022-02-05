Outdoor News Radio – February 5, 2022: From DNR budget to trash on frozen lakes

It’s a newsie week at Outdoor News Radio, and with the kickoff of the 2022 Minnesota legislative session, host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman analyze the Walz-Flanagan Budget for the DNR. Other topics with guest Tim Lesmeister include wolf hunting near Yellowstone National Park, fishing tournaments, rimfires versus shotguns (is there any question?) for squirrels, the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers state cookoff, and too much trash on Minnesota’s frozen lakes.