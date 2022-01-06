Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – January 7, 2022

Season Dates

Dec. 11: Statewide deer hunting season closes

Dec. 13: Squirrel, ruffed grouse, rabbit, and pheasant seasons open

Dec. 18: Fisher & beaver trapping seasons open

Dec. 18: Bobcat trapping season opens in select WMUs

Dec. 24: Squirrel, rabbit, ruffed grouse, and pheasant seasons close

Dec. 24: Fisher trapping season closes

Dec. 26: Deer flintlock season opens

Dec. 26: Cable restraints season opens for coyotes and foxes

Dec. 26: Snowshoe hare hunting season opens

Dec. 26: Archery deer, squirrel, rabbit and pheasant seasons reopen

Banquets/Fundraisers

jan. 8: WTU Snyder/Union County Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Warrior Run F.D., Social Hall, Allenwood.

jan. 22: WTU Pennsylvania Pocono Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Woodlands, Wilkes-Barre. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

jan. 29: WTU Cumberland County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Carlisle Fire & Rescue. For more info call Terri Heck, 717-443-7627.

feb. 19: WTU Huntington County Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Smithfield VFD, Huntington. For more info call Jim Tucker, 814-935-6474.

FEB. 26: Harrisburg Beagle Club 12th Annual Rabbit Hunt & Banquet. For more info visit HarrisburgBeagleClub.com or call 717-460-3945.

MAR. 5: NWTF Red Rock Chapter is having their banquest at Apple Tree Terrace in Dallas. Call Rick Morrissey for more info at 570-825-9744.

SHOWS

Jan. 27-30: 33rd Annual Early Bird Sports Expo @ The Bloomsburg Fairgrounds – Bloomsburg, PA. Thur. 3-8pm, Fri 10am-8pm, Sat. 10-8pm, Sun. 10am-4pm. Visit www.earlybirdexpo.net for more info

jan. 29-30: Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association Gun Show, Sat. 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Solanco Fairgrounds. For more info call 717-368-4653.

Feb. 5-13: Great American Outdoor Show @ Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, PA. Visit www.GreatAmericanOutdoorShow.org for more info.

feb. 10: Blue Mountain Fish & Game Cabin Fever Sportsman Flea Market. For more info www.bluemtfishgame.webs.com

Feb. 18-20: Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show @ the Monroeville Convention Center in Monroeville, PA. Fri. 12-8pm, Sat. 10-8pm, Sun. 10-5pm. Visit www.sportandtravel.com for more info.

Feb. 25-27: Jaffa Sports Show @ Jaffa Shrine Center – Altoona, PA. Fri. 12-8pm,Sat. 10-8pm, Sun. 10-5pm. For more info visit www.jaffashriners.org/sportsshow

March 4-6: Erie RV & Sport Expo @ Bayfront Convention Center – Erie, PA. Fri. 12-8pm, Sat. 10-8pm, Sun. 10-4pm. Visit www.eriepromotions.com/erie-rv/ for more info.

April 2: PA Trappers Association District 8, 7th Annual Spring Sportsman’s Show, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Blain Picnic Grounds. For more info call George, 717-732-8099 or Terry Swartz, 717-536-3733.

Archery/Shoot

Allen County Archers: H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861. 3rd Sat. each Month 3D Archery Shoot.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info. Every Friday trap shoot, 6:30-10 p.m. Now through Sept. Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots 1st Sun. of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year round.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243. Every Tues. Open Trap.

Falls Township Rifle and Pistol Association: 354 Newbold Rd, Fairless Hills, 19030.

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots: For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492. 3rd Saturday of every month 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

Limerick Bowmen: 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850. Pitcarin/Monroeville Sportsman Club: 505 Mosside Blvd, North Versales, 15137. Every Sunday 7 a.m. – Noon.

Rainbow Bowmen: 1205 Baker Rd, Franklin, PA. 16323. For more info call Bill Huber, 814-670-7003.

Seltzer Gun Club: 532 Seltzer Rd, Seltzer, PA 17974. For more info call Brian Murray, 570-527-5207.

St. Clair Tremont Trap and Field Club: 229 Sons of Italy Road, Johnstown. For more info call Gary Pegg, 814-619-5729.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254. 3rd Sun. of every month Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg PA, 17005. For more info call Gene King, 215-287-5029.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month. Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

Meetings

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.