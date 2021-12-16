Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – December 17, 2021

Banquets/Fundraisers

jan. 8, 2022: WTU Miami Valley 2nd Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Butler County Fairgrounds, Hamilton. For more info call Don Boling, 513-300-9203.

jan. 15, 2022: WTU Central Ohio Spring Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Makoy Center, Hillard. For more info call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

jan. 29, 2022: WTU Fayette County Chapter 2nd Amedndent Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Fayette Co. Fairgrounds, Washington Court House. For more info call Jamie May, 740-572-1624.

feb. 12, 2022: WTU Appalachian Mountain 2nd Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Ross Co. Fairgrounds, Chillicothe. For more info call Joe Duty, 740-804-7066.

feb. 19, 2022: WTU Ohio Five Rivers Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Dayton. For more info call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

feb. 26, 2022: Ohio Hunter Trapper Education Banquet, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Northstar Golf Club, Sunbury. For more info call Ed Crosby, 440-428-3854 or 440-336-3569.

Mar. 26, 2022: WTU Jackson Bowhunters Club 2nd Amendment Freedom Banquet, 5 p.m., Canters Cave, Jackson. For more info call Kenny Moon, 740-418-7404.

april 16, 2022: WTU Grand Lakes Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Romer’s Catering, Celina. For more inf call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

SHOWS

Jan. 7-9, 2022: National Fishing Expo, Sharonville Convention Center. Fri. 12 p.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit www.nationalfishingexpos.com for more info

Jan. 14-16, 19-23, 2022: Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show @ the Duke Energy Convention Center. Visit www.renfroproductions.com for more info

Jan. 20-22, 2022: Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show, Mt. Hope Event Center, Millersburg, OH. Thurs. 2 p.m.- 9 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Visit www.ohiosportsmanshow.com for more info

Feb. 11-13, 2022: National Fishing Expo, OH State Fairgrounds. Fri. 12 p.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit www.nationalfishingexpos.com for more info

March 18-20, 2022: Open Season Sportsman’s Expo @ the Ohio Expo Center, Columbus.

Fri 2-7 p.m., Sat. 9-7 p.m., Sun. 9-4 p.m. Visit www.openseasonsportsmansexpo.com for more info.

Shooting/Archery

NOV. 13 & 14: Southwest Ohio Youth Pheasant Hunt, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Mulberry Pheasantry, Camden. For more info call Tony and Wilma Petry, 937-787-3912.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128 or Dennis Dabney, 330-414-5795. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: For more info www.LoneEagleBowmen.com or Matt Williams 330-575-0744, Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.-11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

Trumbull County DU 4th Annual Youth Pheasant Hunt: Dec. 18. Free to kids up to 17. Must RSVP. For more info call Jim Waldman, 330-766-2193.

SEASON DATES

Nov. 28: Fall wild turkey season closes

Nov. 28: Ruffed grouse season closes (public land)

Nov. 29: White-tailed deer gun season opens

Dec. 5: White-tailed deer gun season closes

DEC. 18: White-tailed deer bonus gun weekend opens

DEC. 19: White-tailed deer bonus gun weekend closes

Dec. 26: Beaver trapping opens

JAN. 8: Whie-tailed deer muzzleloader season opens

JAN. 11: White-tailed deer muzzleloader season closes

FEB. 6: White-tailed deer archery season closes

Meetings

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Gallia County Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworh Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.