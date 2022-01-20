Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – January 21, 2022

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bradford County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reminds the public to report their deer and turkey harvests. “There are so many different options available for reporting that there is no excuse not to,” said Abraham.

Columbia County Game Warden Justin Faus reports an individual in Columbia County recently was arrested for shooting multiple deer at night during a closed season. This individual faces fines exceeding $6,000 including the possibility of up to one year in jail.

Luzerne County Game Warden Jake Klinger reports citing an individual for committing to a job pertaining to nuisance wildlife control – squirrels in an attic. The individual was paid prior to doing any work and after setting a live trap, the individual never came back to check the traps or complete the job in general. The individual received several citations for not checking the trap each day and having no I.D. on the trap. Klinger advises everyone to do research on Nuisance Wildlife Control Operators in their area before hiring someone to complete a nuisance wildlife job.

Luzerne County Game Warden Dale Ambosie reports citing an individual during the 2021 firearms deer season for unlawfully shooting and killing an antlerless deer for which he did not possess a harvest tag. Several other violations were found throughout the course of the investigation and multiple citations were filed.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Jonathan Bowman reports charging an individual for unlawfully possessing a hunting license and illegally killing a black bear and an otter.

Northumberland County Game Warden Michael Workman reports citing several individuals for tagging violations this year and encourages all hunters to read the regulations on tagging before harvesting a big-game animal.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports a large increase in cervid importation violations. “Please review the regulations on transporting deer from out of state before returning to PA,” said Sowers.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports that most of the charges filed during this past hunting season were for baiting, unlawfully taken deer or bears, road hunting and trespassing. All of the game law violators who were cited pleaded guilty, except for one who requested a hearing. There are still a few cases under investigation in which citations are expected.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports that the weather was mostly mild for rifle season. One group of hunters, while hunting on state game lands, were fortunate enough to harvest two deer on the same drive. Hunters in this area frequently comment on seeing deer in this area.

Wayne County Game Warden Adriel Douglass reports that a man was charged for a number of violations after he shot and killed an antlerless deer from a road after alighting from a vehicle. The man was not in possession of an antlerless tag nor was his license valid since he never completed the required hunter safety course. The incident occurred in very close proximity to several homes and Warden Douglass also located a loaded rifle inside the man’s vehicle.

Monroe County Game Warden Dillon Gruver reports citing an individual for locating game or wildlife through the use of a motor vehicle. “If you see a nice buck while driving down the road, it’s an opportunity to appreciate the wildlife and hope to see it while you’re out hunting. It’s not an opportunity to take a shot from the roadway,” said Gruver.