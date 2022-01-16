Fish extirpated from Ohio 80-plus years ago resurfaces

(Ohio Division of Wildlife)

“Who dis? Believe it or not, it’s a longhead darter!”

So read a recent Ohio Division of Wildlife Facebook post regarding the rare fish, pictured above.

“Why are we so excited?” the post continued. “This striking creature, native to Ohio, was thought to be extirpated from the state … that is until fish management crews captured two this fall during Ohio River electrofishing bass surveys.

“These were the first captures in Ohio since 1939 when Milton B. Trautman captured 7 in the Walhonding River, a principal tributary of the Muskingum River in east-central Ohio.”

