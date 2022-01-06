Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – January 7, 2022

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports charges were filed against a Tioga County resident for hunting over bait.

Clinton County Game Warden Kirk Miller reports that multiple individuals have been cited for having loaded crossbows in vehicles during the archery season.

McKean County Game Warden Heath Hilbert reports that multiple individuals were taken into custody and taken before the district judge for failing to respond to citations.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports an increase on hunters using e-bikes on state game lands, which is illegal.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports encountering five hunters during the first week of archery deer season hunting through the unlawful method of baiting. He also encountered an archery deer hunter with a flashlight mounted on a crossbow and sitting in front of a pile of corn.

Elk County Game Warden Susan Edmiston reports that, during a deer decoy operation, several hunters alighted from vehicles with archery equipment to pursue the decoy from the road, resulting in citations and warnings.

McKean County Game Warden Benjamin Johnson reports an individual was cited for hunting over bait residue.

Lycoming County Game Warden Richard C. Lee prosecuted two individuals for possession of marijuana on game lands.

Clearfield County Game Warden Thomas Henry said individuals have been cited for unlawfully taken deer and bear, hunting over bait and riding ATVs on closed lands, in addition to other violations.

Elk County Game Warden Kolton Mueller reports an individual was cited for using a DMAP antlerless deer permit for a deer shot outside that DMAP zone.

Centre County Game Warden Shawn Seeley reports a Clinton County man is facing charges on multiple counts for using his vehicle to hunt, as well as, having a loaded crossbow in the vehicle and shooting across a public road.

Lycoming County Game Warden Jonathan M. Wyant reports picking up an endangered American bittern in Hughesville. The injured bird was taken to a rehabilitator.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Blair County man is being charged with killing a large-racked buck from the road, out the window of his vehicle. Multiple citations are being filed, and fines will be in excess of $4,000.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that an improperly licensed Bedford County hunter is being charged for harvesting an antlerless deer.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports a Williamsburg man is facing several charges for unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife, hunting over bait, unlawfully feeding deer within a CWD Disease Management Area, using a rifle in archery season, and trespassing on private property while hunting. If found guilty on all charges, he could face fines in excess of $2,100.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports charging an individual for dealing cocaine and marijuana on State Game Land 242. The individual had stopped on the game lands to get high and was not using the property for any lawful purposes.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda Isett reports a group of three individuals were cited for locating big game with a motor vehicle and unlawfully shooting an antlerless deer during rifle season.

York County Game Warden Cameron M. Murphy is investigating a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire on Nov. 29 in the area of North Lake Road and Jacobs Mill Road in Paradise Township, York County. The truck was driving south on North Lake Road when it was struck by a high-powered rifle round.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold Malehorn reports he filed charges against an individual for hunting over bait and unlawfully feeding deer in DMA 2. The person also was issued warnings for causing damage to trees, placing bait in a state forest, and using natural deer urine attractant in the DMA 2 zone. The person used salt, corn, and fruit to bait deer while archery hunting.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Luzerne County Game Warden Gerald Kapral reports that he addressed numerous violations this past deer season. One hunter mentoring his 10-year-old nephew allowed the boy to hunt in a baited area, where they both took deer unlawfully. Another hunter shot and killed a deer while hunting in a cemetery and in a safety zone.

Luzerne County Game Warden Gerald Kapral reports that he is seeing a marked increase in violations at the State Game Land 206 shooting range. The two most common violations are shooters loading and firing more than six rounds at a time and shooting after the range’s posted hours.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports multiple charges are pending against three Jefferson Township men for an incident involving shooting a deer facsimile from a vehicle with a revolver.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County Game Warden Alex Murray reports a Caernarvon Township a man was cited for hunting during the October muzzleloader season for antlerless deer on State Game Land 52 without a WMU 5C antlerless tag. While being interviewed, the hunter said he thought the game lands was in WMU 5B, however he did not have a WMU 5B antlerless tag either.

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada filed 21 separate charges against a group of five individuals in November. The individuals were spotlighting with firearms and shooting foxes from their vehicle. The driver was also chasing deer with his vehicle through a field in which he had no permission to be. Fines over $6,000 were collected.

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada reports seizing four deer from individuals who had shot them through the use of artificial bait.

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada reports citing a man who unlawfully killed two hen turkeys, both after the fall turkey season had closed.

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada reports citing two men with shooting a protected four-point buck during a closed season. The individuals shot the deer after 6 p.m. while spotting it from their vehicle, then drove through a farmer’s soybeans to recover it. Charges for poaching the deer as well as the trespass have been filed.

Bucks County Game Warden Hannah Robinson cited an individual in Bensalem Township for harvesting a protected deer that did not meet antler restrictions.

Bucks County Game Warden Shawna Burkett reports filing several citations during the first week of the regular firearms deer season for the unlawful use of high-powered rifles in the Special Regulations Area. While hunters in highly populated Special Regulations Areas are now permitted to use rifles that fire straight-walled cartridges, traditional calibers such as .308, .270 and .30-06 that use vbottle-necked cartridges are still unlawful.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports assisting Deputy Game Warden William Cosenza in a case where two hunters were found hunting deer with .22 caliber air rifles. They were discovered occupying a treestand, wearing no orange, and in possession of a grunt call and the unlawful rifles. They admitted to pursuing deer, and also to not completing Hunter-Trapper Education as required to obtain a hunting license.

Chester County Game Warden Rebecca Wolfe reports two individuals are being charged for hunting through the use of a motorized vehicle, shooting on a public roadway, unlawfully taking a buck that was on private property and several other violations. With the help from a nearby hunter, a license plate and clear photo of both suspects were collected. The deer was transported over the state line and confiscated by the Maryland Natural Resources Police. The Game Commission’s K-9 unit successfully recovered the bolt used to kill the deer. The known suspect refused to name the second suspect, later identified by the agency’s special operations unit using facial recognition.

Dauphin County Game Warden Russell Kreider reports an individual was charged for harvesting a large black bear through the use of bait or attractant.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports that late-night patrols have resulted In the detection of violations including late spotlighting, spotlighting while in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In one vehicle stop, the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant, the passenger had possession of a loaded concealed firearm and did not have a carry permit. A significant amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamines, as well as a scale and packaging materials, were discovered during a search. Fresh blood and deer hair, as well as two other firearms, were present. The investigation is ongoing.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek cited an archery hunter who did not possess antlerless deer tags for knowingly shooting an antlerless deer.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek cited multiple individuals for removing high-risk cervid parts from CWD Management Areas.

Lancaster County Deputy Game Warden Justin Brian cited three hunters for having loaded firearms in their vehicles on the opening day of firearms deer season.

Lehigh County Game Warden Tyler Barnes cited two individuals who were unlawfully hunting through the use of bait when they were found hunting over a large amount of corn and apples. The two individuals have pleaded guilty to the charges.

Lebanon County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports the unlawful exportation of high-risk cervid parts from an area in Mifflin County where a Disease Management Area is established. There were three antlered deer that were harvested in Mifflin County and taken outside of the DMA, into Lebanon County. The deer are being tested for CWD, and citations are being filed.

Cadet April Whitsell, while field training with Lebanon County Game Warden Derek Spitler, reports encountering a lawfully harvested 350-pound black bear sow out of Dauphin County while processing a mistake kill deer at Bur-Pak Family Foods.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden reports discovering several violations in his district this fall. The violations have ranged from unlawful taking of pheasants and deer, along with numerous baiting violations.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports that numerous individuals received citations for being in possession of illegal antlered deer.