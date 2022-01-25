Tick, tock: Yup, still waiting for state’s deer harvest numbers

Here we are, more than a week since the Illinois deer season ended, and still no word on what the final 2021-22 harvest numbers look like.

Not a clue.

Until last year year, we could at least check on the archery season harvest daily by using the harvest inquiry page on the DNR website. But DNR disabled that feature and, despite the promise still posted on the page, it has not been plugged back in.

So we wait.

The season ended Jan. 16.

So we wait.

Meanwhile, I guess while we are waiting (image of me looking at my watch), hunters in neighboring states had quick access to their final harvest. In Kentucky, the season ended Jan. 17. Within a couple of days, the state posted the harvest: 132,302 deer. It’s the lowest Kentucky deer harvest total since 2012, when hunters bagged 131,395. The all-time high was 155,734 in 2015.

Missouri hunters had a harvest of 293,670. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, of that total, 143,049 were antlered bucks, 26,599 were button bucks and 124,022 were does.

It was a slight decrease for Missouri compared to the 2020-2021 deer hunting season, when hunters killed 297,214 deer with 140,855 being antlered bucks, 28,652 being button bucks and 127,707 being does.

The Indiana harvest this season as 111,921 deer, down from 124,180 deer the previous season. The record Indiana whitetail harvest was 136,248 during the 2012-13 season.

Iowa hunters took right at 100,000 deer this year, about 6% shy of last year’s total, when hunters killed about 109,500. About 52% of those deer were harvested during the two December shotgun seasons. Bow hunters accounted for about 22% of the total. Deer killed by muzzleloader hunters were about 12% of the total.