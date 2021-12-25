Outdoor News Radio – December 25, 2021

It’s a big holiday weekend, and we’ve got some fun Rapala chatter this week. First, longtime Rapala President Tom Mackin kicks off the show with host Rob Drieslein to share his thoughts from 30 years of working for and leading one of the world’s most important fishing brands. Rapala pro staffer Tony Roach joins Rob at the end of the show to discuss ice conditions and hard-water tactics for walleyes and other species during the early season. In between, Tony Peterson jumps in to talk late-season pheasant tactics (there’s still a week left in the season!) and Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela shares his thoughts on nongame stories as the year winds up.