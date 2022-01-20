Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – January 21, 2022

DISTRICT 1

COs Ethen Mapes and Zach Painter checked deer at two different meat processors in Ontonagon County and found two APR (Antler Point Restrictions) violations, tag sharing/tag lending violations, as well as a license that had been bought after the hunter had shot his deer. COs Mapes and Painter have started interviews and have gained confessions on three illegal deer.

CO Brian Lasanen contacted a road hunter who advised he was just out for an afternoon cruise. CO Lasanen checked the hunter’s license and gun. The hunter advised the gun was unloaded. A check revealed the rifle to be loaded and one in the chamber. The hunter was ticketed for having a loaded rifle in motor vehicle.

CO Jenni Hanson was off duty hunting on her own private property when she heard a gunshot on her neighbors’ property. CO Hanson knew that no one was allowed to be hunting that land. Another neighbor had witnessed two men loading an 8-point deer into their vehicle. When encountered, the suspect gave a fake name and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The suspect was identified and later interviewed. He confessed to shooting the deer from the roadway and trespassing onto private property to retrieve the deer. Charges are being requested through the Gogebic County Prosecutor’s Office.

DISTRICT 2

COs Steve Butzin and Chris Lynch of Delta County and CO Dan Robinson of Isabella County worked together to solve a complaint of shots being fired after legal hunting hours. This complaint occurred in Delta County during the September bear season. The shots were triangulated to a camp where several bear hunters were known to frequent. The complaint led to several interviews and a search warrant being served. After further investigation, one hunter was found to have been hunting in a treestand well after legal hunting hours. The hunter shot a black bear almost an hour and a half after legal hunting hours had ended. CO Butzin had also dealt with this same hunter last year for taking a deer without a license and using the deer license of another. A report is being submitted to the Delta County prosecutor for the illegal take of a black bear, possess a loaded firearm after legal hunting hours, and using an artificial light to aid in the taking of game. If convicted the hunter could face fines of over $3,500 and loss of hunting privileges for several years.

CO Andrea Dani followed tracks to a blind in Delta County. There she observed a hunter field dressing a deer. She checked the deer and while turning its head to observe the antlers, the hunter became nervous and sighed heavily, asking how much trouble he was in. The hunter stated he was just about to put his son’s single deer license on the spike-horn buck, because he only had a restricted combination tag left. The hunter was cited for failure to immediately tag the deer, borrowing the tag of another, and APR violation in Zone 1. CO Dani seized the deer and the hunter’s rifle. A report is being filed with the Alger County prosecutor seeking charges and reimbursement to the state for the illegally taken deer, license revocation, and for the adult son for loaning his tag.

COs Robert Freeborn and Brandon Maki received an anonymous RAP complaint about a subject who possibly shot an illegal deer. The COs located the subject and after a short interview the suspect confessed to shooting an 8-point without a license and before legal shooting hours. The suspect also produced a kill-tag that was still in his wallet which was purchased after the deer was killed. The firearm and antlers were seized as evidence, and the COs will be submitting a report to the local prosecutor for all violations

DISTRICT 3

CO Andrea Erratt, while patrolling in the Jordan River Valley after shooting hours, checked a hunter standing by the road with a loaded rifle waiting for his friend to pick him up. As CO Erratt checked his license and had him unload his rifle, his friend pulled up with an untagged 10-point buck on the tailgate of his truck. The hunter got out of his truck saying, “Sorry I got excited, and I did not tag him yet.” CO Erratt asked if he had his rifle in his truck and he replied yes but it isn’t unloaded because he was in a hurry and did not eject the six rounds in his rifle. CO Erratt ticketed the hunter for failing to immediately tag his buck and transporting a loaded rifle in a motor vehicle. When CO Erratt told him she was going to let him tag and keep his buck he nearly passed out, having to sit down. He told her he thought he was going to lose the biggest buck he ever shot, and he thanked her for not taking his buck.

CO Andrea Albert noticed two small bucks at a local buck contest that were claimed to have been shot in Otsego County where there are no APRs. After a short interview with the hunters, it was revealed that both were shot in a county with APRs in place. The illegal deer were seized, and charges are pending for taking a deer in violation of APRs.

CO Sidney Collins was checking social media when she came across a post of an 8-point buck harvested in Montmorency County. CO Collins checked the retail sales system (RSS) and noticed the tag was purchased the morning after the day the picture was posted. The subject made a full confession, the deer was confiscated, and a report will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office for take a deer no license.

DISTRICT 4

CO Brian Brosky was responding to a bait complaint in Mason County, where the suspect was informed via text messaging of the CO’s presence on the property. The hunter hurriedly exited a blind as CO Brosky approached and tried to walk past CO Brosky telling him he had to use the bathroom. CO Brosky noticed that the subject was attempting to conceal a large bulky item under his hunting jacket. When contacted, the subject admitted to using sugar beets and he removed a partial bag of beets from under his clothing. Several citations were issued for the bait violations encountered, deer that were shot in violation of APR, and trespassing.

COs Josh Reed and Angela Greenway were dispatched to a residence in Mecosta County. A complaint had been received that a subject had shot a deer from his porch with a .22 rifle. The COs responded to the residence and contacted the suspect and located a .22 rifle, with a flashlight attached to it on the front porch. The rifle was cleared, and a spent round was found in the chamber. The suspect, when asked about the rifle on the porch, advised he had shot a small doe after seeing that it was wounded. The suspect took the COs to the backyard where a yearling doe was gutted and hanging. The deer was taken down and the suspect advised that the deer had a gash in its back and that was the reason why he had shot the deer. The only wounds the deer had were from the rifle. The deer was seized, along with the rifle, and charges are being sought for the violations.

DISTRICT 5

CO John Huspen observed two sets of boot tracks headed toward the fence while patrolling the area of Range 40 of Camp Grayling. Once at the fence, both sets of tracks crossed over the fence. CO Huspen parked his truck and walked back to the area of the tracks. CO Huspen observed two people sitting just outside the fence watching into Range 40. The tracks going into Range 40 were made by the two hunters. Neither hunter had a license in their possession. The two subjects were issued a citation for being afield with a firearm and no license in their possession. They were given warnings for trespassing on Range 40.

CO Breanna Reed attempted to follow up on a complaint of litter, unlabeled treestand, and bait on multiple occasions. CO Reed was finally able to contact the suspect at a different location than the original complaint. The suspect was heading back to his truck to go pick up the deer he had just shot down the road. He told the CO that he had just shot a “5-point.” CO Reed went with him to go get the deer. It was not a 5-point buck, it was a 4-point buck and had already been gutted and was untagged. CO Reed walked back to where the deer was shot and located a bait pile, unlabeled treestand, and litter under the stand. CO Reed seized the deer and issued a citation for an APR violation and failing to immediately validate his deer tag. Warnings were given for the other violations.

DISTRICT 6

CO Mike Haas was patrolling southern Montcalm County when he witnessed a deer hanging in a garage that appeared to violate the APR in the area. CO Haas parked at the property and verified that the deer was a smaller racked buck. CO Haas attempted to contact someone at the property, but no one was in the garage or at the cabin. While knocking on the cabin door, CO Haas discovered another small buck was lying near the cabin and that deer also violated the APR restrictions; the CO also noted that neither deer was tagged. CO Haas cleared the area and resumed his patrol. Later in the evening CO Haas stopped back at the cabin and spoke with hunters who claimed responsibility for the deer. Citations were issued to address the APR and tagging violations. Both illegal deer were seized and brought to a meat processor participating in the Sportsmen Against Hunger program.

While patrolling the Vestaburg area in Montcalm County, CO Mike Haas witnessed deer legs sticking out of the bucket of a tractor. CO Haas stopped at the residence to contact the successful hunter. The hunter proudly showed off the 10-point deer and explained his early morning hunt. CO Haas congratulated him and began to examine the tag when the hunter began to act nervous and stated that everything was legal with the deer. CO Haas noted that the tag that was on the deer had been purchased approximately 30 minutes earlier. The hunter’s story began to evolve but he ultimately admitted that he had hunted and shot the deer prior to having a valid license. The deer was seized, and charges are pending with the Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office.

DISTRICT 7

While conducting a deer processor inspection, COs Travis Dragomer and Zach Bauer located an entire deer carcass that was shot in Indiana and imported into Michigan in violation of disease control regulations. CO Dragomer interviewed the hunter, and a citation was written for illegally transporting a deer into Michigan.

CO Jackie Miskovich was working waterfowl hunters when she received a call to help Muskegon City for hunters possibly hunting from shore. CO Miskovich observed the hunter sitting on a stump near the water’s edge. Contact was made and CO Miskovich checked the hunter’s licenses, and it was found that the subject did not have a valid federal waterfowl stamp. A citation was issued for not having a valid waterfowl stamp. As CO Miskovich was talking with the individual after giving him his citation, he mentioned that there were a couple other hunters that were hunting down the way from him. CO Miskovich went down the road and saw two people hunting and then pack up. CO Miskovich met them back at their vehicle and checked their licenses. It was found that they did not have a valid federal waterfowl stamp, either. A citation was issued for not having a valid waterfowl stamp.

While patrolling in Kent County, CO Justin Ulberg observed a hunter outside his deer blind without any hunter orange. CO Ulberg spoke to the hunter and asked about having hunter orange. The subject produced a hat and indicated that he had taken it off in the blind. Further investigation revealed the subject was hunting over bait with a .30-30 rifle, which is not allowed in the limited firearm deer zone. The subject was issued a citation for hunting with the .30-30 and instructed to clean up the small bait pile.

DISTRICT 8

CO Chris Reynolds received a trespass complaint in Hillsdale County on two individuals. The individuals confessed to being on the property saying they were tracking a deer on the property without permission. The hunter who shot the deer described the small, unique buck he had shot, showing CO Reynolds the antler that broke off. After leaving the interviews, CO Reynolds received a complaint about a deer carcass dumped in the road. He responded to find a buck with an antler that was broken off, matching the description of the buck given by the previous individual who was trespassing. CO Reynolds loaded the carcass and went back to the individual’s house. CO Reynolds asked him to retrieve the broken antler. When he did, it was found to be a perfect match. The suspect confessed to dumping the carcass and a ticket was issued.

CO Nick Wellman received a complaint of a hunter who was seen by a neighbor using a flashlight to shine deer early in the morning. The man was shining the deer and then a shot was heard, and the light shut off. CO Wellman was able to track down the hunter who was responsible. After an interview, the hunter admitted to shooting the deer prior to hunting hours while holding a light in his mouth. Charges are pending in Branch County.

DISTRICT 9

CO Luke Robare responded to a call that a subject had been shot during an altercation that began with subjects trespassing while hunting. The subject was taken to the hospital with injuries to his leg. The incident is still under investigation by Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.

CO Luke Robare and Sgt. Jason Becker responded to a call of a deer with Christmas lights tangled in its antlers in Rochester Hills. Upon arrival, the COs discovered the tangled mess was part of a hammock around the deer’s antlers. Because of the snowy and freezing weather, the tangled mess had frozen and was collecting packed snow making it too heavy for the deer to carry around. While the COs were attempting to get a closer look, the deer stumbled and fell to the ground. The COs quickly immobilized the deer. Because the hammock had frozen to the deer’s antler, the COs had to cut the antler off. Once removed, the deer was able to walk away, unharmed.

CO Bobby Watson was on patrol and received a tip from a neighboring officer of a hunter who had shot two deer and purchased his licenses after shooting the deer. CO Watson, Sgt. Chris Maher, and Cpl. Pat Hartsig responded to the suspect’s residence. The suspect was with a friend who claimed to have shot one of the deer. Neither hunter had purchased their license prior to hunting. The deer were seized, and a report is being generated for taking a deer with no license.

CO Bobby Watson received a complaint of baiting and possible over-limit of antlered deer. CO Watson responded to the suspect’s house and observed a tower blind within 20 yards of the suspect’s back door, along with a large bait pile. A citation was written for hunting over bait in closed area.

COs Jaime Salisbury, Raymond Gardner, and Sgt. Chris Maher were checking on a trespassing complaint when they noticed some bait on the neighboring property. When the COs went to contact the landowner, they witnessed him hunting through the window of his home with a gun aimed directly over the bait. The COs contacted the man and found he had not purchased a hunting license since 2016. Citations were issued for hunting over bait and hunting without kill-tags. A warning was given for no hunter orange.