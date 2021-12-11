Outdoor News Radio – December 11, 2021

The ongoing saga with the Lac qui Parle County land purchase that eventually went to court found resolution with the state Land Exchange Board last week. Tim Spielman offers his insight on the case with host Rob Drieslein. Then Josh Beckel from Border View Lodge offers an update on ice conditions and an outlook for Lake of the Woods this winter. Tony Peterson jumps in with tips on late-season deer hunting, then Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the broadcast with chatter on the new state-record muskie and his thoughts on state walleye stamp sales and the U.S. Forest Service’s decision to decrease permits at some Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness entry points.