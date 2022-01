Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – January 28, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 29: WTU Lake Koshkonong/Rock Valley banquet, 5:30 p.m., Janesville Elks Lodge. Call Dave Powell, 608-756-3453.

Feb. 5: WTU Wisconsin West Central Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, Mauston. Call national headquarters, 800-274-5471.

FEB. 5: Wisconsin Council Trout Unlimited banquet, Best Western Premier Convention Center, Oshkosh. Contact Scott Allen at 608-495-1482.

FEB. 5: Hillside Assembly of God wild game banquet/seminar. Doors open at 4 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., seminar at 6:30 p.m. Call 920-855-2962.

Feb. 5: WTU Wisconsin North Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Stevens Point. Call National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

feb. 9: WTU Lower Wisconsin River Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dorf Haus Supper Club, Sauk City, 608-345-8409.

Feb. 11: WTU North Country Valley Country Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagle Waters Resort, Eagle River. Call Kurt Andussies, 715-891-3400.

Feb. 11 or Feb. 12: WTU Wisconsin Southwest Deer Camp, Friday, 5:30 p.m., Saturday, 4:30 p.m., All Star Banquet Hall, La Crosse. Call National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

Feb. 11 & 12: Safari Club International, Brookfield Conference Center. Call Charmaine Wargolet, 414-333-6355.

Feb. 17: Habitat for Humanity, 5 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center. Call Daniel Traxler, 920-379-4846.

Feb. 17: Green Bay TU, 5 p.m., Stadium View Hall. Lee Meyers, 920-362-6997.

Feb. 17: WTU Holcombe Flowage Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Paradise Shores, Holcombe. Call Tracy Geist, 715-312-0663.

Feb. 17: DU-Southern Wisconsin, 5 p.m., Glen Erin Celtic House, 1417 West Airport Rd, Janesville, Bob Hornby, 608 758-8664, www.ducks.org/wisconsin.

Feb. 19: WTU Wisconsin Southeast Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Parkway Chateau, Kenosha. Call WTU National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

Feb. 19: WTU Clark County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Loyal. Call Roger, Zvolena, 715-255-8165.

FEB. 19: Western Upland PF 0981 Banquet, 5 p.m., Maple Grove Venues. Call Brent DuHoux, 507-215-7684.

Feb. 24: WTU Denmark Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beverly Gardens, Denmark. Call James Grasee, 920-863-5539.

Feb. 25: WWA Valley Chapter 37th annual banquet, tickets $60 each, 5:30 p.m., Grand Meridian, 2621 North Oneida Street, Appleton, free tap beer and soda 7-10 p.m., Kevin O’Brien, 920 851-4611, www.wisducks.org.

Feb. 26: WTU Black Creek/Seymour Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, Black Creek. Call Randy Swille, 920-373-8081.

Feb. 26: WTU Watertown Area Chapter

banquet, 5 p.m., Turner Hall, Watertown. Call Don Bartz, 920-261-1319.

MARCH 3: WTU Northern Kettle Moraine Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Columbian, West Bend. Call Barb and Norb Yogerst,

262-677-2379.

MARCH 5: WTU Wisconsin East Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Milwaukee. Call WTU National Headquarters, 800-274-5471.

MARCH 5: WTU Poy Sippi Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Hahn-A-Lula, Fremont. Call Dave Chase, 920-295-2605.

MARCH 10: WTU Howard/Suamico Optimist Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Suites Hotel/Rock Garden, Green Bay. Call Alex Peterson, 920-492-9390.

March 10: Sheboygan Ducks Unlimited 50th anniversary banquet, Pine Hills Country Club, 4914 Superior Ave., Sheboygan, doors open at 5:30 p.m., Mark Taubenheim, 920 207-3361.

MARCH12: WYU De Forest Area Chapter banquet, Waunakee. Call Brian 608-345-8409.

March 14: WTU Barneveld Area Chapter Hunters Night Out, 5:30 p.m., Hi Point Steakhouse, 6900 County Road HHH, Ridgeway, Tracey Alvey, 608 712-3757.

MARCH 17: WTU Muskego Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Muskego Lakes Country Club. Call Pat Kirschbaum, 414-333-6874.

MARCH 19: WTU Buck Trail Archers Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Buck Trail Archery Club, Burlington. Tracy Brewer, 262-960-6127.

MARCH 19: Pheasants Forever 0590 banquet, Laack’s Tavern & Ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call Jeff at 920 918-1079.

March 19: Whitetails Unlimited Melrose/North Bend Chapter, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 439, 303 Washington Street, Melrose, 608-790-7077

March 19: NWTF Puchyan Longbeards Chapter, 5:30 p.m., Royal Ridges, 258 Moraine Dr, Ripon, Jim Werch, 920 229-1562.

March 19 :NWTF, Monroe County Longspurs, 5 p.m., Sparta American Legion, Sparta, Steve Lopez, 608 487-0725.

MARCH 22: WTU North Central Cabin Fever Classic banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rib River Ballroom, Marathon. Call Jim Richardson, 715 218-4716.

MARCH 25: WTU Wisconsin Winnebagoland Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center. Call WTU headquarters, 800-274-5471.

MARCH 25: Coulee Region Trout Unlimited Banquet, 6 p.m., Cedar Creek Golf Course. Call Robert Hubbard, 608-792-3556.

MARCH 25: WTU Wisconsin South Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Sheraton Madison Hotel. Call WTU headquarters, 800 274-5471.

March 26: Iowa County Pheasants Forever, 4p.m., Dodger Bowl Lanes, 321 King Street, Dodgeville, Andrea Joo, 608 574-2092.

MARCH 30: WTU Coulee Country Chapter banquet, Westby. Call Jim 608 689-2234.

april 2: WTU Durand Chapter banquet, 5:15 p.m., Durand Rod & Gun Club. Call Heather Steele-Pronschinske, 715 672-4702.

April 5: WTU Beaver Dam Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bayside Supper Club, Beaver Dam. Call Jeff Ritchart, 920-960-4836.

APRIL 7: WTU Merrill Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Lanes, Merrill. Call Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912.

April 12: WTU Spencer Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Marshfield. Call

Vic Stini, 715 650-8057.

APRIL 16: WTU Burnett County Chapter Sportsmen’s Night Out, 5 p.m., T-DAWGS-CREX Convention Center, Grantsburg. Call Ellen Chell, 715 417-0923.

April 16: WTU Wisconsin Packerland Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Stadium View, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, 800-274-5471, www.whitetailsunlimited.com

april 23: WTU Wisconsin Great Northern Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Barker’s Island Inn, Superior, 800 274-5471.

april 23: WTU Wisconsin Lake Michigan Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Village, Kohler. Call WTU headquarters, 800-274-5471.

April 26: WTU Manitowoc Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Silver Valley Supper Club, Manitowoc. Call Tanner Brey, 920 323-7593.

April 29: WTU Wisconsin North Spring life member banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Marshfield. Call Jay Newton, 920 960-9594.

May 5: Lakeshore Ducks Unlimited, 5:30 p.m., City Limits Bar and Banquet Hall, 3627 County Rd CR, Manitowoc, Zack Maule,

920-242-9259. www.ducks.org.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

Jan. 29: Wild Ones Fox Valley Area, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center. Call Janet Carlson, 920-572-9540.

June 13-17: The No Name Gang Wisconsin youth trapping camp, Wichman Farms, Marion, Steven O’Mary, 715 927-0204.

Shooting/Archery

A-1 Archery: Schedule of Events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715-386-1217. a1archery.com

Jan: 3D Leagues, 5:30, Mon., Tues., & Weds.

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon., Tues., & Weds.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thurs., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri.

Jan. 6: Women’s League, 12 weeks.

Jan. 7: Regular Indoor Spot League Night, 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., 12 weeks.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: Shooting event Feb. 11-12. Fri. 3 p.m.- 9 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Call Lewis Holmes III at 715-347-6211 for more info.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Schedule of Events. 910 Griffith Av, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Call, 715-424-1011.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920-323-4882.

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc: Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. Call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Oakland Conservation Club: 10 week outdoor archery league will begin July 8. Call 608-444-3885.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr, Oshkosh. Call 920-284-6976.

TOURNAMENTS/contest

JAN. 29: Miller Dam Lake Association, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Miller Dam (Chequamegon Waters Flowage. Call Kenneth Klahn, 715-512-0018.

JAN. 29: Yahara Fishing Club in Madison is holding its 24th annual Kids Ice Fishing Day at Lake Monona (Brittingham Park Shelter) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

FEB. 5: 1400 Fishing & Hunting Club, 7 a.m., AJ’s Bar & Grill. Call Dale Leschke, 414-690-1702.

FEB. 5: Anoka County Pheasants Forever Ice Derby, Lake George, Oak Grove. Call John Newpower, 651-983-5904.

FEB. 6: Monticello Lions Clubis having a fishing contest on Lake Montesian in Monticello. Call Nancy at 608-426-2083.

FEB.12: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., The View on Lake Wissota. Call Sheryl Poirier, 715-836-3377.

Feb: 26, Turtle-Flambeau Flowage ice fishing jamboree, held in memory of Claus Kraetke, Donner’s Bay Resort, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prizes for largest fish in several categories, raffles. Of Hwy. FF between Mercer and Butternut at 2974 Hiawatha Road, Butternut. Snowmobile trail No. 9. Marvin Schilling, 715 476-2555.

Shows

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows: Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. Call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

APRIL 1-2, SEPT. 9-10: Shell Lake Arts Center

AUG. 19-21: Ashland Civic Center

SEPT. 30 & OCT. 1: Iron River Community Center

National Fishing Lure Collectors Club: Jan. 14-15, Fri. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-noon, Sheraton Milwaukee-Brookfield, Brookfield. Call Christopher Slusar, 262-960-2230.

Sons of the American Legion Post 73: Jan. 21-22, Fri, 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Call Russel Pagenkopf, 715-743-2266.

Manitowoc Gun Club Gun Show: Feb. 6, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 3627 County Trunk Hwy CR. Call Tom Schulz, 920-973-4905.

La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show: Feb. 10-13, Thurs. 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., La Crosse Convention Center. Call Christine Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic: Feb. 17-20, Thurs. 3 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. Call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630..

Duluth Boat, Soprts, Travel & RV Show: Feb. 17-20, Thurs. 3 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. Call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Northwoods Rifle Range Gun & Knife Show: March 4-5, Fri. 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gordon Community Center. Call Bob Neubauer, 715-376-2001.

Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic: March 11-13, Friday 1-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Canterbury Park, Shakopee, www.mndeerclassic.com, Eric, 612-723-7423, eric@outdoornews.com.

Loyal Lions Club Gun Show: March 18-19, Fri. 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Legion Hall, Loyal. Call Michael Conard, 920-255-6012.

Wisconsin Sport Show March 18-20 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. Call Lisa Gill at 715-579-7127.

Badger Knife Show: MARCH 25-27, 2022: Holiday Inn Express, Janesville. Call Bob Schrap, 414-479-9765.

Arrowhead Home & Builders Show: March 30, 2022-April 3, Wed. & Thurs. 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat., 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., DECC , Duluth. Call Chris Navratil. 952-431-9630.

Ashland 3 Day Gun & Knife Show: April 22-24 at the Ashland Civic Center. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat.

9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Call Ray at 715-372-4654.

Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club: May 20-21, Fri. 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Barron County Fair Grounds, Rice Lake. Call Greg, 715-828-1182.

SPECIAL EVENTS

MARCH 5: Winnebagoland Conservation Alliance Sportsman Rummage Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Found du Lac County Fairgrounds, Recreation Building. Call Dave Schumacher, 920-922-2373.

July 23: Wisconsin Trappers Association District 4 rendezouous, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mountain Community Center, 13412 Hwy. 32/64 Mountain, call Steven O’Mary, 715 927-0204.

Meetings

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday of each month, 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Badger Fly Fishers: Fourth Mon. of each month through May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree Restaurant, McFarland. Call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday of the month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. Call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of the month,

7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. Call Dave,

262-620-8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of the month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of each month, 8 p.m. Call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of Jan., Feb., April, May, Sept., Oct., Nov., Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414-213-8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of month, speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414-350-1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. Call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608-421-2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: Call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. Call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. Call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt,

920-766-0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. Call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. Call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House,

Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704.

Wisconsin Fishing Club.: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. Call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association.: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. Call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club,: Second Wednesday of month, 7 p.m. Call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.