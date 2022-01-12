COs remove frozen hammock from buck’s antlers [Video]

CO Luke Robare and Sgt. Jason Becker responded to a call in Rochester Hills in Oakland County and found a buck with a tangled mess of a hammock around the deer’s antlers. Because of the snowy and freezing weather, the tangled mess had frozen and was collecting packed snow making it too heavy for the deer to carry around. While the COs were attempting to get a closer look, the deer stumbled and fell to the ground. The COs quickly immobilized the deer. Because the hammock had frozen to the deer’s antler, the COs had to cut the antler off. Once removed, the deer was able to run away, unharmed.