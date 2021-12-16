Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – December 17, 2021

DISTRICT 1

COs Cody Smith, Dave Miller, and John Kamps conducted a small game patrol using a grouse decoy. The COs interacted with many hunters throughout the day. Many positive checks and several violations including three violations for possession of loaded/ uncased firearms upon a motor vehicle were observed as well as violations of the hunter orange requirement. These violations were addressed when encountered and citations were issued for possessing loaded/uncased firearm to two subjects.

CO John Kamps was able to serve a warrant for an illegal take of deer from the 2020 deer season. The suspect was charged with taking a deer without a license, borrowing a deer kill-tag, and taking an undersized deer with a combination tag. A hearing has been scheduled with the Marquette court.

DISTRICT 2

CO Michael Evink and PCO Brandon Maki responded to the Manistique Marina for reports of two juveniles trespassing on a boat. The COs arrived and contacted an employee of the marina who had found the kids on the boat. The employee pointed COs Evink and Maki in the direction the kids left. The COs found the kids nearby and discovered they were the ones who had broken into the boat. The boat owner arrived and showed the COs the damage that had been done to the 37-foot vessel. The juveniles were turned over to their guardians. A report is being submitted to the Schoolcraft County Probate Office.

CO Todd Sumbera and Sgt. Calvin Smith were conducting a patrol on Drummond Island for small game hunters when they observed a side-by-side-operating in the center of the lane and the occupants had all failed to wear their seatbelts. After conducting a traffic stop on the ORV, COs Sumbera and Smith found two containers of open intoxicants hidden by the passenger’s feet on the floorboard. Citations were issued for the open intoxicants in an ORV and warnings were given for fail to operate at the extreme right of the roadway and for failing to wear a seatbelt. A short time later they were heading west on M-134 when they observed an ORV operating on the state highway. CO Sumbera conducted a traffic stop on the ORV; while doing so two more side-by-sides passed the COs. They also were stopped for operating on M-134. Citations were issued for operation of an ORV on a state highway.

CO Cole VanOosten was on an evening marine safety patrol of the Tahquamenon River when he encountered a vessel returning to the launch after sunset without proper navigation lights. Upon contact, it was determined that the vessel was unregistered, and the operator only had one personal flotation device (PFD) for the three occupants aboard. The operator also did not have the required Type 4 PFD aboard the boat. A citation was issued to the man for failure to provide a PFD and warnings were issued for the remaining violations.

DISTRICT 3

CO Andrea Albert and PCO Jack Gorno were patrolling a creek in Charlevoix for fishing activity. The COs watched two subjects illegally take multiple salmon. One subject would guide the salmon towards the other subject and he would net the fish. They would take the salmon to their vehicle and return to the creek. The COs contacted the subjects as they were getting ready to leave. The COs were able to get confessions on netting of all three salmon. COs issued a ticket for taking salmon using an illegal method, and the subjects were charged reimbursement at $10 per pound in addition to the ticket. They seized the fish and the net used to take the salmon.

CO Duane Budreau investigated an incident on state land involving a dog getting caught in a foothold trap. The dog sustained minor bruising from the trap; however, after the sudden pain and stiff restrain the dog began to panic. When the pet owner attempted to free the animal, he was bitten several times. The trap was placed in a high foot traffic area in which there is a substantial amount of people walking their dogs. There were no violations; however, a lesson to be learned for the young trapper, and he moved his set to a more remote location.

CO Dan Liestenfeltz was patrolling in Montmorency County when he heard multiple gunshots just before shooting hours ended. CO Liestenfeltz contacted a group of elderly woodcock hunters who were just finishing their hunt. They were unable to locate one of the birds they had shot. CO Liestenfeltz assisted in the search and located the woodcock for the group.

DISTRICT 4

CO Josiah Killingbeck, while on patrol, was called to assist a Lake County deputy on an ORV trespass complaint. CO Killingbeck responded and learned that the complainant had observed an ORV operating on their family property and recognized the subject as they had repeatedly told the subject not to trespass. The Lake County deputy arrived on scene before CO Killingbeck to find a deer laying in the field and watched as an ORV drove through the field to where the deer was laying. When CO Killingbeck arrived, he checked on the freshly shot 8-point and it was found in a field where the ORV had been observed. CO Killingbeck and the Lake County deputy responded to the suspect’s residence. CO Killingbeck recognized the subject from previous encounters where the subject had trespassed to hunt. The hunter advised that he was participating in the Independence Hunt and had taken a 300-plus-yard shot at a “big buck.” The subject said that he was not sure if he had hit it or not and went to look and had not found it yet, when a 6-point buck came out of a corn patch and the subject decided to shoot that buck. The 6-point then crossed property line and the subject drove his ORV onto the property he had been told to stay off, to retrieve the deer. The subject said that he assumed he had missed the big buck. CO Killingbeck advised the subject that his tracks drove right by the 8-point. The subject kept saying that he did not see it. CO Killingbeck determined that the subject had shot a buck earlier in the season already and was tagged out. The 8-point was seized, and citations were issued for the violations.

CO Josiah Killingbeck, earlier in the season, had located a treestand overlooking a bait pile of corn and sugar beets. CO Killingbeck, after several tries, was able to contact a hunter hunting over the bait pile. The subject told CO Killingbeck he knew it was illegal to hunt over bait but was under the impression that a bait ticket would be $1. The subject also did not have his name on his stand and had been driving his vehicle down an illegal forest service road. The subject was cited for hunting deer with the aid of bait.

CO Steve Converse was patrolling on foot along a remote portion of Pine Creek in Manistee County when he came across three subjects holding spears in the yard of a cabin, about 10 yards from the creek. CO Converse patiently waited and observed the subjects for over an hour until two of the subjects observed a salmon swimming upstream. Both subjects successfully speared one salmon each and took them back to the camp. CO Converse contacted CO Scott MacNeill for assistance at the camp. CO Converse crossed the creek and made his way to the camp, as CO MacNeill arrived in his patrol truck. The three subjects were contacted, and the violations were addressed. The COs discovered that the group was from out of state and had been doing this for years. Through the course of the investigation, the COs were able to recover an additional 67 pounds of salmon fillets. None of the subjects had bothered to purchase fishing licenses. Tickets were issued for spearing salmon and for possession of salmon without a license. In total, the COs seized 90 pounds of salmon. The 67 pounds of salmon that already was cleaned and in bags was donated to a women’s shelter in Manistee.

DISTRICT 5

CO Charlie Jones was on patrol in Garfield Township of Kalkaska County when he observed a motorcycle operating at a high rate of speed with no taillight or brake light. CO Jones conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle. Upon further investigation, the driver had multiple warrants out of Wexford County. The driver was taken into custody and turned over to Wexford County Sheriff’s Department for booking.

CO Breanna Reed assisted the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department with a stop on a stolen truck. The deputies, along with CO Reed, attempted to contact the driver, who attempted to pull away and flee from the traffic stop. The driver rammed into a Missaukee County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle, which stopped him from fleeing. The driver and passenger were taken into custody and lodged at the Missaukee County Jail. Felony charges are being sought by the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department.

CO Tyler Sabuda conducted a “well-being check” on an overdue elderly hunter at a remote cabin in Iosco County. The complainant advised the last contact with the individual was Saturday night. Upon arrival, CO Sabuda attempted contact at the cabin and thought he could hear odd noises coming from inside the cabin. After attempting to look through the windows of the cabin without success, CO Sabuda was able to hear a definite distress sound come from inside the cabin. CO Sabuda kicked the door in and located the individual laying face up, unable to move, in medical distress. CO Sabuda provided first aid until medical units arrived and transported the individual to the hospital for further treatment.

DISTRICT 6

CO Jay Person was called to the Sanford area reference a homeowner reporting an opossum in their yard with a trap on its head. CO Person arrived on scene and found the homeowners were able to free the animal from the trap. The opossum ran under a nearby shed and appeared to be OK. The homeowners turned over a new untagged Conibear 110 body gripping trap to the CO.

CO Jason King checked waterfowl hunters near the mouth of the Saginaw Bay. While checking two hunters, CO King discovered that one of the hunters did not have a plugged shotgun. The hunter was new to the sport and educated on the rules and regulations pertaining to waterfowl hunting.

CO Seth Rhodea was working opening evening of the south zone waterfowl opener when he observed a duck hunter shooting at and killing a fish. The CO continued to monitor the hunter and in addition to taking fish with a firearm, CO Rhodea observed the hunter hunt past legal shooting time and attempt to kill geese after legal hunting hours had ended. Contact was made with the hunter as he was leaving the marsh and he was subsequently cited for his violations.

COs Josh Wright and Seth Rhodea were patrolling on Saginaw Bay when they contacted two duck hunters near Saginaw River mouth. The hunters had each harvested a bird but only one hunter was able to show the COs any hunting licenses. The second hunter was found to have none of the required licenses needed to hunt waterfowl. The hunter was cited.

CO Mike Haas and PCO Cullen Knoblauch launched an investigation on an illegal 8-point buck. CO Haas and PCO Knoblauch responded to an address in Clare County for interviews. The hunter confessed to shooting the buck without a license and tagging it with his wife’s tag. The wife admitted to allowing her husband to use her tag on the buck. The deer head was seized, and the case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.

CO Dan Robinson and PCO Cullen Knoblauch responded to a local deer processor to conduct an inspection and located a possible illegal deer. CO Robinson and PCO Knoblauch contacted the subject and interviewed him. The subject confessed that the 9-point buck that he shot was killed prior to purchasing his license. The deer head was seized, and the case has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.

DISTRICT 7

CO Casey Varriale was on patrol at Rockford Dam in Kent County when he witnessed an angler catch a brown trout. The angler gave it to a bystander who took the fish, wrapped it in a plastic bag, and put it in the trunk of his vehicle. CO Varriale contacted the individuals who both stated they did not realize brown trout were out of season. The angler and bystander were encouraged to learn fishing regulations if they were going to fish in Michigan. The angler was cited for possessing a brown trout out of season.

CO Jackie Miskovich was working a baited pond during the south zone waterfowl opener when she heard shots coming from that pond. After noting the number of shots coming from the area, CO Miskovich alerted Sgt. Jeff Rabbers and CO Justin Ulberg about the activity, and they came to the area to assist. After an hour of shooting and over 120 shots fired, CO Miskovich observed individuals moving towards the vehicles. Contact was made with all individuals, and it was found that six individuals were hunting, and there were multiple violations that were noted. Some of those violations were baiting a pond for waterfowl and feeding deer, two guns capable of holding more than three shotgun shells while hunting waterfowl, and licensing violations. The waterfowl and four guns were seized, charges are being submitted to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office pending further.

CO Carter Woodwyk responded to a RAP complaint of subjects snagging salmon on the Rabbit River in Hamilton. He was able to observe several people fishing with illegal weighted hooks. After observing them for over 20 minutes, he contacted the subjects. Citations were issued for the violations including fishing without a license.

COs Jeff Robinette and Matt Page were on patrol in Cass County. While checking Forked Lake in the Crane Pond State Game Area (SGA), COs Robinette and Page encountered numerous waterfowl hunters. While most of the hunters were legal, CO Robinette issued a ticket to a subject for hunting with an unplugged shotgun and CO Page issued a ticket to an individual for an expired vessel registration.

DISTRICT 8

CO Katie Baker obtained search warrants for two trail cameras seized during bait complaint investigations. Six suspects have successfully been identified. The cases are pending suspect interviews.

CO John Byars received a complaint about malicious destruction of property on the Mike Levine Lakeland Trail State Park system. CO Byars located the scene and identified the possible suspect. CO Byars requested written statements and took photos of the destruction. CO Byars is continuing the investigation, and charges will be requested once the investigation is complete.

CO Pete Purdy was requested to assist an MSP Motor Carrier Officer with a traffic stop on I-96. The vehicle stopped was transporting 800 pounds of live channel catfish and tilapia from Sandusky, Ohio to East Lansing. The driver had little documentation in the vehicle with him. Great Lakes Enforcement Unit CO Justin Vanderlinde was contacted and assisted CO Purdy over the phone. The driver was released and information from the stop was forwarded to the Great Lakes Enforcement Unit.

CO Pete Purdy received a complaint of a suspect discharging a crossbow from a vehicle at deer. CO Purdy located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop for two traffic violations. Two cocked crossbows with a loaded and uncased rifle were in the vehicle. The suspect was issued citations for crossbow and firearm vehicle transportation violations. The weapons were seized for condemnation.

Sgt. Rich Nickols responded to a RAP complaint about a dead deer in a field that had been shot. Sgt. Nickols was able to determine the deer had been dispatched by a sheriff’s deputy earlier in the morning. A note was left on the complainant’s door stating what had happened. After the complainant returned home and found the note, he contacted RAP asking when the deer would be picked up. The complainant did not like the fact that it would not be picked up and stated he would return the deer to the sheriff’s department parking lot.

DISTRICT 9

CO Keven Luther patrolled the county for hunting and ORV activity. CO Luther contacted one individual hunting over a bait pile. CO Luther educated the individual and issued a citation.

COs Keven Luther, David Schaumburger, and Brandon Hartleben conducted a Hunter Education Field Day at the Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit.

CO Tom Peterson observed a couple groups of waterfowl hunters in Highland. CO Peterson checked an individual who had shot after legal shooting hours. The CO contacted the individual after observing him pack up and return to the boat launch. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the subject’s firearm was loaded after hours. After a brief conversation, the individual was cited for a loaded firearm after legal hours.

CO Chris Knights was patrolling through Oakland County and stopped by some school property where he has had issues in the past. Instead of walking in, CO Knights drove in and parked. CO Knights glassed the field and didn’t see anyone in the treestands. After a couple more minutes, CO Knights witnessed an individual walking towards him in the field. CO Knights met the hunter and noticed a seat cushion, crossbow, and some other hunting gear on him. CO Knights immediately knew the individual; he ran into him last year for the same issues. CO Knights asked why he was out on school property again hunting, almost in the same spot as last year. The hunter replied he didn’t know it was school property. CO Knights advised him he currently has charges pending at the prosecutor’s office for a lot of violations from last year. The hunter admitted guilt and stated he was just acting “stupid” and knew he was in the wrong again. CO Knights advised the hunter of the violations again and issued him a citation. He was also told to remove his treestands again from the private property.

CO Danielle Zubek patrolled several lakes for the waterfowl opener. A group of waterfowl hunters were contacted and checked. The group of five only had two birds for the day. One of the hunters was found to possess lead shot, possessed an unplugged shotgun, and no signature on his migratory stamp. A citation was issued for lead shot and an unplugged shotgun and warnings were given on the other violations.

CO Luke Robare worked the waterfowl opener with CO Justin Muehlhauser. COs Robare and Muehlhauser encountered two violations. One hunting party was possessing toxic shot in the field and another hunter was hunting without a federal duck stamp. Citations were issued for the violations.